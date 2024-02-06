Watching a first-grader discover what school is all about

With an adorable, I-should-have-thought-this-through look he turned to look at me and said, "Um mom, I'm not sure I really want to go back to school this week. Open house was good enough." In all the splendor that summer offers, he had forgotten that school not only included friends and fun but work as well.

Trying to hide my giggles, I told him there was nothing I could do and school was here whether he wanted it to be or not. In the ways of a 6-year-old, he of course tried to talk me out of it like I had all the control, and in my mean mommy way was just forcing him to do something he didn't want to do. He just didn't understand that this was the one thing I didn't dictate.

To make up for the fact that school was indeed a place of learning and not an all-day slumber party he got to pick out a dinner place and got frozen yogurt to ease the pain. He woke up the next day in a better mood, thinking perhaps he school wouldn't be so bad after all.

I'll remind him he said that when I can't get him out of bed in the morning and he's complaining that he just doesn't feel like doing school today.