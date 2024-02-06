VFW Post No. 3838, Auxiliary scholarships available

VFW Post No. 3838 and Auxiliary has scholarships area children may be interested in.

Young American Creative Patriotic Art Contest

The is open to students in grades nine through 12 and has a top national award of $15,000. Students must attend school in Missouri. This is for two-dimensional patriotic artwork on canvas or paper using various media. Along with the artwork, students will submit an application and a short essay about the patriotism expressed in the art. The deadline for students is March 31. Work must be dropped off at the post, 1049 North Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau.

Three-dimensional Patriotic Art Contest

This contest is open to students in grades nine through 12 and has a top national award of $2,500. Students must attend school in Missouri. Students can use paper, papier-mÃ¢che, pottery, fabric, wood, metal or other materials. Along with the artwork, students will submit an application and a short essay about the artwork. The deadline for students is March 31. In the past this was included in the Young American Creative Patriotic Art Contest -- now it is a separate contest