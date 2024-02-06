Veggie season is about to begin

Toss the radishes with the oil, a pinch of salt, and a few grinds of pepper in a large bowl. Transfer to a rimmed baking sheet and arrange them cut-side down. Roast until the bottoms have browned a little and they are crisp-tender, 10 to 12 minutes.

Meanwhile, melt the butter in a large frying pan over medium heat. Swirl the pan occasionally, until the butter has a nutty aroma and is toasty-brown, about 3 minutes. Remove the pan from the heat, add the radishes and lemon juice, and toss to combine. Sprinkle with a couple of pinches of flaky sea salt and serve.

Notes: Storage: Leftovers can be stored in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 5 days.

Source: www.thekitchn.com/recipe-brown-butter-radishes-242276

Summer Pasta Salad with Zucchini, Corn and Cilantro Pesto

Summer Pasta Salad with Grilled Zucchini, Corn and Cilantro Pesto is made with gluten-free rice noodles and loaded up with healthy summer veggies, then tossed in the most flavorful Cilantro Pesto.... deliciously addicting!

6 ounces rice noodles

2 medium zucchini, cut in half lengthwise

1 red bell pepper, cut in half, seeded

1/2 onion, cut into 1/2-inch wedges

1 to 2 ears of fresh corn ( or use frozen, roasted corn ), shucked

Oil, salt and pepper for veggies

Garnish with cherry tomatoes, lime wedges, pepitas, cilantro leaves

Cilantro Pesto:

1 large bunch cilantro and thin stems

2 larger garlic cloves

1 to 2 tablespoons chopped jalapeno ( optional)

1/2 cup olive oil

1/3 cup pumpkin seeds ( raw)

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

1/2 teaspoon coriander ( optional)

1/2 teaspoon smoked paprika (optional- only if you like smoky flavor)

1 tablespoon lime zest

2 tablespoons lime juice

Preheat the grill to medium high, and boil water for the rice noodles.

Prep the veggies — brush or spray with olive oil, and sprinkle with salt and pepper.

Pour boiling water over the rice noodles, (I put them in a baking dish) let stand for 3 minutes, then drain and rinse with cold water. Set aside.

Place the veggies on the grill, lower heat to medium, cover, then make the cilantro pesto. Check the veggies every 5 minutes or so, turning.

Place all the cilantro, garlic and jalapeÃ±o in food processor and pulse repeatedly until finely chopped. Add the remaining ingredients, pulse until combined but not too smooth. You should have a fairly loose (runny) pesto -perfect for tossing the salad.

Once the veggies are done, cut into bite-sized pieces. Give the pasta a final cool water rinse, loosening it up. Drain and place in a bowl. Add the Cilantro Pesto and the veggies and an additional 1/2 teaspoon salt, and possibly more to taste. Adjust lime, salt and heat according to your taste preference. I'll sometimes add a pinch of chipotle pepper, or chili flakes, or even more finely chopped jalapeÃ±o to bump up the heat.

Place on a serving platter or in a bowl, top with halved cherry tomatoes, sprinkle with more pepitas and cilantro leaves and serve with lime wedges.

Notes: Feel free to add crumbled cheese- queso fresco is nice. Top with grilled shrimp, fish or chicken.

Notes: Feel free to add crumbled cheese- queso fresco is nice. Top with grilled shrimp, fish or chicken.

Oven Roasted Tomato Sauce

An easy recipe for Oven Roasted Tomato Sauce made with fresh summer tomatoes, garlic and herbs. Extend summer's harvest into winter, freeze for winter.

3 tablespoons olive oil

4 to 6 cloves garlic, rough chopped

1 shallot, diced

3 pounds ripe (medium-large) tomatoes, cored and cut in half ( for small tomatoes, see notes)

1 tablespoons fresh oregano ( or 1 teaspoon dried, or use Italian seasoning)

1 to 2 tablespoon fresh basil, torn or chopped

1 1/2 teaspoons salt ( or salt to taste)

Pepper to taste

1/2 to 1 teaspoon sugar ( optional)

Pre-heat oven to 400 degrees.

Drizzle a large, rimmed baking sheet with olive oil. Sprinkle with garlic and shallot.

Place the sliced tomatoes cut-side down on the sheet pan and roast 30 minutes. Add the oregano and basil and roast 10 more minutes, or until skins have lifted off the tomatoes.

Let cool, pull off the skins, then pour all the tomatoes and their roasting juices into a bowl. Mash with a fork or potato masher. Season with salt and pepper. To bring the flavor out, add a little sprinkling of sugar. This depends on your palate and the tomatoes you are using ( some are sweeter than others). Start with 1/2 teaspoon. Taste, adjust.

To use right away, reheat in a pan or pot. Or refrigerate for up to 5 days, or freeze.

If freezing in a mason jar, make sure jar and lid are clean and sterile. Let sauce come to room temperature. Fill jars leaving 2 inches headroom at the top of the jar, to prevent jar from breaking- because sauce will expand as it freezes.

Thaw in the refrigerator for 24 to 48 hours.

