VFW Post 3838 and Auxiliary hands out awards

Submitted by Dale Humphries VFW Post 3838 and Auxiliary recently hosted its annual reception for the Patriot’s Pen and Voice of Democracy essay contest winners. Pictured are from left, Donna Miller, scholarship chair; Patriot Pen winners Tali Renshaw, second place, Trinity Lutheran School; Maggie Hillin, first place, Trinity Lutheran School; and Ailee McKee, not pictured, third place, Trinity Lutheran School. Voice of Democracy winners were Rachel Keele, third place, Cape Girardeau Central High School; Sydney Gartman, second place, Eagle Ridge Christian School; and first place, Hailey Janssens, Eagle Ridge Christian School. Also pictured is Bill Humphries, Senior Vice Commander Post 3838.