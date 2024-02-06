All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
featuresOctober 23, 2021
VintageNOW brings the energy, fundraising excellence
The Safe House of Southeast Missouri held the 11th annual VintageNOW fashion show Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau. This year's theme was "A Tale of Time: 1920 to 2021," featuring fashion, music, world news and entertainment from the past 100 years, and guests were encouraged to dress in attire from their favorite decade. ...
Photos and Text by Brooke Holford ~ Southeast Missourian
Community women perform as models and dancers in the 11th VintageNOW fashion show Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau. (Brooke Holford ~ Southeast Missourian)
Community women perform as models and dancers in the 11th VintageNOW fashion show Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau. (Brooke Holford ~ Southeast Missourian)
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The Safe House of Southeast Missouri held the 11th annual VintageNOW fashion show Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau. This year's theme was "A Tale of Time: 1920 to 2021," featuring fashion, music, world news and entertainment from the past 100 years, and guests were encouraged to dress in attire from their favorite decade. VintageNOW is an annual interactive fashion show and fundraising event aiming to bring awareness to domestic violence while raising money for the Safe House of Southeast Missouri, and each year, women from the Southeast Missouri community are selected as the models for the show. This year's show raised $115,000 in net proceeds for Safe House.

Story Tags
Community
Advertisement
Related
featuresJuly 27
Stay away from this
featuresJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
featuresJuly 27
Reflections on the death of Jerome 'Dizzy' Dean
featuresJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
Contact the Newsroom
Contact the EditorCorrect Error in StoryContent SuggestionsAI Policy
Related
Captured on Film
featuresJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
featuresJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
featuresJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
featuresJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
We are designed
featuresJuly 23
We are designed
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
featuresJuly 20
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
Captured on film 7-20-24
featuresJuly 20
Captured on film 7-20-24
Wasson column 7-20-24: God is in control
featuresJuly 20
Wasson column 7-20-24: God is in control
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy