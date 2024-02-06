Voila: A salute to Tom Harte's favorite recipes made last year

By Tom Harte
The end of the year is a time when we look forward to the year to come, and yet, as you may have noticed, it's a time to look back as well. Thus we've already been treated to compilations of the year's top movies, songs, news stories, even presidential tweets. Herewith is my contribution to the custom, a compilation of some of the favorite things I made last year in the hope that they might become some of your favorites this year.
I discovered this recipe while working on a column about Passover. It's as simple as it is delicious: no candy thermometer required. You simply lay matzo (saltines work almost as well) in a sheet pan, pour over a brown sugar and butter mixture, bake until bubbly, and cover with melted chocolate and chopped nuts. (See semissourian.com/story/2401519)
This soup is about as far from a can of condensed Campbell's as you can get, yet it's almost as easy, and it's beautiful to boot, worthy of a rimmed soup bowl rather than a mug. If you don't want to make your own meatballs, as the recipe directs, you can use ready-made ones instead. (See communitytable.parade.com)
Giada De Laurentiis doesn't look like she would know as much about cooking as, say, Ina Garten, but many of her recipes give the Barefoot Contessa a run for her money. This one is a case in point. Specifying pearl couscous as opposed to the diminutive and less satisfying regular kind, this salad is a meal in itself. I substitute sliced almonds for the slivered called for in the recipe and use just a little less smoked paprika, but otherwise I wouldn't change a thing. (See foodnetwork.com)
Let's face it. The traditional cheese straw is essentially nothing more than a glorified Cheezit. But this recipe elevates the snack to something truly special and well worth the little extra work it takes to prepare. If you serve them as an appetizer there likely will not be any left by the time the meal is served. (See southernliving.com)
If you don't want to go to the trouble of fashioning cheese straws, for which you need make no apology, this recipe makes as big an impact for a lot less effort. I like to add a round of brie at the last five minutes. The rusticity of the dish is so enticing, you may want to simply serve it right from the pan. (See bhg.com/recipe/melty-tiny-tomatoes)
I can't think of a better recipe to illustrate the ingenuity of Donna Hay than this one. Rather than piping meringue onto a baking sheet to make an elaborate pavlova, you simply bake blobs of the stuff, smash them slightly, and cover with raspberry jam and whipped cream. The effect is every bit as stunning as a full-sized pavlova and just as delicious. (See donnahay.com.au)
Finally, I offer this recipe, a favorite of the year even though I discovered it only recently. Originally used to refer to a peanut butter and marshmallow crÃ¨me sandwich, the term "fluffernutter" is sometimes used disparagingly to refer to something that lacks substance. That meaning absolutely does not apply to this recipe, which I've adapted from Naomi Robinson's glorious new book, "Baker's Royale."
Combine melted butter, cracker crumbs, brown sugar and 1/4 teaspoon salt and press into 9-inch tart pan with removable bottom. Bake at 350 degrees for 10 to 12 minutes until lightly browned. Cool completely. Combine peanut butter, cream, powdered sugar and vanilla; beat until well combined and thick. Spread evenly into baked crust and chill until firm. Add remaining 1/8 teaspoon salt to egg whites and beat until soft peaks form. Add marshmallow crÃ¨me a little at a time, beating until stiff peaks form. Swirl over filling and toast with a kitchen torch.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.