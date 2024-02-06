VFW kicks off competitions

VFW Post 3838 in Cape Girardeau has announced the kick-off of this year's Voice of Democracy Scholarship competition. Local high school students have the opportunity to compete for thousands of dollars in scholarships and a trip to Washington D.C.

Students must write and record a three-to-five-minute essay on the selected theme and present their recording, typed essay and completed entry form to their local VFW Post by Oct. 31. The theme is "American: Where do we go from here?" Students begin by competing at the local Post level, then Post winners compete at the district level with the winner advancing to the state competition.

All state first-place winners receive a four-day trip to Washington, D.C., and the chance to compete for their share of more than $150,000 in scholarships. The first-place winner at the national level received a $30,000 college scholarship.