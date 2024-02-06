Waking up to the variations of breakfast casseroles

By Susan McClanahan
Recipe choices for breakfast and brunch main dishes are abundant. There seem to be more combinations of ingredients than you can imagine.
While in Sunday school a couple of weeks ago, a friend made a comment that she was a little tired of the traditional breakfast casserole, and I agreed, so I went looking for a few new variations. I came across a wide variety, much to my pleasure, and I am looking forward to preparing several of these in the months ahead.
For those of you who are weary of the traditional breakfast casserole, today's column is just for you.
If you prefer a little heat, add seeded and diced jalapeÃ±o peppers to the recipe. About 5 jalapeÃ±o peppers add nice heat, but not overpowering or too hot.
Preheat oven to 325 degrees oven. Combine cheddar and ham in a bowl. In another bowl, combine the sauce and chilies. Place one layer of bread in prepared pan. Sprinkle with half the ham/cheese. Then sprinkle or spoon half the picante sauce/chilies. Place rest of bread on top. Sprinkle with remaining cheese and ham, then rest of picante sauce.
Beat eggs, milk and seasonings together. Pour evenly over the ingredients in pan. Bake about 30 minutes.
Cook bacon until crisp, then crumble. Set aside. Use part of the bacon drippings to saute onion, bell pepper and Spam or ham. Beat eggs, milk, salt and pepper.
Lay bottom crust in pie pan, then add crumbled bacon in first. Then layer some onion mixture on top of bacon, add some cheese, then part of egg mixture. Next add the sausage, then repeat until all is in the pan. Use the second pie crust to lay on top; brush with milk so it doesn't get too dark.
Bake in the oven at 350 degrees for one hour. Allow to rest for few minutes before cutting.
Prepare sausage according to package instructions, cool slightly and cut into 1/2-inch pieces; set aside. In a bowl, combine hash browns, butter, salt and pepper; divide evenly into 12 greased muffin cups. Press mixture onto sides and bottom of muffin cups. Bake at 400 degrees for 12 minutes or until lightly browned. Remove from oven, divide sausage pieces into muffin cups. In a bowl, combine eggs, cheese and bell pepper. Spoon mixture evenly into muffin cups. Sprinkle with chives or onion. Return to oven, bake 13 to 15 minutes or until set. Serve. Yield: 12 servings.
This recipe will become a rich and delicious addition to your breakfast menu. Part of what makes this dish special is the croissants that make the egg bake extra light and fluffy. This recipe uses the convenience of a packaged sauce mix, but you could certainly make your own from scratch.
Place half of the Canadian bacon in a greased 13x9-inch baking dish. Layer with croissants and remaining Canadian bacon. In a large bowl, whisk eggs, milk, green onions, onion powder, mustard, tarragon, salt and pepper until blended; pour over top. Sprinkle with paprika. Refrigerate, covered, several hours or overnight.
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Remove casserole from refrigerator while oven heats. Bake, covered, 30 minutes. Bake, uncovered, 15 to 20 minutes longer or until a knife inserted in the center comes out clean. Let stand 5 to 10 minutes before serving.
Prepare sauce according to package directions. Serve with casserole. Yield: 12 servings.
Heat oven to 350 degrees. Grease rectangular baking dish, 13x9x2-inches. Layer sausage, mushrooms, onions, tomatoes and cheese in dish. Stir remaining ingredients until blended. Pour over cheese. Bake uncovered 30 to 35 minutes or until golden brown and set. Let casserole rest a few minutes before serving.
This is not your run-of-the-mill strata. This tasty egg dish would be delightful for breakfast, brunch or even dinner as a side dish.
In a large saucepan, bring 8 cups water to a boil. Add asparagus; cook, uncovered, 2 to 3 minutes or just until crisp-tender. Drain and immediately drop into ice water. Drain and pat dry.
Arrange six English muffin halves in a greased 13x9-inch baking dish, cut side up. Trim remaining muffin halves to fill spaces. Layer with 1 cup cheese, asparagus, ham and red pepper.
In a large bowl, whisk eggs, milk, salt, mustard and pepper. Pour over top. Refrigerate, covered, overnight.
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Remove strata from refrigerator while oven heats. Sprinkle with remaining cheese. Bake, uncovered, 40 to 45 minutes or until a knife inserted near the center comes out clean. Let stand 5 minutes before cutting. Yield: 8 servings.
Have a great week and, until next time, happy cooking.