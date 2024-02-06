All sections
FeaturesOctober 13, 2017

Walk-through petting zoo Lazy L Safari offers up-close view of more than 50 species

Lori Trepasso
A Grant zebra yawns Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017 at Lazy L Safari Park in Cape Girardeau.Fred Lynch

Lazy L Safari, located at 2763 Country Road 618 in Cape Girardeau, is a walk-through petting zoo featuring everything from alligators to zebras.

"We currently have over 50 species of animals out here," says Vicki Lantz, who, along with her husband, Todd, owns the business. "We have wart hogs, camels, lemurs, antelopes, parrots that talk, and a 17-foot python snake named Izzy."

Vicki and Todd opened the business in June of 2010.

"We both grew up with animals," says Vicki, whose parents owned 5-H Ranch while she was growing up. "We started with groups and then decided to open to the public."

The business is a family affair.

Two Grant zebras are seen Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017 at Lazy L Safari Park in Cape Girardeau.Fred Lynch

"Our five of our kids help out," says Lantz. "We do traveling exhibits including camel rides, pony rides, a petting zoo, a portable gemstone mine, a traveling parakeet jungle, and in November and December, we provide animals for a lot of Nativity scenes."

When asked what makes her passionate about the business, Lantz says simply that she loves animals.

"We have school groups out a lot and we love to educate [the students] about the animals," she says. "We let them touch and feel them, and when we go into the schools [to talk about the animals], we'll bring things like antlers, feathers and eggs from the animals."

Lantz says Lazy L Safari is different from most zoos.

"Here, you can get up close and personal with the animals, and our customers can pet most of them."

A Grant zebra and her half-day-old foal are seen Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017 at Lazy L Safari Park in Cape Girardeau.Fred Lynch
Lantz says they usually have about 20,000 to 25,000 visitors at the 10-acre zoo each year.

"They come from about a two-hour radius from all five states in the area," she says. "We get lots of school groups; it's a mixture of locals and tourists. Agritourism is very popular right now."

Lazy L Safari is hosting Fall Full of Fun Days through Oct. 31. During those dates they are open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

"We have extra activities during that time like hillbilly bowling, horseshoes, a pumpkin patch and pumpkin games, plus a dinosaur dig where kids can take home a fossil," Lantz says.

They will also have character appearances during that time, according to Lantz.

Kara Banks and her brother, Hunter Banks, feed four-horn sheep Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017 at Lazy L Safari Park in Cape Girardeau.Fred Lynch

"We'll have Doc McStuffins and Holly Hippo, Sheriff Callie and Sparky, Paw Patrol Chase Sky and Marshall, and Zippy the zebra."

The zoo will also offer trick-or-treating.

"We call it 'Boo at the Zoo' and it's from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 28," Lantz says.

Future plans for the zoo include starting Safari Adventures, according to Lantz.

"We plan to go into the schools and bring some of the animals, and do question-and-answer sessions during the winter months."

Emu are seen Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017 at Lazy L Safari Park in Cape Girardeau.Fred Lynch
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

