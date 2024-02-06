Volunteering makes us all better

By Rennie Phillips

Ever since I was little, neighbor helped neighbor.

One year, it seemed like either Grandpa Piihl was sick or Dad was sick because the neighbors all came in and put up Dad's hay. It seems like it was Grandpa Piihl that was sick, and Dad had to take him to Scottsbluff, Nebraska. I don't remember who, but they just came and helped.

That was how it was where I grew up in the Sandhills of Nebraska.

In the spring, everyone helped everyone brand their calves. It was a chance to help your neighbors, visit with your neighbors and normally have a fantastic meal. Brandings were fun.

I'm not even sure what to call one who helps out another. They are kind of a neighbor, kind of a friend and kind of a volunteer who steps in and helps. Sometimes it's family, sometimes a friend, but sometimes it's a complete stranger.

Down through the years, Marge and I have had others help us. Marge's dad loaned us his pickup camper when we moved to Bartlesville, Oklahoma. It sure helped us out. When we were about out of groceries, Louise and Ada Dell stepped in and helped. I'll never forget how Bill Dickey and Br. Stephens helped me when we first arrived in Scott City. In each case regular, ordinary people stepped up and helped out. Many times it cost them time and money, but they spent both without regret. In my opinion time, it is the most valuable of our assets. When we spend time helping another, I believe we will be double blessed.

I believe the best way to help another is to do it in a way no one knows who did the blessing or the deed. Kind of like the secret Santa who hands out $100 bills. He isn't doing it to get his name in the headlines; he's doing it to just bless ordinary people in need of a little encouragement.

I've known some individuals in my life who have made it their mission to simply pray for people or events. Sometimes others will ask them to pray for such and such, but many times they pray in secret, never knowing if their prayer is answered or not. So they give selflessly of themselves with no earthly acclaim. Some might have an inclination their friends are prayer warriors, but that's all.