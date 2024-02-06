Veggie food maker seeks injunction against Missouri meat law

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- A vegetarian food-maker has asked a federal judge to issue a preliminary injunction against a Missouri law making it a misdemeanor crime to promote products as "meat" that aren't made from livestock or poultry.

The Oregon-based Tofurky Co. claims the Missouri law infringes on its constitutional free speech rights to use product labels such as "veggie burgers," "vegetarian ham roast" and "chorizo style sausage."