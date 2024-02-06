Watch out for pride

When we think of pride, we often mean that we are not ashamed of certain things or people. I might say that I am proud of my daughter, or that I take pride in a job well done. Hearing such phrases may lead some to conclude that I am being boastful. Do you consider yourself to be a proud person? What does our society value most, pride or humility?
I am proud to be a Christian. My Christianity is based on Jesus' righteousness and atoning sacrifice on the cross, not my own righteousness. I agree with the Apostle Paul, "Romans 1:16 (ESV) "For I am not ashamed of the gospel, for it is the power of God for salvation to everyone who believes, to the Jew first and also to the Greek." I am proud to be an American because our country is a place where people have freedom.
Years ago, I learned about the social media "humblebrag." This is a technique people use to brag on themselves in a way that sounds less boastful. Someone might post or tweet, "I was humbled to receive the award." While it may be true that it is humbling to receive an award, the person is making an announcement. I have humblebragged; have you? My friends and family are happy for me as I am for them when they celebrate accomplishments. Perhaps we use the term "friends" too loosely on social media. What we would share with close friends and family may not be something we would talk about with others who are only acquaintances.
It is always important to consider God's perspective in determining appropriate conduct. What does the Bible say about the matter? When it comes to pride and humility, the Bible has much to say. Proverbs 16:18 warns us that, "Pride goes before destruction, and a haughty spirit before a fall." It is not the jealousy of others that will lead to a person's ruin, it is when that person becomes arrogant to the point of destroying his or her life.
Many skeptics of Christianity rejoice when a prominent religious leader fails morally. I wrote a column praising Ravi Zacharias shortly after his death. His organization later officially announced that he had been involved in scandalous behavior. That was devastating news. We praise people to the point that they become full of pride. Instead of being held accountable by peers, they become too proud to admit weaknesses or seek help. Eventually they self-destruct.
Does that sound familiar? We put people on pedestals, and they become consumed by pride. The disqualification of a few religious leaders is no excuse for atheism. Psalm 10:4 says, "In the pride of his face the wicked does not seek him; all his thoughts are, 'There is no God.'" Anyone can fall when he or she chooses pride over humility. An apologist may fail morally, that does not change the nature of truth, creation, salvation, or other topics of theology.
In Jeremiah 9:23--24, we are instructed, "Thus says the LORD: 'Let not the wise man boast in his wisdom, let not the mighty man boast in his might, let not the rich man boast in his riches, but let him who boasts boast in this, that he understands and knows me, that I am the LORD who practices steadfast love, justice, and righteousness in the earth. For in these things I delight, declares the LORD.'" Again, 2 Corinthians 10:17 says, "Let the one who boasts, boast in the Lord."
In Philippians chapter 2 we read how Jesus humbled himself, took on flesh, died on the cross, rose from the grave, and is now exalted. The Bible says every knee will bow and every tongue will confess that Jesus is Lord. We are to imitate Jesus. "Humble yourselves before the Lord, and he will exalt you." James 4:10. When it comes to pride, remember, "God opposes the proud but gives grace to the humble." James 4:6.
We must choose to be humble and trust that the Lord will exalt us in his time.
