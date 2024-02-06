Voila: A salute to Tom Harte's favorite recipes made last year

By Tom Harte

The end of the year is a time when we look forward to the year to come, and yet, as you may have noticed, it's a time to look back as well. Thus we've already been treated to compilations of the year's top movies, songs, news stories, even presidential tweets. Herewith is my contribution to the custom, a compilation of some of the favorite things I made last year in the hope that they might become some of your favorites this year.

Matzo Toffee

I discovered this recipe while working on a column about Passover. It's as simple as it is delicious: no candy thermometer required. You simply lay matzo (saltines work almost as well) in a sheet pan, pour over a brown sugar and butter mixture, bake until bubbly, and cover with melted chocolate and chopped nuts. (See semissourian.com/story/2401519)

Carrot Soup with Meatballs & Spinach

Carrot Soup with Meatballs, one of Tom Harte's favorite recipes of the year, is almost as easy to make as opening a can of Campbell's, yet it's beautiful enough to be served in a rimmed bowl rather than a mug. TOM HARTE

This soup is about as far from a can of condensed Campbell's as you can get, yet it's almost as easy, and it's beautiful to boot, worthy of a rimmed soup bowl rather than a mug. If you don't want to make your own meatballs, as the recipe directs, you can use ready-made ones instead. (See communitytable.parade.com)

Israeli Couscous Salad

One of Tom Harte's favorite recipes of the year, Israeli Couscous Salad, is really a meal in itself. TOM HARTE ~ photos@semissourian.com

Giada De Laurentiis doesn't look like she would know as much about cooking as, say, Ina Garten, but many of her recipes give the Barefoot Contessa a run for her money. This one is a case in point. Specifying pearl couscous as opposed to the diminutive and less satisfying regular kind, this salad is a meal in itself. I substitute sliced almonds for the slivered called for in the recipe and use just a little less smoked paprika, but otherwise I wouldn't change a thing. (See foodnetwork.com)

Prosciutto and Manchego Cheese Straws