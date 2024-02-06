Voice of Democracy and Patriot's Pen winners

Submitted photo
VFW Post 3838 and Ladies’ Auxiliary recently announced the Voice of Democracy and Patriot’s Pen essay contest winners. Pictured (from left): Jessie Gartman, third place Voice of Democracy, Eagle Ridge Christian School; Etienne Soto, second place Voice of Democracy, Saxony Lutheran School; Keegan Stout, first place Voice of Democracy, Cape Girardeau Central High School; Joe Wolsey, Post 3838 commander; Grace Boettcher, first place Patriot’s Pen, Trinity Lutheran School; Natalie Arbuckle, second place Patriot’s Pen, Trinity Lutheran School; Zander Zieba, third place Patriot’s Pen, Trinity Lutheran School; and Dale Humphries, scholarship chair.
