Veggie season is about to begin

It doesn't seem possible that we are already to farmers market season. Spring vegetables are coming in, and produce will last until late fall. There are months ahead for this delicious, bountiful harvest.
The unfortunate part of working full-time is that we miss getting to go to the weekday market and rely on grocery store produce to get us through.
Today I have chosen a few recipes that will nicely use some fresh spring vegetables and then move into summer vegetables with corn and tomatoes. Save this column for the weeks ahead as more fresh items become available. Enjoy!
Try this easy rhubarb crisp recipe if you need a simple and quick dessert for spring. Serve it with a scoop of vanilla ice cream for the ultimate treat.
Rhubarb filling:
Crumble topping:
Heat oven to 400 degrees. Lightly butter a 2-quart casserole dish.
Make rhubarb filling: Combine all ingredients for the rhubarb filling in a large bowl. Evenly spread in the prepared casserole dish.
Make topping: Combine oats, flour, sugar, cinnamon and salt in a large bowl. Cut in butter until crumbs form.
Finish and bake: Evenly scatter the crumb topping over the rhubarb filling. Bake in the hot oven for around 35 minutes, or until golden and bubbly. Allow to sit on the counter for 10 minutes before serving.
Notes: Rhubarb: You can use frozen rhubarb in place of the fresh. Measure while frozen, then thaw completely. I recommend carefully draining the thawed rhubarb, but do not squeeze it. Be very careful when tossing with the other ingredients. If the thawed rhubarb feels very wet, add an extra tablespoon of cornstarch.
Oats: I always use quick oats because I like the texture in a crisp better vs old fashioned oats. If you only have old fashioned oats, the crisp topping will have a coarser texture and won't come together as nicely. You can pulse old fashioned oats in a food processor 2 to 3 times to chop them up a little.
Butter: Make sure your butter is fridge-cold when using it in this recipe for best results.
Do not skip the 10 minute rest before serving, even if it's tempting to dig right in. This will help the rhubarb filling to thicken as it slightly cools.
Do not cut back on the sugar in this recipe. Rhubarb is tart and really does need the sweetness.
Store leftover crisp covered on the counter for one to two days.
Source: www.savorynothings.com/easy-rhubarb-crisp/
The best oven-roasted asparagus recipe tossed in an insanely easy and delicious lemon, ranch and olive oil marinade and baked to perfection in just a few minutes. This Ranch Roasted Asparagus is served with sliced almonds, bacon, and parmesan cheese.
Seasoning:
Break stalk ends off asparagus by holding near the ends and bending until they naturally snap off.
Mix together seasoning. Coat the asparagus. Spread on large rimmed sheet pan or two without crowding.
Bake in 400 degree oven for 8 minutes (small stalks) to 15 minutes (large stalks).
Coat almonds in remaining oil mix. Bake on sheet pan for 2 minutes.
Serve with grated Parmesan cheese, toasted almonds, and chopped bacon.
Source: www.swankyrecipes.com/crack-asparagus-the-best-ranch-roasted-asparagus.html
Don't let how easy these Roasted Spring Vegetables are to make fool you. These veggies are anything but boring. Perfectly roasted seasonal veggies are topped with a tangy Mustard White Cooking Wine Vinaigrette to create a side that is even more wildly delicious than it looks. I like to double the recipe so that I have it on hand to add to bowls and salads all week.
Vinaigrette:
Preheat the oven to 420 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
Place the carrots, radishes, mushrooms, asparagus, and red onion in a bowl. Drizzle with olive oil and season with salt and pepper.
Place the vegetables in a single layer on the prepared baking sheet.
Cook until the vegetables are brown and crisp-tender, about 20 to 25 minutes.
Meanwhile in a small bowl whisk together the olive oil, white cooking wine, mustard, and oregano. Season to taste with salt and pepper.
Transfer the vegetables to a serving platter and drizzle with the vinaigrette.
Source: www.wendypolisi.com/roasted-spring-vegetables/#wprm-recipe-container-25999
Fresh spring produce needs little embellishment, although a quick toss with bacon never hurts.
