Lazy L Safari, located at 2763 Country Road 618 in Cape Girardeau, is a walk-through petting zoo featuring everything from alligators to zebras.

"We currently have over 50 species of animals out here," says Vicki Lantz, who, along with her husband, Todd, owns the business. "We have wart hogs, camels, lemurs, antelopes, parrots that talk, and a 17-foot python snake named Izzy."

Vicki and Todd opened the business in June of 2010.

"We both grew up with animals," says Vicki, whose parents owned 5-H Ranch while she was growing up. "We started with groups and then decided to open to the public."

The business is a family affair.

Two Grant zebras are seen Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017 at Lazy L Safari Park in Cape Girardeau. Fred Lynch

"Our five of our kids help out," says Lantz. "We do traveling exhibits including camel rides, pony rides, a petting zoo, a portable gemstone mine, a traveling parakeet jungle, and in November and December, we provide animals for a lot of Nativity scenes."

When asked what makes her passionate about the business, Lantz says simply that she loves animals.

"We have school groups out a lot and we love to educate [the students] about the animals," she says. "We let them touch and feel them, and when we go into the schools [to talk about the animals], we'll bring things like antlers, feathers and eggs from the animals."

Lantz says Lazy L Safari is different from most zoos.

"Here, you can get up close and personal with the animals, and our customers can pet most of them."