Waiting for the perfect time

By Ellen Shuck

"Want to drive to Alaska?" I shouted to my husband, Don, from an adjoining room. "What?" his barely audible voice sputtered. That may sound like a dumb and impossible thing to do for many, but I had my reasons.

Don loves to drive, and it would be an exciting adventure for the two of us. Believe it or not, we enjoy riding along, soaking up the scenery and letting our minds wander onto whatever they choose. Usually we don't even have a destination in mind. We just get into the car and begin the mystery hunt, our eyes wide open with happy anticipation. Wondering what's ahead, we excitedly saunter up the highway and sometimes pretend we live wherever we stop. However, we never move to those wonderful destinations.

As a young girl, my friend Lorna and I often spent the night together. We would dream about someday traveling to places like Europe and China. We neglected to set a date, however. It was only a dream. One day as we discussed our big plans with Lorna's mom, Annie, she said, "All those plans and trips are good to talk about and anticipate, but be sure and don't wait too long." We brushed aside her remark and forgot about the bit of advice.

It wasn't until I married and became a parent that I fully absorbed the meaning and wisdom of her advice. Although I was always involved and caring, it seems our kids grew up while I was looking the other way, and they were married and gone before I realized the clock had been ticking all the while. The days and years were passing and I was still waiting until I decided it was just the "right time" for all these events to happen. Where had the time gone? I missed it. It flew into the air and out the window while I was busy with the stuff living is made of. I failed to notice the beauty of it all as it happened.