Bring 3 quarts water to a boil in a large Dutch oven over high heat. Add green peas, asparagus, and snap peas; cook 3 minutes. Drain; rinse under cold water. Drain.
Cook bacon in a large nonstick skillet over medium heat until crisp. Drain bacon on paper towels; crumble.
Discard all but 1 tablespoon bacon drippings; add oil to pan over medium heat. Add shallots; cook 4 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add vinegar and mustard; cook 30 seconds. Add asparagus mixture, tarragon, salt, and pepper; cook 1 minute. Remove from heat; stir in crumbled bacon and rind.
Source: www.myrecipes.com/recipe/asparagus-peas-warm-tarragon-vinaigrette?utm_source=pinterest.com&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=myrecipes_myrecipes_9555033&utm_content=sidedish_verticalimage&utm_term=HealthyRecipes_202004
Arrange a rack in the middle of the oven and heat to 450 degrees.
Toss the radishes with the oil, a pinch of salt, and a few grinds of pepper in a large bowl. Transfer to a rimmed baking sheet and arrange them cut-side down. Roast until the bottoms have browned a little and they are crisp-tender, 10 to 12 minutes.
Meanwhile, melt the butter in a large frying pan over medium heat. Swirl the pan occasionally, until the butter has a nutty aroma and is toasty-brown, about 3 minutes. Remove the pan from the heat, add the radishes and lemon juice, and toss to combine. Sprinkle with a couple of pinches of flaky sea salt and serve.
Notes: Storage: Leftovers can be stored in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 5 days.
Source: www.thekitchn.com/recipe-brown-butter-radishes-242276
Summer Pasta Salad with Grilled Zucchini, Corn and Cilantro Pesto is made with gluten-free rice noodles and loaded up with healthy summer veggies, then tossed in the most flavorful Cilantro Pesto.... deliciously addicting!
Cilantro Pesto:
Preheat the grill to medium high, and boil water for the rice noodles.
Prep the veggies — brush or spray with olive oil, and sprinkle with salt and pepper.
Pour boiling water over the rice noodles, (I put them in a baking dish) let stand for 3 minutes, then drain and rinse with cold water. Set aside.
Place the veggies on the grill, lower heat to medium, cover, then make the cilantro pesto. Check the veggies every 5 minutes or so, turning.
Place all the cilantro, garlic and jalapeÃ±o in food processor and pulse repeatedly until finely chopped. Add the remaining ingredients, pulse until combined but not too smooth. You should have a fairly loose (runny) pesto -perfect for tossing the salad.
Once the veggies are done, cut into bite-sized pieces. Give the pasta a final cool water rinse, loosening it up. Drain and place in a bowl. Add the Cilantro Pesto and the veggies and an additional 1/2 teaspoon salt, and possibly more to taste. Adjust lime, salt and heat according to your taste preference. I'll sometimes add a pinch of chipotle pepper, or chili flakes, or even more finely chopped jalapeÃ±o to bump up the heat.
Place on a serving platter or in a bowl, top with halved cherry tomatoes, sprinkle with more pepitas and cilantro leaves and serve with lime wedges.
Notes: Feel free to add crumbled cheese- queso fresco is nice. Top with grilled shrimp, fish or chicken.
Source: www.feastingathome.com/summer-pasta-salad-w-grilled-zucchini-corn-and-cilantro-pesto/#tasty-recipes-23407-jump-target
An easy recipe for Oven Roasted Tomato Sauce made with fresh summer tomatoes, garlic and herbs. Extend summer's harvest into winter, freeze for winter.
Pre-heat oven to 400 degrees.
Drizzle a large, rimmed baking sheet with olive oil. Sprinkle with garlic and shallot.
Place the sliced tomatoes cut-side down on the sheet pan and roast 30 minutes. Add the oregano and basil and roast 10 more minutes, or until skins have lifted off the tomatoes.
Let cool, pull off the skins, then pour all the tomatoes and their roasting juices into a bowl. Mash with a fork or potato masher. Season with salt and pepper. To bring the flavor out, add a little sprinkling of sugar. This depends on your palate and the tomatoes you are using ( some are sweeter than others). Start with 1/2 teaspoon. Taste, adjust.
