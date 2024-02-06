Watch out where you step

The scattered fallen leaves of autumn make this snake hard to see on the forest floor. Rocky terrain, deciduous forests and brushy fence rows are places to be on the lookout for the timber rattler. If you find yourself close to one, either keep walking past it or stop and slowly retrace your steps. This is a docile, common Missouri snake that can grow to about 6 feet long. It's strike distance can be almost the length of the body. Its rattle is an alarm that sounds much like what you'd expect a jar of buzzing bumble bees to sound like.

Do not harass or attempt to kill a timber rattler found in the wild. It is a venomous snake. Let it alone.

Rodents such as deer mice are the predominant prey of timber rattlers.