Watch the wording

Down through the years our language has changed a lot. All one has to do is go back and read from the old King James Bible and the difference is dramatic. I have a hard time understanding the old King James English. But not only have the basics of the language changed, but also a lot of words and what they mean. "Coke" back a bunch of years was a bottle of soda of some kind and not necessarily Coke. When we said we wanted a "coke" it might mean a Nehi Grape Soda. Today coke means something entirely different. We said "neat" a bunch of years ago, but I guess that's not in style today. When we moved south many waitresses have called me "honey." That wouldn't happen up north in Nebraska.

But words can mean a lot more, and we don't intend for them to. I'm at a friend's house and he gives me a cup of coffee. I comment that the coffee is really hot. He can take it as a compliment, where I'm saying the coffee is really hot and I like it, or he can take it as a complaint where I'm saying the coffee is too hot. What I could have said was: "The coffee is really hot, and I like hot coffee." Not much room for making a mistake on what I mean.

I'm visiting with one of my friends and I call them something like "partner" or "gal" or "buddy." I normally do this when I don't know one's name or when I can't remember their name. There's no harm intended, but one might take offense at being called one of these nicknames.

Marge has been gone for several days on a business trip. Well, the other day she called home and said the Southeast Missourian newspaper had called and wondered if we had gotten our Sunday newspaper yet. It turns out I'd gone down earlier and picked it up down by the road. What Marge asked was: "The newspaper had called and was wondering if we had gotten the Sunday edition." And then she added that since it was early she figured I'd been busy and hadn't had the time to go get it. I think she said it just right. What she didn't ask was "Have you gone down and gotten the newspaper?" A direct question that requires a direct answer. What it could have done was cause me to think she thinks I forgot or I'm slacking and just haven't gotten it.

Someone calls me and asks if I have tomatoes. I answer them that, yep, I have tomatoes. What I don't tell them is that they are from Yoders down at Aquilla. They have pretty good tomatoes. We bought some just to try them. A better way of asking is, "Do you have fresh, home-grown tomatoes from your place by Scott City?" Now that is specific. No room for error, mix-ups or wiggle room.