VFW Post No. 3838, Auxiliary scholarships available

VFW Post No. 3838 and Auxiliary has scholarships area children may be interested in.
The is open to students in grades nine through 12 and has a top national award of $15,000. Students must attend school in Missouri. This is for two-dimensional patriotic artwork on canvas or paper using various media. Along with the artwork, students will submit an application and a short essay about the patriotism expressed in the art. The deadline for students is March 31. Work must be dropped off at the post, 1049 North Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau.
This contest is open to students in grades nine through 12 and has a top national award of $2,500. Students must attend school in Missouri. Students can use paper, papier-mÃ¢che, pottery, fabric, wood, metal or other materials. Along with the artwork, students will submit an application and a short essay about the artwork. The deadline for students is March 31. In the past this was included in the Young American Creative Patriotic Art Contest -- now it is a separate contest
The top national award is $5,000. The student deadline is Oct. 31. Students must be a Missouri resident and be in grades six through eight. Order informational brochures from the VFW store or download them from the national website. This contest allows young Americans the opportunity to advocate patriotism through written words and fresh eyes. Theme is My Pledge to Our Veterans. Must be dropped off at the post.
The student deadline is Oct. 31. Students must be Missouri residents and in grades nine through 12. The top national prize is $30,000, and all department winners will enjoy an all-expense paid trip to Washington, D.C. Theme is Why is the Veteran Important?
To receive the instructions and rules to enter, text Sandy, scholarship chair, at (573) 576-6317 or go to VFW.org, go under Youth & Education.
