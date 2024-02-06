Veggies are good

Marge was gone the other evening, and I was late getting home, so I did the chores. With it being hot, the steers drink a bunch of water, so I went to filling the stock tanks. When I got that done, I shut up the end doors on the three high tunnels and fed the cats and called it a day. It was close to 7:30, and I hadn't had supper yet, so was getting hungry. Marge brought home some pizza from a meeting she was at, so it was leftover pizza for supper. I had picked some red tomatoes a couple days ago for tacos, and since there were three left, they sounded real good. So I had leftover pizza and three sliced up tomatoes. Pretty good supper.

But I like veggies. Actually I really like veggies. I've got a friend who loves tomatoes about like me, and he commented it was going to be a long winter without tomatoes. I agree. We have a bunch of canned tomatoes, but there is just something about fresh garden-grown tomatoes from the garden. We will occasionally buy some Roma tomatoes in the winter, and they aren't too bad. Not great, but better than nothing. I like to buy head lettuce and make me a salad. I cut up some lettuce, add some tomatoes, then some black and green olives, some cheese and then salad dressing. My favorite dressing is Dorothy Lynch salad dressing.

Our tomatoes have done really good this year, but we've grown almost all of them in our high tunnels. We can control the water in them so the leaves never get wet and the plants are never over watered. But we also have probably eight tomato plants in our outside hill garden called Ivan tomatoes. They are a Missouri bred tomato, and they have done just super. Do a DuckDuckGo search of them. They are a pale red kind of orange tomato that has a pretty good taste. I don't think a single tomato off them has cracked.

This year our eggplants have just gone berserk for wont of a better description. Some of the plants are right at 5 feet tall and just loaded with eggplant. We have tried the eggplant Parmesan, and I can't do it. The taste is OK, but I can't get past the texture. So we have taken the hide off them and sliced fairly thin, dipped in eggs and then in panko and fried. They are pretty good. We are going to try slicing them like potato wedges and frying them as well. I look at an eggplant and wonder how to cook it, and Marge looks at them and thinks oh how pretty. They say men think with their stomachs. Might be true.

We were watching Trisha on TV this summer, and she was frying green tomatoes. She sliced them fairly thin and then went to coating them. She first dipped them in flour then in egg and then in panko. Man they looked good so we had to try them, and they are good. We had bread crumbs, but I'd never heard of panko so had to check it out at one of our favorite grocery stores. Read the label and it's pretty much just bread crumbs. Only difference is its more coarse and it has a lot less ingredients. For me less ingredients on the label is always a plus.