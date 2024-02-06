Variety of soup recipes for those cold, winter nights

As I put recipes together for this week, the weather has turned cold, and hot soup sounds like the perfect supper. But by next week, the weather could be back up in the 60-degree range. It makes it hard to know what to wear when the temperatures fluctuate so much each week.

But I am sticking to my original plan to share soup recipes this week. I pulled together a variety of soups, so there should be something for everyone. Chicken, beef, shrimp, a couple of vegetable soups and a couple with a Mexican flair. Soups are one of those items we cook that are very versatile where you can use more or less of what you like and add ingredients as you wish. Enjoy!

Chicken Gnocchi Soup

Gnocchi can be found in the dried pasta aisle and in the freezer section. For this recipe, we recommend using the shelf-stable, dried gnocchi. Refrigerated or frozen gnocchi can have a little bit more moisture and won't thicken the soup in quite the same way.

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 large yellow onion

3 large carrots, peeled and chopped (about 1 1/2 cup)

2 celery ribs, chopped

4 garlic cloves, chopped

1/4 cup all-purpose flour

6 cups chicken broth

1 1/2 pounds boneless, skinless chicken thighs, cut into 1-inch pieces

2 teaspoons chopped thyme

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt, plus more to taste

1/2 teaspoon black pepper, plus more to taste

1-pound dried gnocchi

1 cup (5-ounce) container baby spinach, roughly chopped

1 cup half and half

In a Dutch oven, heat the oil over medium heat. Add the onion, carrot, and celery. Cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, 10 to 12 minutes, adding the garlic during the last minute.

Add the flour and cook, stirring constantly, until evenly combined and vegetables are well coated, about one minute. Gradually stir in the chicken broth. Add the chicken, thyme, salt and pepper, and bring the mixture to a simmer over medium. Reduce the heat to medium-low and simmer until the chicken is cooked through, about five minutes.

Stir in the gnocchi and cook, covered, stirring occasionally, under tender and fluffy, four to five minutes. Stir in the spinach and half and half. Cook, stirring occasionally, until well combined and spinach is tender, one to two minutes. Remove from heat. Season to taste with salt and pepper.

Save time and substitute 1 1/2 cups of pre-shredded carrots.

Source: www.thepioneerwoman.com/food-cooking/recipes/a40772957/chicken-gnocchi-soup-recipe/?fbclid=IwAR3ndLjvvtwPZ2ISX9w0r2zM96-pmoV8nzYZO-I9B18ulrkYhQBwPCVSFXU

Mexican Chicken and Rice Soup

This Mexican Chicken and Rice Soup is quick to make and full of flavor! It gets off to a quick start with purchased chicken broth!

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 1/2 pounds boneless, skinless chicken breast halves, cut into bite-sized pieces

1 large onion, chopped

2 tablespoons chili powder

2 teaspoons cumin

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

1/2 teaspoon paprika

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon dried oregano

3 tablespoons chopped cilantro

Juice of 1 lime

2 cans (16 ounces each) pinto beans, drained and rinsed

1 can (10 ounce) tomatoes with green chilies, undrained

2 cartons (32 ounces each) chicken broth, low sodium if possible

2 cups long-grain rice, uncooked

Toppings Ideas: Diced tomatoes, diced avocados, tortilla strips, lime wedges

In a large Dutch oven, heat oil over medium-high heat. Add the chicken and onion. Season with chili powder, cumin, salt, pepper, paprika, garlic powder and oregano. Cook, stirring occasionally, until chicken is no longer pink and is cooked through.

Add the cilantro, lime juice, pinto beans, tomatoes with green chilies and Swanson chicken broth to the pot. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat to simmer. Allow to cook 20 minutes.

Meanwhile, cook rice according to package directions. Set aside.

To serve: Spoon desired amount of rice into bowl. Ladle the soup over the top. Top with diced tomatoes, avocados, tortilla strips and/or lime wedges, if desired.

Source: www.lovebakesgoodcakes.com/mexican-chicken-and-rice-soup/

Vegetable Soup with Cauliflower and White Beans

Homemade Vegetable Soup is healthy, hearty, and so easy to make in about 30 minutes. This soup is loaded with a lot of fresh vegetables, including cauliflower, and white beans.

2 tablespoons canola oil

1 Vidalia onion

2 medium carrots

4 cloves of garlic

14 ounces cauliflower florets

12 ounces green beans

8 ounces peas fresh or frozen

1 medium summer squash

14.5 ounce can diced tomatoes

2 tablespoons tomato paste

30 ounces great northern white beans (2 cans, drained)

4 cups vegetable broth (can also use beef or chicken)

2 teaspoons smoked paprika

1 teaspoon dry thyme

1 tablespoon dry parsley

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes

Salt

Fresh cracked black pepper

Prep your vegetables first. Chop green beans into 1-inch-long pieces. Cut cauliflower florets and summer squash into small chunks. Peel garlic, smash and mince it. Dice onion and carrots.

