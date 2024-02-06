VintageNOW brings the energy, fundraising excellence

The Safe House of Southeast Missouri held the 11th annual VintageNOW fashion show Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau. This year's theme was "A Tale of Time: 1920 to 2021," featuring fashion, music, world news and entertainment from the past 100 years, and guests were encouraged to dress in attire from their favorite decade. VintageNOW is an annual interactive fashion show and fundraising event aiming to bring awareness to domestic violence while raising money for the Safe House of Southeast Missouri, and each year, women from the Southeast Missouri community are selected as the models for the show. This year's show raised $115,000 in net proceeds for Safe House.