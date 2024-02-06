All sections
Waking up to the variations of breakfast casseroles
By Susan McClanahan

Recipe choices for breakfast and brunch main dishes are abundant. There seem to be more combinations of ingredients than you can imagine.

While in Sunday school a couple of weeks ago, a friend made a comment that she was a little tired of the traditional breakfast casserole, and I agreed, so I went looking for a few new variations. I came across a wide variety, much to my pleasure, and I am looking forward to preparing several of these in the months ahead.

For those of you who are weary of the traditional breakfast casserole, today's column is just for you.

Tex-Mex Ham and Cheese Casserole

If you prefer a little heat, add seeded and diced jalapeÃ±o peppers to the recipe. About 5 jalapeÃ±o peppers add nice heat, but not overpowering or too hot.

  • 1 1/2 cups grated sharp cheddar cheese
  • 1 1/2 cups lean diced ham
  • 1 1/2 cups picante sauce
  • 3 ounces diced can chilies drained and patted dry
  • 5 pieces, or about 4 cups cubed, sourdough bread buttered and cubed
  • 2 large eggs
  • 1 1/4 cup whole, low fat or skim milk
  • 1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper
  • 1/2 teaspoon paprika
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

Preheat oven to 325 degrees oven. Combine cheddar and ham in a bowl. In another bowl, combine the sauce and chilies. Place one layer of bread in prepared pan. Sprinkle with half the ham/cheese. Then sprinkle or spoon half the picante sauce/chilies. Place rest of bread on top. Sprinkle with remaining cheese and ham, then rest of picante sauce.

Beat eggs, milk and seasonings together. Pour evenly over the ingredients in pan. Bake about 30 minutes.

Breakfast Pie

  • One 9-inch pie crust shell, double crust for top and bottom
  • 1 pound bacon, cooked and crumbled
  • 1/2 can Spam, cubed or equivalent amount of ham
  • 6 pre-cooked sausage links; cut up
  • 6 eggs
  • 1/2 cup onion, diced
  • 1/2 cup bell pepper, diced
  • 1/3 cup milk
  • 1 cup cheddar cheese; shredded
  • Salt and pepper

Cook bacon until crisp, then crumble. Set aside. Use part of the bacon drippings to saute onion, bell pepper and Spam or ham. Beat eggs, milk, salt and pepper.

Lay bottom crust in pie pan, then add crumbled bacon in first. Then layer some onion mixture on top of bacon, add some cheese, then part of egg mixture. Next add the sausage, then repeat until all is in the pan. Use the second pie crust to lay on top; brush with milk so it doesn't get too dark.

Bake in the oven at 350 degrees for one hour. Allow to rest for few minutes before cutting.

Amazing Muffin Cups

  • 12 breakfast sausage links
  • 3 cups frozen country-style hash brown potatoes, thawed
  • 3 tablespoons butter, melted
  • 1/8 teaspoon salt
  • 1/8 teaspoon pepper
  • 6 eggs, lightly beaten
  • 2 cups (8 ounces) shredded 4-cheese Mexican blend cheese
  • 1/4 cup chopped red bell pepper
  • 1/4 cup chopped fresh chives or green onion

Prepare sausage according to package instructions, cool slightly and cut into 1/2-inch pieces; set aside. In a bowl, combine hash browns, butter, salt and pepper; divide evenly into 12 greased muffin cups. Press mixture onto sides and bottom of muffin cups. Bake at 400 degrees for 12 minutes or until lightly browned. Remove from oven, divide sausage pieces into muffin cups. In a bowl, combine eggs, cheese and bell pepper. Spoon mixture evenly into muffin cups. Sprinkle with chives or onion. Return to oven, bake 13 to 15 minutes or until set. Serve. Yield: 12 servings.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Eggs Benedict Bake with Bearnaise Sauce

This recipe will become a rich and delicious addition to your breakfast menu. Part of what makes this dish special is the croissants that make the egg bake extra light and fluffy. This recipe uses the convenience of a packaged sauce mix, but you could certainly make your own from scratch.

  • 3/4 pound Canadian bacon
  • 6 croissants, cut into 1/2-inch cubes
  • 10 large eggs
  • 2 cups 2 percent milk
  • 3 green onions, chopped
  • 1 teaspoon onion powder
  • 1 teaspoon ground mustard
  • 1 teaspoon dried tarragon
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon white pepper
  • 1/2 teaspoon paprika
  • 1 envelope bearnaise sauce

Place half of the Canadian bacon in a greased 13x9-inch baking dish. Layer with croissants and remaining Canadian bacon. In a large bowl, whisk eggs, milk, green onions, onion powder, mustard, tarragon, salt and pepper until blended; pour over top. Sprinkle with paprika. Refrigerate, covered, several hours or overnight.

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Remove casserole from refrigerator while oven heats. Bake, covered, 30 minutes. Bake, uncovered, 15 to 20 minutes longer or until a knife inserted in the center comes out clean. Let stand 5 to 10 minutes before serving.

Prepare sauce according to package directions. Serve with casserole. Yield: 12 servings.

Cheesy Sausage and Egg Bake

  • 1 pound bulk pork sausage, cooked and drained
  • 1 1/2 cups sliced fresh mushrooms (4 ounces)
  • 8 medium green onions, sliced (1/2 cup)
  • 2 medium tomatoes, seeded, chopped (1 1/2 cups)
  • 2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese (8 ounces)
  • 1 1/4 cups buttermilk baking mix
  • 1 cup milk
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons salt
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons chopped fresh or 1/2 teaspoon dried oregano leaves, or to taste
  • 1/2 teaspoon pepper
  • 12 eggs

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Grease rectangular baking dish, 13x9x2-inches. Layer sausage, mushrooms, onions, tomatoes and cheese in dish. Stir remaining ingredients until blended. Pour over cheese. Bake uncovered 30 to 35 minutes or until golden brown and set. Let casserole rest a few minutes before serving.

Overnight Asparagus Strata

This is not your run-of-the-mill strata. This tasty egg dish would be delightful for breakfast, brunch or even dinner as a side dish.

  • 1 pound fresh asparagus, trimmed and cut into 1-inch pieces
  • 4 English muffins, split and toasted
  • 2 cups shredded Colby-Monterey Jack cheese, divided
  • 1 cup cubed fully cooked ham
  • 1/2 cup chopped sweet red pepper
  • 8 large eggs
  • 2 cups 2 percent milk
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1 teaspoon ground mustard
  • 1/4 teaspoon pepper

In a large saucepan, bring 8 cups water to a boil. Add asparagus; cook, uncovered, 2 to 3 minutes or just until crisp-tender. Drain and immediately drop into ice water. Drain and pat dry.

Arrange six English muffin halves in a greased 13x9-inch baking dish, cut side up. Trim remaining muffin halves to fill spaces. Layer with 1 cup cheese, asparagus, ham and red pepper.

In a large bowl, whisk eggs, milk, salt, mustard and pepper. Pour over top. Refrigerate, covered, overnight.

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Remove strata from refrigerator while oven heats. Sprinkle with remaining cheese. Bake, uncovered, 40 to 45 minutes or until a knife inserted near the center comes out clean. Let stand 5 minutes before cutting. Yield: 8 servings.

Have a great week and, until next time, happy cooking.

Contact the Newsroom
Contact the Editor
Advertisement
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