Heat up vegetable broth so that it's hot when you're ready to add it to the soup. Preheat a large cooking pot over medium heat and add a couple of tablespoons of canola oil. Add onions and carrots and cook until starts to soften. Add garlic, stir, and cook until fragrant. Add cauliflower and green beans. Stir and let it cook for a few minutes. Add diced tomatoes (with the juice), summer squash, peas and beans (drain juice from beans first). Add tomato paste and mix everything well.

Pour in warmed vegetable broth. Add herbs and seasoning and mix well.

Bring to boil and lower the heat to medium-low. Taste to make sure the seasoning is right. Cook soup, stirring occasionally, until vegetables are done.

If you like your veggies to be softer, cook until desired softness is reached.

Source: www.willcookforsmiles.com/vegetable-soup/?fbclid=IwAR1SKnM5pW2DZlEioqbm64b1_z3C-ORkwDNOITdSFxlmsHLtUYFRoRDIiTo

Best Seafood Chowder

8-10 bacon strips, divided

2 tablespoon butter

2 celery ribs, chopped

1 leek, finely chopped

1 large onion, chopped

2-3 garlic cloves, minced

3-4 small potatoes, red potatoes or Yukon gold, peeled and cubed

2 cups broth, chicken or vegetable

2 (8-ounce) bottles clam juice

1 teaspoon white pepper

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon dried thyme

2/3 cup all-purpose flour

4 cups half-and-half, divided

3 (6 1/2 ounce) cans whole clams, chopped into chunky pieces, drained

6 ounces salad shrimp, bay shrimp

6 ounces crabmeat, shredded

Bay leaf

1-2 tablespoons Old Bay seasoning

Chopped fresh chives or green onions, for garnish

In a Dutch oven, cook bacon over medium heat until crisp. Remove to paper towels to drain; set aside. Add butter to the drippings (you can spoon out some of the drippings if you don't want to use that much), saute celery, leek and onion until tender. Add garlic; cook one minute longer. Stir in the potatoes, broth, clam juice, salt, pepper and thyme. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer, uncovered, for 15 to 20 minutes or until potatoes are tender.

In a small bowl, combine flour and 1 cup half-and-half until smooth. Gradually stir into the soup. Bring to a boil; cook and stir for one to two minutes or until thickened.

Stir in (drained) clams, shrimp, crabmeat, and remaining 3 cups of half-and-half; heat through (do not boil); turn down to low heat; add the bay leaf. Cook for additional two to three minutes on low heat. Add in four strips of crumbled bacon, and season to taste with Old Bay seasoning.

Crumble the reserved two strips of bacon. Garnish chowder with crumbled bacon and fresh chopped chives.

Source: www.reluctantentertainer.com/best-seafood-chowder-recipe/?fbclid=IwAR0LceyRl-GoO3ur_hEK7lp2syYdx4EjqwWWBuOMozK8R3ROG3i2_Lpl5dw

Creamy Tortellini Soup

Creamy Tortellini Soup is a flavorful and easy slow cooker meal. Creamy tomato soup with tortellini, sausage and spinach is slow cooked to perfection.

1-pound Italian sausage, browned and drained

16 ounces cheese tortellini

5 ounces fresh spinach

29 ounces Italian style diced tomatoes, drained

8 ounces cream cheese, softened and cut into chunks

4 cups chicken broth

Put all ingredients in the slow cooker on low heat. Cook on low for four to six hours, stirring occasionally if possible.

Stir well and serve in individual bowls.

Source: www.favfamilyrecipes.com/cheese-tortellini-soup/?fbclid=IwAR2rMR3U06fGTj3B_qk_z2LFh4gP7WtMM6hb0udHAchK07_VERKoptp7QNY

Vibrant Chicken Soup

3 skinless-boneless chicken breasts

6 cups chicken stock, homemade or canned

3 carrots, sliced

2 1/2 cups cooked brown rice

3 tablespoons lime juice

1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1 large avocado, cubed

2 tomatoes, cubed

2 tablespoons cilantro, minced

1 tablespoon ground coriander

6-ounce farmer cheese, cubed or Cheddar cheese

In medium pot, boil the chicken until tender. Cool, cube and set aside.

In a large soup pot, bring the stock and onion to a boil. Reduce the heat and simmer for 25 minutes. Add carrots and simmer for 20 minutes. Add chicken to pot and heat through. Stir in the rice, lime juice, and pepper. Heat for 3 minutes but do not boil. Stir in the avocado, tomatoes and spices. Heat through.

Place cubed cheese in the bottom of each bowl and ladle soup over the top.

Source: www.cookingwithk.net/2013/10/vibrant-chicken-soup-chicken-brown-rice.html?fbclid=IwAR2nR_6VW8whMMzsAY-SjoqR8xL2IrkzZDE4lol-SG0VIMjvMNiGYl69FfI

Shrimp Corn Chowder

This Shrimp Corn Chowder is a flavorful and comforting soup that's ready in less than 30 minutes. Juicy shrimp and tender veggies in creamy seasoned broth is the perfect way to enjoy a healthy, satisfying soup.

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 pound shrimp, peeled and deveined

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

2 tablespoons butter

1/2 large onion, chopped

2 large carrots, sliced

2 ribs celery, diced

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 teaspoon fresh rosemary, minced

4 cups chicken stock

3 cups corn kernels

1/2 cup heavy cream

1 bay leaf optional

Add the olive oil to a Dutch oven or large soup pot and heat over medium-high heat. Add the shrimp in a single layer and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Cook the shrimp for 2 minutes per side until just barely pink. Remove the shrimp and set aside in a bowl.

Add the butter to the same pot after removing the shrimp. Add the diced onion, carrots, and celery and saute for 6-7 minutes until vegetables are tender. Then add the flour, garlic, and rosemary. Stir until the vegetables are coated in the flour and cook for about a minute.

Add one cup of broth and scrape the bottom of the pot with a wooden spoon to remove anything one the bottom (to prevent it from burning) Add the remaining broth along with the corn, and bay leaf and bring to a boil over medium-high heat. Reduce the heat to low and add in the heavy cream, stirring to combine well. Add the shrimp back into the pot and cook for an additional 2 or 3 minutes until the shrimp are warm.

Notes: Store leftovers in an airtight container in the refrigerator for 3-4 days. Use any favorite cooking oil instead of olive oil. Use more oil instead of the butter to saute the vegetables, if you prefer. Use 1/2 teaspoon of dried rosemary in place of fresh rosemary. Use any size shrimp you prefer. Smaller shrimp will cook faster. You can also chop the shrimp into bite-sized pieces if you'd like after cooking. Use a mirepoix mix for quick prep carrots, celery, and onion. Use gluten free one-to-one flour is desired. Use thyme instead of rosemary. Use seafood stock or vegetable stock instead of chicken broth. Use fresh, frozen or canned corn. (Drain canned corn and rinse before adding.) Add more or less heavy cream based on your personal preference of creaminess. Omit the bay leaf if preferred. Squeeze fresh lemon juice over the top of soup

Source: www.tosimplyinspire.com/shrimp-corn-chowder.html?fbclid=IwAR17h4rJZj3WrBvLZacyjmmTCZy7pDFzHLsFuwfjTE8-Hte3lZJpoZqVFSU#recipe

Crock Pot Spicy Vegetable Beef Soup

Crock Pot Spicy Vegetable Beef Soup is a hearty and satisfying soup full of browned ground beef, potatoes, and vegetables in a wonderful tomato broth.

1 pound ground chuck

1 medium onion, diced

1 (24-ounce) jar pasta sauce

1 can beef broth

1 cup water

1 (14.5-ounce) can diced tomatoes, undrained

1 (10-ounce) can Rotel tomatoes, undrained

2 tablespoons ketchup

2 russet potatoes, peeled and cut into chunks

1 package frozen mixed vegetables

2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce

1 teaspoon Italian seasoning

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

Cook the beef and onion in a large nonstick skillet, crumbling the beef as it cooks. When beef is no longer pink, drain off the grease and transfer the beef/onion mixture to a 6-quart crock pot.

Add remaining ingredients and stir together. Cover and cook on LOW for 6 to 8 hours or on HIGH for 5 to 6 hours.

Notes: To save time, add the other ingredients to the crock pot while the beef browns. You can skip the browning the beef step and add the raw ground beef to the crock pot. I recommend using lean ground beef if you do this and cook for the maximum cook time. I recommend a 12-to-14-ounce bag of frozen vegetables.

Source: www.spicysouthernkitchen.com/crock-pot-spicy-vegetable-beef-soup/?fbclid=IwAR1_wT1WdSKRvHseT-h-ejtoifQw1KWVgHRP90liAMG-FhfcU1rO6dlP6s4

Country Cabbage Soup

Country Cabbage Soup is a wonderfully healthy way to enjoy cabbage. Lean ground beef is combined with cabbage, stewed tomatoes, onion and celery plus seasonings to make a filling low carb meal that is low in fat and calories.

2 pounds lean ground beef

2 (28-ounce) cans stewed tomatoes undrained

1 large, sweet onion chopped

1/2 cup chopped celery

1 beef bouillon cube

1 cup beef or chicken broth

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

Salt to taste

1 medium head green cabbage, shredded

Brown ground beef in a large Dutch oven. Drain off any grease.