To use right away, reheat in a pan or pot. Or refrigerate for up to 5 days, or freeze.
If freezing in a mason jar, make sure jar and lid are clean and sterile. Let sauce come to room temperature. Fill jars leaving 2 inches headroom at the top of the jar, to prevent jar from breaking- because sauce will expand as it freezes.
Thaw in the refrigerator for 24 to 48 hours.
Notes: If roasting small tomatoes, feel free roast whole and blend the sauce with the skins on. They may not need as long in the oven, check after 20 minutes.
Source: www.feastingathome.com/roasted-tomato-sauce/#tasty-recipes-24557-jump-target
Truly one of the most beautiful and delicious Beet Salads with Pistachios, Feta, cilantro and orange in a simple citrus vinaigrette. Can be made ahead and keeps for 3 days in the refrigerator. Steam the beets ahead and the salad come together in 20 minutes.
Boil or steam beets until fork tender (See notes-you can do this ahead and refrigerate, or purchase steamed beets). Trim and rub under cool running water to remove skin. Dice into small, 1/2-inch cubes. Place in a large bowl.
Add diced onion, garlic, olive oil, vinegar, orange zest and orange juice, cranberries, salt and pepper and mix to combine well. Add pistachios and feta. Gently toss.
Taste, add more pistachios, cranberries or feta to taste. Adjust salt and pepper. Sometimes I'll add another squeeze of orange juice.
Serve in a bowl and garnish with cilantro.
Notes: Cooking Beets: Lately I like using my Instant Pot to steam beets ahead ( like the day before). Place the steamer basket in the Insant pot with 1 cup of water in the bottom, set to pressure High for 16 minutes for 3 inch diameter beets. Cut extra-large beets in half. Naturally release. Refrigerate until ready to use.
You can always boil beets in a big pot, totally submerged in water or steam them in a big pot on the stove top, using a steamer basket. Again, I like to cut bigger beets in half for faster cooking.
Of course they can be roasted in the oven as well. (425 degrees, oiled, salted and peppered, wrapped in foil or in a baking dish covered in foil. 45 to 65 minutes depending on size)
This salad will keep 3 to 4 days in the refrigerator. If making ahead, toss in the cilantro and pistachios right before serving, and re-taste for salt and vinegar, adding more if necessary.
If you opt to leave the dried cranberries out you may need to balance this with a little sweetness. A small spoonful of maple syrup may do it!
Source: www.feastingathome.com/beet-salad-with-feta/#tasty-recipes-32982-jump-target
One Pot Farmer's Market Pasta is an almost magical recipe made for busy days and hungry families. This easy 30 minute meal is healthy, meatless, and so delicious — just pile everything in one pot, bring it to a boil, and let it cook for a few minutes — that's it!
Put everything except the cheese and garnish items, into a large pot. Add the wine and water (measure exactly since you will not drain the pasta) to the pot and bring up to a boil. If your pasta doesn't fit completely into the pot, nudge it down into the water as it softens. Cover the pot while it comes to a boil then uncover and boil for about 7 to 9 minutes, until the pasta is just al dente. Babysit the pan a little bit to ensure that the pasta doesn't stick. Don't over cook the pasta, there will still be some water left in the pan.
Toss the pasta with the cheese, and serve with the extra tomatoes and lots of fresh basil.
Notes and variations: Don't skip the tomatoes. The rest of the veggies remain intact, but the tomatoes break down and help to form a sauce with the starchy pasta water and the cheese. You can use lots of different veggies for this dish, whatever looks good. Mushrooms would work well, also summer squash, cauliflower. Tomatoes are a must, though.
Don't skimp on the cheese, for the reason just mentioned.
Pay attention to flavoring the pot. In addition to salt, I like lots of black pepper, red pepper flakes, and my secret flavor weapon, a dash of sherry vinegar.
Don't forget the fresh garnishes. Reserve some little tomatoes and a big handful of fresh basil for topping the cooked pasta.
Source: www.theviewfromgreatisland.com/one-pot-farmers-market-pasta/#wprm-recipe-container-91227
Have a great week, and until next time happy cooking.
