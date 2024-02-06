Watching the eagles and the NFL playoffs

By Darla Buckhannon

Mingo National Wildlife Refuge

Richard and I recently drove to Mingo National Wildlife Refuge. We enjoyed fried chicken at Mel's Diner in Puxico, Missouri, then stopped in the Visitor's Center. We saw 30 deer in various settings, herons, flickers and three eagles. Along the highway, we counted 17 hawks. The auto tour re-opens in March.

Eagle-watching events abound up and down the Mississippi River. We enjoyed the eagle nest at Rockview, Missouri, for many years until it finally succumbed to storms last spring, but it is wonderful to see a nesting pair in a nearby tree. It is doubtful a pair would rebuild there, but it is always delightful to see the majestic eagles so close to home.

Bird feeders

Bird activity at backyard feeders and bird baths has picked up. We are seeing goldfinches, cardinals, juncos, a hairy woodpecker and even the tiny creeper. The resident Cooper hawk visits our backyard on occasion and seems to delight in spooking Richard's Indian fantails and mookees by perching atop the fly pen.

Richard and I were in St. Louis last Saturday to attend the St. Louis Metropolitan Pigeon Fanciers Association. We also went to the annual Winter All Breed Show at Purina Farms in Gray Summit, Missouri. There was also an agility dog competition. People and their pets are amazing to watch. Being a good sport about it all and having endured my withdrawal from Dallas' Bed Bath and Beyond, Richard indulged me by making a stop at a store nearby. Although nice, it was much smaller than I am accustomed to in Dallas. Would someone please tell me where the big Bed Bath and Beyond is in St. Louis?

NFL playoffs

We made it back to Chaffee in time to watch the end of the Chiefs-Titans game, but I listened to some of it in the car. Certainly doesn't compare to actually watching all of the excitement. I used to record some of the Cowboys games, but the final score was always spoiled when one of my sisters would invariably leave a message saying, "Sorry about the Cowboys" or "How about those Cowboys!" I finally wised up and turned off the recorder! I might pause the game so I can zip through commercials, but other than that I watch games in real time.