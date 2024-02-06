Watch out for pride

When we think of pride, we often mean that we are not ashamed of certain things or people. I might say that I am proud of my daughter, or that I take pride in a job well done. Hearing such phrases may lead some to conclude that I am being boastful. Do you consider yourself to be a proud person? What does our society value most, pride or humility?

I am proud to be a Christian. My Christianity is based on Jesus' righteousness and atoning sacrifice on the cross, not my own righteousness. I agree with the Apostle Paul, "Romans 1:16 (ESV) "For I am not ashamed of the gospel, for it is the power of God for salvation to everyone who believes, to the Jew first and also to the Greek." I am proud to be an American because our country is a place where people have freedom.

Years ago, I learned about the social media "humblebrag." This is a technique people use to brag on themselves in a way that sounds less boastful. Someone might post or tweet, "I was humbled to receive the award." While it may be true that it is humbling to receive an award, the person is making an announcement. I have humblebragged; have you? My friends and family are happy for me as I am for them when they celebrate accomplishments. Perhaps we use the term "friends" too loosely on social media. What we would share with close friends and family may not be something we would talk about with others who are only acquaintances.

It is always important to consider God's perspective in determining appropriate conduct. What does the Bible say about the matter? When it comes to pride and humility, the Bible has much to say. Proverbs 16:18 warns us that, "Pride goes before destruction, and a haughty spirit before a fall." It is not the jealousy of others that will lead to a person's ruin, it is when that person becomes arrogant to the point of destroying his or her life.