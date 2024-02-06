Virus dims Carnival joy and commerce on a New Orleans street

NEW ORLEANS -- During last year's Carnival season, tourists at the Elysian Fields Inn gathered over breakfast to talk about parades from the night before. At NOLA Art Bar, they sipped cocktails and watched a parade go by. At Kajun's Pub, many revelers started and ended Fat Tuesday in the bar.

Not this year. COVID-19 is tamping down the joy -- and the revenue -- associated with Carnival season in New Orleans. Parades that normally draw thousands in the weeks before Fat Tuesday --which falls on Feb. 16 this year --have been canceled.

In this city where music, food and cultural celebrations are interlocking blocks of the hospitality industry, bars and restaurants that usually overflow with free-spending customers are closed or operating at limited capacity. Live music is all but dead.

The toll of this year's toned-down Mardi Gras is evident on St. Claude Avenue, an off-the-beaten-track stretch that has become a destination in recent years. Many of the street's small business owners have weathered so much already that even as coronavirus vaccinations ramp up, they're prepared for a long wait before business gets back to normal.

Michelle Hagan and her husband own the nine-room inn just steps off St. Claude. Last year, one of the groups known as a krewe paraded right by the house with a procession called Chewbacchus -- an homage to a "Star Wars" character. She described it as one of the best nights since the couple bought the inn.

Michelle Hagan poses for a portrait in New Orleans, Jan. 30. The coronavirus pandemic is tamping down the joy -- and the revenue -- associated with the Carnival season in New Orleans. Hagan owns the nine-room inn with her husband just steps off St. Claude Avenue, an off-the-beaten-track stretch that has become a destination in recent years. Dorthy Ray ~ Associated Press

"I was really hoping for that again this year. But obviously, that's not happening," she said. "It'll be very different."

It's difficult to measure the exact economic effect of a holiday that stretches from Jan. 6 and ends on a Tuesday in February or March. A Tulane University study looked at the 12-day period leading up to Fat Tuesday in 2014 and determined that Mardi Gras had a roughly $164 million direct economic impact on the New Orleans economy.

Jennifer and Matt Johnson bought what is now the Carnaval Lounge on St. Claude in summer 2019, and the 2020 Mardi Gras season was their first as business owners. The lounge was becoming popular for live music and Brazilian food.

Hundreds of people passed through on Fat Tuesday. By the time St. Patrick's Day rolled around, the pandemic shut everything down. They still have the Guinness beer that was never served.

They cautiously reopened after Labor Day at restricted capacity and without live music. That lasted until about November, when they started to notice a renewed cautiousness in customers. So they closed yet again and likely won't reopen until it's clear that live music can resume.

The two are optimistic about vaccines and the passage of the Save Our Stages legislation, which aims to get money to struggling music venues. They also understand that live music will probably be one of the last things to return after the virus is fully defeated.

"I think people who didn't realize music had an impact on their life now do," Jennifer said.

DJ Johnson's business --NOLA Art Bar --opened just six weeks before the pandemic-related shutdowns last March. It's been a struggle, but he's still open nearly a year later.