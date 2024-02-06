After her older brother was honorably discharged from the military due to a heart condition, Peggy Stieneke, originally Peggy Cordia, decided to join the armed forces herself.

Stieneke, who has worked with Cape Girardeau Public Schools for the past 24 years, ultimately signed on to serve in the U.S. Army as a high school senior in 1989. After graduating from Oak Ridge High School in 1990, she underwent basic training and began her two-year stint as an active-duty soldier.

While undergoing her advanced individual training (AIT), Stieneke and her battalion were informed they would likely be deployed to the Middle East to fight in the Gulf War. As a combat medic, Stieneke would have been in the front lines fighting and taking care of other soldiers who became wounded.

Although Stieneke didn’t deploy, she said she was prepared for it.

“My battalion was ready to get on the bus to be shipped over to Desert Storm, but we weren't sent,” Stieneke said. “Even though I didn't get combat experience, I was ready. We were trained, and we were ready.”

During her senior year of high school, Stieneke was in the Army’s delayed entry program where she attended weekend meetings and trained in preparation for basic training. After completing AIT, Stieneke was stationed in Colorado Springs, Colorado, where she worked as a paraprofessional and later as an operating room communications coordinator for the Evans Army Community Hospital at Fort Carson.

“I loved that job because in the hospital that I worked at, everyone that I worked with, they were so respectful and they were very helpful,” Stieneke said. “I had majors and one-star generals to kind of have my back and just show me respect even though I had no gold on my sleeve or my collar. They respected me. They took my opinion like it was worth something.”

Not all of Stieneke’s experience in the military was positive, however, as she recalled being sexually harassed by a male soldier while stationed in Colorado. At first, she was hesitant to report it because she was worried her superiors wouldn’t believe her.

“I told myself, ‘Hey, you’re a big girl, and this is what needs to be done,” Stieneke said.

After she reported the harassment, she discovered she wasn’t the only woman who had been harassed by him, but she was the first to speak up. He was ultimately dishonorably discharged.

After finishing two years of active duty, Stieneke spent seven years in the Individual Ready Reserve (IRR) where she was prepared to be called upon in the event of a war or national emergency. During this time, she moved around between Missouri, Tennessee and Arkansas working regular 9 to 5 jobs. After spending seven years in IRR, Stieneke was honorably discharged in 1998 after serving for nine years and seven months.