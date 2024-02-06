Waddling into view are the penguin stars

NEW YORK -- They arrive every year in their snazzy black and white tuxedos, causing traffic jams and clamoring for quality real estate.

Endangered African penguins have long been a source of delight to visitors of the South African community of Simon's Town, mixing with humans as they go about their penguin tasks, which includes the important one of finding a nest and breeding.

Now these critters are the stars of a new eight-part series on Netflix starting Wednesday called "Penguin Town," which follows several of the birds and reveals their personalities, from a middle-aged pair nicknamed "the poster penguins for monogamy" to a young bachelor looking for his first mate.

"It became very clear very quickly that this was like watching a reality show like 'Love Island' or 'Big Brother,"' said Cayley Christos, a field producer on "Penguin Town" and co-owner at production company Red Rock Films.

"I know people don't love anthropomorphizing all the time, but it's hard not to do when they so clearly have these personalities," she added. "And so we didn't really have a choice but to make it really personal."

This image released by Netflix shows a scene from the eight-part series "Penguin Town," debuting Wednesday. (Netflix via AP)

The show is narrated by comedian Patton Oswalt, a veteran at voiceover work. "I jumped at the chance because I watched a lot of the raw footage and I was just kind of bowled over how enchanting and sweet it was."

Among the some 1,000 breeding pairs that arrive each mating season, the filmmakers capture relatable characters, including a whimsical misfit they call "Junior" and a pack of troublemaking penguins known as the "Car Park Gang."

"You really do kind of latch on to some of these personalities," said Oswalt. "You follow all these little stories and you're rooting for these guys."