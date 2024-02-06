Of the hundreds of crafters in Cape Girardeau this weekend to sell their wares at the annual pre-Thanksgiving craft fairs, two vendors familiar to fairgoers have been at it for more than 10 years each: Green Gardens Gems of Cape Girardeau and Arndt's Fudgery of Newton, Illinois.

Both vendors will be at the Arts Council of Southeast Missouri's craft fair, and both will be in the Osage Centre at 1625 N. Kingshighway.

The Show Me Center at 1333 N. Sprigg St. is the Arts Council craft fair's other venue this weekend.

Green Gardens Gems owner and artist Anne Foust said she's been making jewelry all her life, but started selling it only about 20 years ago. She's been selling at the Arts Council craft fair for probably 15 years now, she said.

She works primarily in metal, embellishing it with wire and beads or stones, Foust said.

A variety of handmade jewelry is displayed by Anne Foust Thursday in Cape Girardeau. Andrew J. Whitaker

"Like any other crafter, I collect things," Foust said, adding in her experience there are two types of artists: those who plan their projects out, and those who don't.

She's one of the latter.

Designing ahead means an artist has to find materials to fit the project, Foust said.

"I work with things I like, and I have to have everything out so I can see it," she said.

Her studio is lined with tools, ranging from about 15 pairs of pliers to jeweler's saws to a drill press and die cutters.

Anne Foust a jewelry maker and vendor at the Arts Council craft fair shows off her handmade necklaces in her living room Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017 in Cape Girardeau. Andrew J. Whitaker

One of her anvils is attached to a tree stump because, she said, tree stumps don't have give in them the way a table would.

"You can hammer the daylights out of a tree stump," Foust said, and gestured to a tool belt clipped around the stump. Hammers and other tools are right there to hand, which she appreciates when she's creating a piece, she said.

A soldering workstation has a firebrick on a stainless-steel sheet protecting the table's surface, Foust said.

A nearby rolling mill can either make the metal pieces thinner or add texture, she said, depending on how she uses it.

She said she likes to make every component of her jewelry except the beads, which she'll buy in person if she can, so she can get a good look at the color and material and a feel for how she can use it.

Copper brass, silver and aluminum are a few materials used by Anne Foust a jewelry maker and vendor at the Arts Council craft fair poses for a photo in her studio Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017 in Cape Girardeau. Andrew J. Whitaker

Making clasps, toggles, chains is all part of it, she said.

The interplay between color and shape and texture intrigues her, Foust said.

Her pieces usually start out as sheet metal, she said, and she buys it locally from Sides Metal Products or hardware stores mostly, but does have to order sheets of silver.

She sometimes adds texture or bends the metal to add some visual interest, Foust said, then solders wire or beads or stones in place.

She said she'll bring 1,365 pairs of earrings to this weekend's craft fair.

I have to have everything I find so I can see it. Anne Foust a jewelry maker and vendor at the Arts Council craft fair said while showing her bead collection Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017 in Cape Girardeau. Andrew J. Whitaker

"They sell so well, I try to keep the racks full," Foust said.