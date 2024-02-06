Voting with humility and love

The way I see it, both our Republican president and our mostly-Democratic mainstream media are equally responsible for creating much of our country's division, and neither are willing to take responsibility for it. They are afraid, perhaps, of the unflattering part of themselves that they recognize in the other. Besides, if we all stopped arguing about how to do things, we might actually have to do something. And we might actually have to acknowledge we are similar.
We, as citizens, are responsible, too, for this division, for allowing our hearts to be hardened toward the other by our consumption of media and politicians' rhetoric and our own human bent toward proving we are right. I think what our country needs is for everyone -- politicians, the media, citizens -- to stop playing victim and start taking up our own personal responsibility. Where are we acting self-righteously? How have we as individuals been responsible for creating division in our own minds and hearts, our family, our friend groups, our workplace, our society?
Every person's beliefs and belief systems come from the experiences they've had. The struggle in holding our country together comes from the fact that we have each had diverse experiences. We allow ourselves to be isolated by our geographic regions, education levels, skin colors, religions and political parties. We don't know each other, and the problem lies in the fact that oftentimes, we are unwilling to.
We honor ideologies before we honor people, when people should come before ideologies. Good people with valid concerns support President Donald Trump and/or the ideals the Republican Party espouses. Good people with valid concerns support Former Vice President Joe Biden and/or the ideals the Democratic Party espouses. People in both groups are people who are often overlooked. Of course, there are also people with interests of ill will who support both candidates. We have to state what we believe and why we believe it, yes, and also listen to what others believe and why they believe it if we are to build a society for us all.
"Forming Consciences for Faithful Citizenship-Part I-The U.S. Bishops' Reflection on Catholic Teaching and Political Life" states Catholic voters should be guided in their voting by the four principles of Catholic social teaching: the dignity of the human person, the common good, subsidiarity and solidarity. These principles include as the most foundational and grave principle the right to life from conception to natural death and also states this "extends to seriously address" racism, poverty, hunger, employment, education, housing and health care. Part II examines what the Church teaches about major issues facing our country today.
Spoiler alert: Because we are on earth and not yet heaven, no political party or candidate embodies the fullness of the Church's teachings. This document calls us to participate in political life and transform political parties. If you're Catholic, and even if you're not, these documents are good reading as part of your voting research. There are true points people on both sides of the aisle are working towards, and it calls us to vote based on a conscience informed by Scripture, Church teaching and prayer.
As we move toward Election Day, it is good to remember: President Donald Trump will not save us. Former Vice President Joe Biden will not save us. Senator Kamala Harris is not our savior. Vice President Mike Pence is not our savior. Of course, helpful things can be done through each of these humans, but let us not get swept up in placing them upon an altar and worshipping them as the answer to all things. Let us remember God loves each of these people as much as God loves you and me.
Still, we must vote. We must choose a side from platforms that have both advantages and disadvantages. Let us do so with an attitude of humility, listening and love for the other, taking up responsibility for the way our decision will affect those who vote the same way we do and those who vote differently.
One thing is sure: As Christians, we are not to feel or act out any form of unlove toward someone who votes differently from us. We are lovers and truth-livers. Let's let these virtues meet in us.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.