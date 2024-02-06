All sections
October 8, 2017

Watch out where you step

I found the snake you see here a few weeks ago in Scott County, Missouri. It is a timber rattlesnake that I estimate to be about 3 feet long. It is a very beautiful animal. I photographed it and went on my way. The scattered fallen leaves of autumn make this snake hard to see on the forest floor. ...

Aaron Horrell avatar
Aaron Horrell
story image illustation

By Aaron Horrell

I found the snake you see here a few weeks ago in Scott County, Missouri. It is a timber rattlesnake that I estimate to be about 3 feet long. It is a very beautiful animal. I photographed it and went on my way.

The scattered fallen leaves of autumn make this snake hard to see on the forest floor. Rocky terrain, deciduous forests and brushy fence rows are places to be on the lookout for the timber rattler. If you find yourself close to one, either keep walking past it or stop and slowly retrace your steps. This is a docile, common Missouri snake that can grow to about 6 feet long. It's strike distance can be almost the length of the body. Its rattle is an alarm that sounds much like what you'd expect a jar of buzzing bumble bees to sound like.

Do not harass or attempt to kill a timber rattler found in the wild. It is a venomous snake. Let it alone.

Rodents such as deer mice are the predominant prey of timber rattlers.

