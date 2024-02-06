Bayou Bar and Grill: Vittles Born on the Bayou

When I was a kid, my dad listened to a lot of classic rock, which means I listened to a lot of it as well. I loved it, soaked those guitar riffs and gritty voices into every pore. My favorite band was Creedence Clearwater Revival: CCR. Every time he played one of their songs, I'd recognize Fogerty's gruff growl. My absolute favorite song was "Born on the Bayou." The slow buildup at the beginning of this song, along with the gentle and simple rocking beat of the guitar at the beginning always made me envision swamps and low slung dirty boats sliding between huge cypress knees while alligator eyes glinted from the water.

In Pocahontas lies the Bayou Bar and Grill, and if a place can embody a song, I think maybe this place was made to be the physical body of CCR's song. A simple building with a screened-in porch for taking advantage of perfect weather, and silhouetted musicians playing from painted N'Orleans windows, this place screams backwater Deep South. When you step in, there are two distinct sides: the brighter, more traditional restaurant looking side and the darker side with a bar, tables with tall stools, and a jukebox. The Bayou definitely has its regulars, and most of them have picked a side and visit it every time they come. I'm a dark side sitter, but take your pick.

The Bayou has much better-than-bar fare. Food is absolutely the star here, with such offerings as fried gator tail and whole crawfish. If you're feeling like a taste of Louisiana, they have wholly Cajun dishes, such as blackened tilapia, gumbo and red beans with rice. I've mentioned their Swampy Fries in passing here before, a completely decadent, sloppy and mounded-up platter of fries slathered in white cheese sauce and nacho meat. This last trip though, I concentrated on the Cajun cooking to take me back to the bayou.

The Red Beans with Rice is my favorite Cajun item on the menu, and it is so simple. The thing about Red Beans and Rice is that it must be cooked low and slow, and there's really no faking it. The Bayou's Red Beans and Rice has beans that have been cooked so long that your mouth breaks them up into a silky smoothness with no effort. They are salty, and the smoked sausage rounds suspended throughout are soft, their flavor soaking through the beans and permeating the whole dish. The red beans are served with a dollop of rice in the bottom of the dish. I always ask for extra rice because I like a little more of the white grains to stir into the mix. If you're feeling particularly Cajun, take that piece of homemade cornbread that comes on the side and either dip it into the beans, or do like I do and crumble it in like soft, bready crackers. I usually like a texture variation in my food and red beans and rice with cornbread is just a whole lot of soft, but the flavors are so comforting, wholesome, and filling that I don't mind a monotone texture at all. It is beans and rice, but when put together with skill, the whole is so much more than the parts.