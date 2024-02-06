Volunteering makes us all better

By Rennie Phillips
Ever since I was little, neighbor helped neighbor.
One year, it seemed like either Grandpa Piihl was sick or Dad was sick because the neighbors all came in and put up Dad's hay. It seems like it was Grandpa Piihl that was sick, and Dad had to take him to Scottsbluff, Nebraska. I don't remember who, but they just came and helped.
That was how it was where I grew up in the Sandhills of Nebraska.
In the spring, everyone helped everyone brand their calves. It was a chance to help your neighbors, visit with your neighbors and normally have a fantastic meal. Brandings were fun.
I'm not even sure what to call one who helps out another. They are kind of a neighbor, kind of a friend and kind of a volunteer who steps in and helps. Sometimes it's family, sometimes a friend, but sometimes it's a complete stranger.
Down through the years, Marge and I have had others help us. Marge's dad loaned us his pickup camper when we moved to Bartlesville, Oklahoma. It sure helped us out. When we were about out of groceries, Louise and Ada Dell stepped in and helped. I'll never forget how Bill Dickey and Br. Stephens helped me when we first arrived in Scott City. In each case regular, ordinary people stepped up and helped out. Many times it cost them time and money, but they spent both without regret. In my opinion time, it is the most valuable of our assets. When we spend time helping another, I believe we will be double blessed.
I believe the best way to help another is to do it in a way no one knows who did the blessing or the deed. Kind of like the secret Santa who hands out $100 bills. He isn't doing it to get his name in the headlines; he's doing it to just bless ordinary people in need of a little encouragement.
I've known some individuals in my life who have made it their mission to simply pray for people or events. Sometimes others will ask them to pray for such and such, but many times they pray in secret, never knowing if their prayer is answered or not. So they give selflessly of themselves with no earthly acclaim. Some might have an inclination their friends are prayer warriors, but that's all.
We moved to Scott City in 1986, and down through the years countless people have given of themselves to benefit the city or citizens of Scott City. Honestly, I probably only know of a few when there are probably hundreds or thousands. Some were thanked while others just went about their way. One of the neat things about Facebook is we can almost immediately thank volunteers for what they have done or are doing. This is good in one way, but it takes away that volunteer work in secret.
We have some great examples of volunteer-ism in Scott City. One is the Food Pantry. It's pretty neat that the pantry, along with the support of the churches, Boy Scouts and volunteers, help countless families and individuals from our area. Another is the fire department. It takes countless hours to prepare to serve, and it's dangerous. Another is the museum and the caboose.
There are countless individuals who have donated their time and finances to get the museum up and going. The caboose is another project supported by volunteers, both the initial placing of it by the tracks and then moving it next to the museum. Another really neat example is the Meals on Wheels program. It's probably not called that now, but it is an awesome program. Once the food is delivered to the Illmo Housing Center, volunteers box up the meals and get them ready to be delivered by more volunteers.
I don't know how many benefit meals are held every year for families or individuals who are going through some type of health and financial difficulty. It takes a number of individuals and a good amount of finances to put on these benefit meals.
Another neat example is the monthly breakfast sponsored by Broadway UM Church. The guys show up early and prepare the breakfast.
There are more examples I can't think of at this moment. There are countless little examples of volunteers stepping up to help others. I was selling produce at the farmers market here in Scott City last summer and one of my regulars, a Vietnam vet, was there looking at some tomatoes and peppers when a complete stranger said she'd pay for his produce. I never saw her before. She just chose to help a complete stranger. To say my regular was surprised is an understatement.
When we realize this is just one community among thousands spread across America, it should make us proud of the nation we live in.
It almost makes me wonder if we shouldn't have an annual thank-a-volunteer meal to celebrate our volunteers. Not to thank them individually, but to thank them collectively.
If you volunteer for anything, "Thank you." If you want to volunteer, look around. There is probably something you can do right where you live, and probably for your neighbors.