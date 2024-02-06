VISIONS OF SUGARPLUM

Amid a seasonal sea of red and green or silver and blue, there's a sweet, alternative palette in holiday decor.

Think of fresh fruits and delectable candies, and you're on the right track -- it's an enticing, enchanting array of sugarplum hues that home decorators can have fun with.

"Pair candy-apple red, plummy pink and berry-bright florals with winter greens for a centerpiece," suggests Melissa Benham of the Chicago interior design firm Studio Gild. "Ornaments in these hues provide an unexpected color pop on the Christmas tree, or a fun twist on the classic menorah when used for Hanukkah candles."

Los Angeles-based designer and author Orlando Soria says color is key to making your holiday celebration shine bright.

Even if you've got a rather motley collection of decorations, "adding in plum and berry-hued fabrics, candles, accessories and ornaments is a great way to create a cohesive color scheme," he says.

This photo shows Anthropologie's colorful felted wool berry garland, which can go on the tree, the mantel, a staircase railing or on the holiday table. Antropologie ~ Associated Press

Target has Opalhouse's soft cozy throw pillows, with either a plaid pattern or "Oh, What Fun" typography, in fresh and festive hues.