Notes: If roasting small tomatoes, feel free roast whole and blend the sauce with the skins on. They may not need as long in the oven, check after 20 minutes.

Source: www.feastingathome.com/roasted-tomato-sauce/#tasty-recipes-24557-jump-target

Beet Salad with Pistachios and Feta

Truly one of the most beautiful and delicious Beet Salads with Pistachios, Feta, cilantro and orange in a simple citrus vinaigrette. Can be made ahead and keeps for 3 days in the refrigerator. Steam the beets ahead and the salad come together in 20 minutes.

1 1/2 pounds red and/or golden beets, cooked, peeled and diced (see notes)

1/3 cup red onion, very finely chopped

1 garlic clove, finely minced, use a garlic press

4 tablespoons olive oil

2 tablespoons red wine vinegar (apple cider or champagne vinegar works)

1 orange (2 tablespoons zest and 4 tablespoons juice)

1/2 to 1 cup dried cranberries

1/2 teaspoon salt, more to taste

1/2 teaspoon pepper

1 cup cilantro, chopped, tender stems okay (or sub some mint, Italian parsley, basil)

1/2-1 cup pistachios

1 cup feta, cut into cubes

Optional Garnish: For a festive twist you could top with pomegrante seed

Boil or steam beets until fork tender (See notes-you can do this ahead and refrigerate, or purchase steamed beets). Trim and rub under cool running water to remove skin. Dice into small, 1/2-inch cubes. Place in a large bowl.

Add diced onion, garlic, olive oil, vinegar, orange zest and orange juice, cranberries, salt and pepper and mix to combine well. Add pistachios and feta. Gently toss.

Taste, add more pistachios, cranberries or feta to taste. Adjust salt and pepper. Sometimes I'll add another squeeze of orange juice.

Serve in a bowl and garnish with cilantro.

Notes: Cooking Beets: Lately I like using my Instant Pot to steam beets ahead ( like the day before). Place the steamer basket in the Insant pot with 1 cup of water in the bottom, set to pressure High for 16 minutes for 3 inch diameter beets. Cut extra-large beets in half. Naturally release. Refrigerate until ready to use.

You can always boil beets in a big pot, totally submerged in water or steam them in a big pot on the stove top, using a steamer basket. Again, I like to cut bigger beets in half for faster cooking.

Of course they can be roasted in the oven as well. (425 degrees, oiled, salted and peppered, wrapped in foil or in a baking dish covered in foil. 45 to 65 minutes depending on size)

This salad will keep 3 to 4 days in the refrigerator. If making ahead, toss in the cilantro and pistachios right before serving, and re-taste for salt and vinegar, adding more if necessary.

If you opt to leave the dried cranberries out you may need to balance this with a little sweetness. A small spoonful of maple syrup may do it!

Source: www.feastingathome.com/beet-salad-with-feta/#tasty-recipes-32982-jump-target

One Pot Farmer's Market Pasta

One Pot Farmer's Market Pasta is an almost magical recipe made for busy days and hungry families. This easy 30 minute meal is healthy, meatless, and so delicious — just pile everything in one pot, bring it to a boil, and let it cook for a few minutes — that's it!

12 ounces spaghetti

1 medium red onion peeled, halved, and sliced

1 small Japanese eggplant, halved lengthwise and sliced

Several stalks asparagus, cut in 2-inch pieces

A handful of broccoli florets, cut in half

2 cups cherry tomatoes, halved

1 colorful bell pepper chopped

2 cloves garlic, peeled and minced

2 handfuls baby greens, like baby kale and wild arugula

1 teaspoon salt and lots of fresh cracked pepper, to taste

1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes, optional

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 cup dry white wine

3 1/2 cups water

1 tablespoon white wine or sherry vinegar

1 cup shredded hard Italian cheese

Garnish of halved cherry tomatoes

1/2 cups finely shredded basil leaves

Put everything except the cheese and garnish items, into a large pot. Add the wine and water (measure exactly since you will not drain the pasta) to the pot and bring up to a boil. If your pasta doesn't fit completely into the pot, nudge it down into the water as it softens. Cover the pot while it comes to a boil then uncover and boil for about 7 to 9 minutes, until the pasta is just al dente. Babysit the pan a little bit to ensure that the pasta doesn't stick. Don't over cook the pasta, there will still be some water left in the pan.

Toss the pasta with the cheese, and serve with the extra tomatoes and lots of fresh basil.

Notes and variations: Don't skip the tomatoes. The rest of the veggies remain intact, but the tomatoes break down and help to form a sauce with the starchy pasta water and the cheese. You can use lots of different veggies for this dish, whatever looks good. Mushrooms would work well, also summer squash, cauliflower. Tomatoes are a must, though.

Don't skimp on the cheese, for the reason just mentioned.

Pay attention to flavoring the pot. In addition to salt, I like lots of black pepper, red pepper flakes, and my secret flavor weapon, a dash of sherry vinegar.

Don't forget the fresh garnishes. Reserve some little tomatoes and a big handful of fresh basil for topping the cooked pasta.

Source: www.theviewfromgreatisland.com/one-pot-farmers-market-pasta/#wprm-recipe-container-91227

