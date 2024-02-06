Waking up to the variations of breakfast casseroles

By Susan McClanahan

Recipe choices for breakfast and brunch main dishes are abundant. There seem to be more combinations of ingredients than you can imagine.

While in Sunday school a couple of weeks ago, a friend made a comment that she was a little tired of the traditional breakfast casserole, and I agreed, so I went looking for a few new variations. I came across a wide variety, much to my pleasure, and I am looking forward to preparing several of these in the months ahead.

For those of you who are weary of the traditional breakfast casserole, today's column is just for you.

Tex-Mex Ham and Cheese Casserole

If you prefer a little heat, add seeded and diced jalapeÃ±o peppers to the recipe. About 5 jalapeÃ±o peppers add nice heat, but not overpowering or too hot.

1 1/2 cups grated sharp cheddar cheese

1 1/2 cups lean diced ham

1 1/2 cups picante sauce

3 ounces diced can chilies drained and patted dry

5 pieces, or about 4 cups cubed, sourdough bread buttered and cubed

2 large eggs

1 1/4 cup whole, low fat or skim milk

1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1/2 teaspoon paprika

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

Preheat oven to 325 degrees oven. Combine cheddar and ham in a bowl. In another bowl, combine the sauce and chilies. Place one layer of bread in prepared pan. Sprinkle with half the ham/cheese. Then sprinkle or spoon half the picante sauce/chilies. Place rest of bread on top. Sprinkle with remaining cheese and ham, then rest of picante sauce.

Beat eggs, milk and seasonings together. Pour evenly over the ingredients in pan. Bake about 30 minutes.

Breakfast Pie

One 9-inch pie crust shell, double crust for top and bottom

1 pound bacon, cooked and crumbled

1/2 can Spam, cubed or equivalent amount of ham

6 pre-cooked sausage links; cut up

6 eggs

1/2 cup onion, diced

1/2 cup bell pepper, diced

1/3 cup milk

1 cup cheddar cheese; shredded

Salt and pepper

Cook bacon until crisp, then crumble. Set aside. Use part of the bacon drippings to saute onion, bell pepper and Spam or ham. Beat eggs, milk, salt and pepper.

Lay bottom crust in pie pan, then add crumbled bacon in first. Then layer some onion mixture on top of bacon, add some cheese, then part of egg mixture. Next add the sausage, then repeat until all is in the pan. Use the second pie crust to lay on top; brush with milk so it doesn't get too dark.

Bake in the oven at 350 degrees for one hour. Allow to rest for few minutes before cutting.

Amazing Muffin Cups

12 breakfast sausage links

3 cups frozen country-style hash brown potatoes, thawed

3 tablespoons butter, melted

1/8 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon pepper

6 eggs, lightly beaten

2 cups (8 ounces) shredded 4-cheese Mexican blend cheese

1/4 cup chopped red bell pepper

1/4 cup chopped fresh chives or green onion

Prepare sausage according to package instructions, cool slightly and cut into 1/2-inch pieces; set aside. In a bowl, combine hash browns, butter, salt and pepper; divide evenly into 12 greased muffin cups. Press mixture onto sides and bottom of muffin cups. Bake at 400 degrees for 12 minutes or until lightly browned. Remove from oven, divide sausage pieces into muffin cups. In a bowl, combine eggs, cheese and bell pepper. Spoon mixture evenly into muffin cups. Sprinkle with chives or onion. Return to oven, bake 13 to 15 minutes or until set. Serve. Yield: 12 servings.