Voting with humility and love

The way I see it, both our Republican president and our mostly-Democratic mainstream media are equally responsible for creating much of our country's division, and neither are willing to take responsibility for it. They are afraid, perhaps, of the unflattering part of themselves that they recognize in the other. Besides, if we all stopped arguing about how to do things, we might actually have to do something. And we might actually have to acknowledge we are similar.

We, as citizens, are responsible, too, for this division, for allowing our hearts to be hardened toward the other by our consumption of media and politicians' rhetoric and our own human bent toward proving we are right. I think what our country needs is for everyone -- politicians, the media, citizens -- to stop playing victim and start taking up our own personal responsibility. Where are we acting self-righteously? How have we as individuals been responsible for creating division in our own minds and hearts, our family, our friend groups, our workplace, our society?

Every person's beliefs and belief systems come from the experiences they've had. The struggle in holding our country together comes from the fact that we have each had diverse experiences. We allow ourselves to be isolated by our geographic regions, education levels, skin colors, religions and political parties. We don't know each other, and the problem lies in the fact that oftentimes, we are unwilling to.

We honor ideologies before we honor people, when people should come before ideologies. Good people with valid concerns support President Donald Trump and/or the ideals the Republican Party espouses. Good people with valid concerns support Former Vice President Joe Biden and/or the ideals the Democratic Party espouses. People in both groups are people who are often overlooked. Of course, there are also people with interests of ill will who support both candidates. We have to state what we believe and why we believe it, yes, and also listen to what others believe and why they believe it if we are to build a society for us all.