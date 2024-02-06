Felice Roberson lost her son to gun violence in Cape Girardeau in November 2015. Quinton David Combs had been at an outdoor party on the 500 block of South Frederick Street when someone started shooting.

She says that while it's hard knowing her son's killer hasn't answered for the crime yet, it's almost harder to accept the fact that none of the scores of people who were there during the shooting came forward to name the perpetrator to police.

"That hurt," she says. "I did not even know that that element existed until it happened to me."

About a year ago, she was one of the founders of an outreach and advocacy group called Stop Needless Acts of Violence, Please (SNAP) designed to help foster constructive dialogue about crime in her community.

"When we looked at doing that march, we found 16 killings in a 2.7-mile radius from 2000 to the present," she says.

Most of those, she says, were unsolved like that of her son. For Roberson, her drive was personal. But others in the community like Millie Coney joined because they sensed a dangerous shift in their neighborhoods.

"I was born and raised in Cape," Coney says. "Everybody knows my mom and dad. I thought SNAP looked like a great opportunity because it's a community I care about and these are things that hit hard."

She says that the problem has a combination of causes, from lack of resources to keep adolescents out of trouble to a decline in conflict resolution skill instruction at school and at home. But the first and most important step is to address the violence.

Another SNAP member Edna Patterson says she moved here in 1978 and raised her kids in Cape. She says she felt compelled to get involved after reading about crime in the newspaper.

"It is so senseless and this is my town," she says. "I wanted to get involved for that reason."