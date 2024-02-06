By Marybeth Niederkorn

A polo classic and fun will, organizers hope, bring in funds and awareness for Voices for Children/CASA of Southeast Missouri.

The classic will be held Aug. 26 at the Little Egypt Polo Club in Cape Girardeau, and features a competitive polo match, hors d'oeuvres, dinner, music by Shades of Soul and a champagne divot stomp after the match.

Executive director of Voices for Children/CASA Linda Nash said fundraising is a necessary component of the organization's greater mission, to advocate for children in court cases so they can get into a safe, secure, permanent home as soon as possible.

Court Appointed Special Advocate, or CASA, volunteers work with children who are victims of abuse or neglect, and Nash says the children range in age from newborn to age 21.

Linda Nash, Director for Voices for Children, poses for a photo inside the Voices for Children/CASA office Monday, July 17, 2017 in Cape Girardeau. Andrew J. Whitaker

"At 21, they have to age out of the foster system," Nash says, "but we try to keep them so that they can take advantage of some services offered by the state, education and things of that nature."

Nash says Voices for Children/CASA has a two-part program. One part, which has been in place for 25 years in Southeast Missouri, works with younger children, from birth to about age 14, to ensure placement in a safe, secure environment, "whether that means returning to the home of origin or being placed in guardianship," Nash says.

The other part of the program, Fostering Futures, began in April 2016, and focuses on teaching life skills to youths ages 14 and older.

"By and large, unfortunately, if they're not adopted by the time they're 14, they're probably not going to be," Nash says, and statistics for the kids who age out without help are "appalling," as far as their futures are concerned.

That's where the Fostering Futures program steps in.

"We want to teach them basic life skills, like how to schedule a doctor's appointment," Nash says, "make a budget, look for a job or apartment -- how to know what they can afford."

All kids have different needs to help them transition from foster care to successful adulthood, Nash says, and to bring that about, they need volunteers.

"We have a very small paid staff," Nash says. "I'm the director, and we have two volunteer coordinators who work with volunteers in helping them work with the kids."

It's not that the coordinators don't work with the kids, because they do, Nash says. "Our goal is to have advocates working for the children, coordinators helping the volunteers and providing staff support."