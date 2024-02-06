All sections
FeaturesJanuary 30, 2019

'VH1 Trailblazer Honors' celebrates director Ava DuVernay on March 8

NEW YORK -- "VH1 Trailblazer Honors" will pay tribute to Academy Award-nominated director Ava DuVernay to kick off Women's History Month. The 46-year-old's credits includes the films "Selma," "13TH" and "A Wrinkle In Time." The 2018 fantasy movie made her the highest-grossing female black director in domestic box office history...

Associated Press

NEW YORK -- "VH1 Trailblazer Honors" will pay tribute to Academy Award-nominated director Ava DuVernay to kick off Women's History Month.

The 46-year-old's credits includes the films "Selma," "13TH" and "A Wrinkle In Time." The 2018 fantasy movie made her the highest-grossing female black director in domestic box office history.

DuVernay is a member of the board of Sundance Institute. She's working on her next project, "Central Park Five," and is overseeing production of her TV series "Queen Sugar."

"VH1 Trailblazer Honors" will air March 8 to coincide with International Women's Day.

