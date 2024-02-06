All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
FeaturesOctober 16, 2021

VFW kicks off competitions

VFW Post 3838 in Cape Girardeau has announced the kick-off of this year's Voice of Democracy Scholarship competition. Local high school students have the opportunity to compete for thousands of dollars in scholarships and a trip to Washington D.C. Students must write and record a three-to-five-minute essay on the selected theme and present their recording, typed essay and completed entry form to their local VFW Post by Oct. ...

Submitted

VFW Post 3838 in Cape Girardeau has announced the kick-off of this year's Voice of Democracy Scholarship competition. Local high school students have the opportunity to compete for thousands of dollars in scholarships and a trip to Washington D.C.

Students must write and record a three-to-five-minute essay on the selected theme and present their recording, typed essay and completed entry form to their local VFW Post by Oct. 31. The theme is "American: Where do we go from here?" Students begin by competing at the local Post level, then Post winners compete at the district level with the winner advancing to the state competition.

All state first-place winners receive a four-day trip to Washington, D.C., and the chance to compete for their share of more than $150,000 in scholarships. The first-place winner at the national level received a $30,000 college scholarship.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The annual Patriot's Pen youth essay competition is for students in sixth through eighth grades. Students are asked to enter a 300- to 400-word patriotic-themed essay. The theme is "How can I be a good American?"

Students begin by competing at the local post level. Post winners advance to District competition and then on to state competition. State first-place winners compete for their share of thousands of dollars in awards and the national first-place winner is awarded $5,000 and an all-expense-paid trip to Washington, D.C.

Students and teachers interested in either competition should contact the Voice of Democracy chairman at VFW Post 3838 by email at vfwpost37838@yahoo.com for more information.

Story Tags
Community
Advertisement
Related
FeaturesDec. 7
How to handle holiday meltdowns (yours and theirs)
FeaturesDec. 7
Games to snuggle up with this holiday season
CommunityDec. 6
Sponsored: Jaycees ToyBox: A Christmas tradition of giving
FeaturesNov. 27
‘Slow shopping’ is transforming holiday spending habits

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Chaffee's volunteer firefighters
FeaturesOct. 24
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Chaffee's volunteer firefighters
Stay away from this
FeaturesJuly 27
Stay away from this
New playground equipment donated
FeaturesJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
FeaturesJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
Captured on Film
FeaturesJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
FeaturesJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
FeaturesJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
FeaturesJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy