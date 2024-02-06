A desert storm is brewing in the design world. Renewed interest in earthy color palettes, rich textures, tribal patterns and rustic elements has sparked a revival of Southwestern decorating style, long associated with homes in New Mexico and Arizona.

The look is interesting and exciting but also warm and casual, designers say.

"The overarching trend for 2019 is all about being real. It's about surrounding yourself with nature, including natural fibers and earth tones," said Dayna Isom Johnson, a trend expert with Etsy.com, the online marketplace that focuses on handmade and vintage goods. That's a change from 2018, she says, when "it was fantasy, celestial and unicorns," design inspired by mythology and science fiction.

Southwestern decor -- distinguished by colorful, geometric prints and a palette that includes periwinkle, terracotta, cream and tan -- often evokes a desert feel, said Maggie Lydecker, a designer for the online home-goods store, Wayfair.com.

"Southwestern looks feature natural elements that bring the outdoors inside even in a small space that could otherwise look stark," she said. "For those who are hesitant to pinpoint one particular style, Southwestern can be a nice compromise, as it encompasses many different elements such as batik, leather or relaxed linen. It is easy to mix and match with this style -- so what's not to love?"

This photo shows the living/dining room in a contemporary Santa Fe home in an equestrian area in the foothills of the mountains in Tucson, Ariz. Steven Meckler/Linda Robinson Design Associates LLC ~ Associated Press

Since many homes are in styles or regions that don't automatically scream "Southwest," start with small touches, Isom Johnson suggests. "When a trend happens, you don't have to deck out your entire home," she said.