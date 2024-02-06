All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
FeaturesJanuary 22, 2017

Voice of Democracy and Patriot's Pen winners

Submitted photo VFW Post 3838 and Ladies’ Auxiliary recently announced the Voice of Democracy and Patriot’s Pen essay contest winners. Pictured (from left): Jessie Gartman, third place Voice of Democracy, Eagle Ridge Christian School; Etienne Soto, second place Voice of Democracy, Saxony Lutheran School; Keegan Stout, first place Voice of Democracy, Cape Girardeau Central High School; Joe Wolsey, Post 3838 commander; Grace Boettcher, first place Patriot’s Pen, Trinity Lutheran School; Natalie Arbuckle, second place Patriot’s Pen, Trinity Lutheran School; Zander Zieba, third place Patriot’s Pen, Trinity Lutheran School; and Dale Humphries, scholarship chair.

story image illustation
Submitted photo

Submitted photo

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

VFW Post 3838 and Ladies’ Auxiliary recently announced the Voice of Democracy and Patriot’s Pen essay contest winners. Pictured (from left): Jessie Gartman, third place Voice of Democracy, Eagle Ridge Christian School; Etienne Soto, second place Voice of Democracy, Saxony Lutheran School; Keegan Stout, first place Voice of Democracy, Cape Girardeau Central High School; Joe Wolsey, Post 3838 commander; Grace Boettcher, first place Patriot’s Pen, Trinity Lutheran School; Natalie Arbuckle, second place Patriot’s Pen, Trinity Lutheran School; Zander Zieba, third place Patriot’s Pen, Trinity Lutheran School; and Dale Humphries, scholarship chair.

Story Tags
Community
Advertisement
Related
FeaturesNov. 27
‘Slow shopping’ is transforming holiday spending habits
CommunityNov. 27
Thankful People: Finding joy and community in Jackson’s gras...
CommunityNov. 25
Lace up for Kim's Toybox Run: A festive race with a cause
CommunityNov. 23
Thankful People: How Chaffee's Seger Ruiz found a new perspe...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Chaffee's volunteer firefighters
FeaturesOct. 24
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Chaffee's volunteer firefighters
Stay away from this
FeaturesJuly 27
Stay away from this
New playground equipment donated
FeaturesJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
FeaturesJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
Captured on Film
FeaturesJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
FeaturesJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
FeaturesJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
FeaturesJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy