Variety of soup recipes for those cold, winter nights

As I put recipes together for this week, the weather has turned cold, and hot soup sounds like the perfect supper. But by next week, the weather could be back up in the 60-degree range. It makes it hard to know what to wear when the temperatures fluctuate so much each week.
But I am sticking to my original plan to share soup recipes this week. I pulled together a variety of soups, so there should be something for everyone. Chicken, beef, shrimp, a couple of vegetable soups and a couple with a Mexican flair. Soups are one of those items we cook that are very versatile where you can use more or less of what you like and add ingredients as you wish. Enjoy!
Gnocchi can be found in the dried pasta aisle and in the freezer section. For this recipe, we recommend using the shelf-stable, dried gnocchi. Refrigerated or frozen gnocchi can have a little bit more moisture and won't thicken the soup in quite the same way.
In a Dutch oven, heat the oil over medium heat. Add the onion, carrot, and celery. Cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, 10 to 12 minutes, adding the garlic during the last minute.
Add the flour and cook, stirring constantly, until evenly combined and vegetables are well coated, about one minute. Gradually stir in the chicken broth. Add the chicken, thyme, salt and pepper, and bring the mixture to a simmer over medium. Reduce the heat to medium-low and simmer until the chicken is cooked through, about five minutes.
Stir in the gnocchi and cook, covered, stirring occasionally, under tender and fluffy, four to five minutes. Stir in the spinach and half and half. Cook, stirring occasionally, until well combined and spinach is tender, one to two minutes. Remove from heat. Season to taste with salt and pepper.
Save time and substitute 1 1/2 cups of pre-shredded carrots.
Source: www.thepioneerwoman.com/food-cooking/recipes/a40772957/chicken-gnocchi-soup-recipe/?fbclid=IwAR3ndLjvvtwPZ2ISX9w0r2zM96-pmoV8nzYZO-I9B18ulrkYhQBwPCVSFXU
This Mexican Chicken and Rice Soup is quick to make and full of flavor! It gets off to a quick start with purchased chicken broth!
In a large Dutch oven, heat oil over medium-high heat. Add the chicken and onion. Season with chili powder, cumin, salt, pepper, paprika, garlic powder and oregano. Cook, stirring occasionally, until chicken is no longer pink and is cooked through.
Add the cilantro, lime juice, pinto beans, tomatoes with green chilies and Swanson chicken broth to the pot. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat to simmer. Allow to cook 20 minutes.
Meanwhile, cook rice according to package directions. Set aside.
To serve: Spoon desired amount of rice into bowl. Ladle the soup over the top. Top with diced tomatoes, avocados, tortilla strips and/or lime wedges, if desired.
Source: www.lovebakesgoodcakes.com/mexican-chicken-and-rice-soup/
Homemade Vegetable Soup is healthy, hearty, and so easy to make in about 30 minutes. This soup is loaded with a lot of fresh vegetables, including cauliflower, and white beans.
Prep your vegetables first. Chop green beans into 1-inch-long pieces. Cut cauliflower florets and summer squash into small chunks. Peel garlic, smash and mince it. Dice onion and carrots.
Heat up vegetable broth so that it's hot when you're ready to add it to the soup. Preheat a large cooking pot over medium heat and add a couple of tablespoons of canola oil. Add onions and carrots and cook until starts to soften. Add garlic, stir, and cook until fragrant. Add cauliflower and green beans. Stir and let it cook for a few minutes. Add diced tomatoes (with the juice), summer squash, peas and beans (drain juice from beans first). Add tomato paste and mix everything well.
Pour in warmed vegetable broth. Add herbs and seasoning and mix well.
Bring to boil and lower the heat to medium-low. Taste to make sure the seasoning is right. Cook soup, stirring occasionally, until vegetables are done.
If you like your veggies to be softer, cook until desired softness is reached.
Source: www.willcookforsmiles.com/vegetable-soup/?fbclid=IwAR1SKnM5pW2DZlEioqbm64b1_z3C-ORkwDNOITdSFxlmsHLtUYFRoRDIiTo
In a Dutch oven, cook bacon over medium heat until crisp. Remove to paper towels to drain; set aside. Add butter to the drippings (you can spoon out some of the drippings if you don't want to use that much), saute celery, leek and onion until tender. Add garlic; cook one minute longer. Stir in the potatoes, broth, clam juice, salt, pepper and thyme. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer, uncovered, for 15 to 20 minutes or until potatoes are tender.
In a small bowl, combine flour and 1 cup half-and-half until smooth. Gradually stir into the soup. Bring to a boil; cook and stir for one to two minutes or until thickened.
Stir in (drained) clams, shrimp, crabmeat, and remaining 3 cups of half-and-half; heat through (do not boil); turn down to low heat; add the bay leaf. Cook for additional two to three minutes on low heat. Add in four strips of crumbled bacon, and season to taste with Old Bay seasoning.
Crumble the reserved two strips of bacon. Garnish chowder with crumbled bacon and fresh chopped chives.
Source: www.reluctantentertainer.com/best-seafood-chowder-recipe/?fbclid=IwAR0LceyRl-GoO3ur_hEK7lp2syYdx4EjqwWWBuOMozK8R3ROG3i2_Lpl5dw
Creamy Tortellini Soup is a flavorful and easy slow cooker meal. Creamy tomato soup with tortellini, sausage and spinach is slow cooked to perfection.
Put all ingredients in the slow cooker on low heat. Cook on low for four to six hours, stirring occasionally if possible.
Stir well and serve in individual bowls.
Source: www.favfamilyrecipes.com/cheese-tortellini-soup/?fbclid=IwAR2rMR3U06fGTj3B_qk_z2LFh4gP7WtMM6hb0udHAchK07_VERKoptp7QNY
In medium pot, boil the chicken until tender. Cool, cube and set aside.
In a large soup pot, bring the stock and onion to a boil. Reduce the heat and simmer for 25 minutes. Add carrots and simmer for 20 minutes. Add chicken to pot and heat through. Stir in the rice, lime juice, and pepper. Heat for 3 minutes but do not boil. Stir in the avocado, tomatoes and spices. Heat through.
Place cubed cheese in the bottom of each bowl and ladle soup over the top.
Source: www.cookingwithk.net/2013/10/vibrant-chicken-soup-chicken-brown-rice.html?fbclid=IwAR2nR_6VW8whMMzsAY-SjoqR8xL2IrkzZDE4lol-SG0VIMjvMNiGYl69FfI
This Shrimp Corn Chowder is a flavorful and comforting soup that's ready in less than 30 minutes. Juicy shrimp and tender veggies in creamy seasoned broth is the perfect way to enjoy a healthy, satisfying soup.
Add the olive oil to a Dutch oven or large soup pot and heat over medium-high heat. Add the shrimp in a single layer and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Cook the shrimp for 2 minutes per side until just barely pink. Remove the shrimp and set aside in a bowl.
Add the butter to the same pot after removing the shrimp. Add the diced onion, carrots, and celery and saute for 6-7 minutes until vegetables are tender. Then add the flour, garlic, and rosemary. Stir until the vegetables are coated in the flour and cook for about a minute.
Add one cup of broth and scrape the bottom of the pot with a wooden spoon to remove anything one the bottom (to prevent it from burning) Add the remaining broth along with the corn, and bay leaf and bring to a boil over medium-high heat. Reduce the heat to low and add in the heavy cream, stirring to combine well. Add the shrimp back into the pot and cook for an additional 2 or 3 minutes until the shrimp are warm.
Notes: Store leftovers in an airtight container in the refrigerator for 3-4 days. Use any favorite cooking oil instead of olive oil. Use more oil instead of the butter to saute the vegetables, if you prefer. Use 1/2 teaspoon of dried rosemary in place of fresh rosemary. Use any size shrimp you prefer. Smaller shrimp will cook faster. You can also chop the shrimp into bite-sized pieces if you'd like after cooking. Use a mirepoix mix for quick prep carrots, celery, and onion. Use gluten free one-to-one flour is desired. Use thyme instead of rosemary. Use seafood stock or vegetable stock instead of chicken broth. Use fresh, frozen or canned corn. (Drain canned corn and rinse before adding.) Add more or less heavy cream based on your personal preference of creaminess. Omit the bay leaf if preferred. Squeeze fresh lemon juice over the top of soup
Source: www.tosimplyinspire.com/shrimp-corn-chowder.html?fbclid=IwAR17h4rJZj3WrBvLZacyjmmTCZy7pDFzHLsFuwfjTE8-Hte3lZJpoZqVFSU#recipe
Crock Pot Spicy Vegetable Beef Soup is a hearty and satisfying soup full of browned ground beef, potatoes, and vegetables in a wonderful tomato broth.
Cook the beef and onion in a large nonstick skillet, crumbling the beef as it cooks. When beef is no longer pink, drain off the grease and transfer the beef/onion mixture to a 6-quart crock pot.
Add remaining ingredients and stir together. Cover and cook on LOW for 6 to 8 hours or on HIGH for 5 to 6 hours.
Notes: To save time, add the other ingredients to the crock pot while the beef browns. You can skip the browning the beef step and add the raw ground beef to the crock pot. I recommend using lean ground beef if you do this and cook for the maximum cook time. I recommend a 12-to-14-ounce bag of frozen vegetables.
Source: www.spicysouthernkitchen.com/crock-pot-spicy-vegetable-beef-soup/?fbclid=IwAR1_wT1WdSKRvHseT-h-ejtoifQw1KWVgHRP90liAMG-FhfcU1rO6dlP6s4
Country Cabbage Soup is a wonderfully healthy way to enjoy cabbage. Lean ground beef is combined with cabbage, stewed tomatoes, onion and celery plus seasonings to make a filling low carb meal that is low in fat and calories.
Brown ground beef in a large Dutch oven. Drain off any grease.
Add remaining ingredients and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to a simmer. Cover pot. Open and stir every few minutes until the cabbage wilts down. Cook for 30 to 40 minutes.
Source: www.skinnysouthernrecipes.com/country-cabbage-soup/?fbclid=IwAR2T5Ykp2WVzhXrxvtS-bv9Y83FILqqX-yiZC80lZN4ly-NKsyfcXTLjSio
This creamy chicken noodle soup is creamy yet light, and benefits from the addition of potato, flavorful thyme and oregano, and convenient pre-cooked rotisserie chicken. You can make it on the stove or slow cooker.
Melt the butter in a large pot or Dutch oven (4 quart or larger) over medium heat. Add the onion, carrots, celery, and garlic. Cook, stirring occasionally, for 5 minutes or until vegetables have softened. Stir in flour, salt, pepper, thyme, and oregano and cook for 2 minutes.
Next, add the chicken broth and potato. Give everything a quick stir, then increase the heat to medium-high. Bring the soup to a boil, without stirring, and boil for 3 minutes. Reduce the heat to medium-low, partially cover the pot, and allow to simmer for 25 minutes or until the potatoes have softened. Taste the soup, and add more seasonings to taste, if desired.
Add the chicken, half-and-half/milk, and noodles. Cook for 10 minutes until the noodles are tender and the soup has thickened. Once again, taste the soup and add more seasoning as desired. Serve warm.
Cover and store leftovers in the refrigerator for up to 1 week. To reheat, simply pour into a pot over medium heat and cook until warm. Feel free to add more chicken broth to the leftovers if it's too thick. (Soup thickens in the refrigerator as the noodles and potatoes soak up the liquid.)
Notes: Freezing Instructions: Freeze soup for up to 3 months. Thaw in the refrigerator the day before eating, and then reheat on the stove until warm.
Flavor Tip: During the last few minutes of cook time, try adding a squeeze of fresh lemon. It's so good!
Flour: Instead of 1/4 cup of flour, you can use 2 tablespoons cornstarch.
Herbs: I love this soup with oregano and thyme. Or you can use 1 and 1/2-2 teaspoons pre-made Italian seasoning (found in the spice aisle).
Broth: I use low sodium chicken broth. If you are using regular broth, start with only 1/4 teaspoon of salt. As the soup finishes up, taste and add more salt if desired.
Chicken: I recommend using rotisserie chicken, and you can use either white or dark meat. Or you can roast some chicken breasts yourself. Rub with a little minced garlic and dried thyme, roast in the oven under tender, then shred or chop it. You can also boil 2 large chicken breasts until cooked through, then shred/chop and use in this recipe.
Whole Milk/Half-and-Half: Either works wonderfully in this recipe. Avoid lower-fat milks, and if you need a nondairy milk suggestion, I recommend plain oat milk. Plain almond milk would be the second-best option for nondairy. Keep in mind that the soup won't be as creamy. You could use 1/2 cup (120ml) heavy cream instead. If using 1/2 cup of heavy cream, add another 1/2 cup of chicken broth to the recipe.
Best Noodles to Use: I prefer wide egg noodles in chicken soup, but any homestyle egg noodles work. You can use other dry pasta too, such as elbow macaroni or fettuccine (break up to fit on soup spoon). If using a smaller pasta, reduce amount to 2-3 cups. A few readers have even used tortellini! Or you can use 1 cup of uncooked rice instead. Add it when you would add the noodles.
Find it online: www.sallysbakingaddiction.com/lightened-creamy-chicken-noodle-soup/
Comforting stuffed peppers soup that features all the ingredients of the classic dish and very easy to make. Use homemade broth for even more flavor.
Dice all the vegetables first and set them aside.
Preheat a Dutch oven over medium heat and add olive oil. Add diced onions and bell peppers and cook until they start to soften. Mix it diced tomato and cook for a few more minutes.
Move vegetables over to the sides and add ground beef to the center of the pan. Break it apart, cover the pot with a lid, and cook for a few minutes. After a few minutes, break up the meat some more and start mixing it with veggies. Close the lid and keep cooking until the beef is mostly done. Make sure to break up as many clumps as you can. Mix in tomato taste and then, pour in beef stock. Season with oregano, basil, garlic powder, salt, and pepper, mix well and lower the heat to low. Close the lid but leave a small crack for the heat to escape. Cook for about 20 minutes.
Mix in rice, close the lid back up and cook until rice is done.
Serve right away.
Alternate option: If you don't plan to eat all the soup right away, you can cook rice separately and add some to individual soup servings. Cook the rice in salted water according to the package instructions and add it to each bowl of soup as needed.
Store cooked rice separately from the soup. Make sure to keep it refrigerated in an air-tight food storage container.
Notes: When it comes to the bell peppers, feel free to choose any colors you want. Choosing a couple of different colors will make the soup more fun though. Jasmine rice is a personal preference, but you can substitute long grain rice, Basmati rice, or even brown rice.
Source: www.willcookforsmiles.com/stuffed-peppers-soup/?fbclid=IwAR32QphoClqnJLVwV_LDUVr0Let4o1I8j13w_Keo0FOgcUnQNO1l5NSpHDA
If you love chili, you'll love this creamy, delicious twist! This recipe comes together quickly and is always a favorite - perfect for game days, weeknight dinners, and family gatherings. Make it with rotisserie chicken for an extra easy dinner and top it with all your favorites for a delicious dish everyone will love! Whether you're a traditional chili fan or prefer white bean chili, you'll love the amazing flavor in this Creamy White Chicken Chili recipe.... sure to become a new favorite!
In a large pot, heat olive oil over medium heat. Add onion and garlic and saute 3-5 minutes. Add chicken, beans, broth, green chilies, and seasonings.
Bring to a boil; reduce heat and simmer 30 minutes. Stir in sour cream and half and half.
Serve with your choice of toppings, including shredded cheese, tortilla chips, cilantro, onions, and sour cream.
Source: www.lemontreedwelling.com/creamy-white-chicken-chili/?fbclid=IwAR0UDXQ9OxUMRu3lUy6yoS0UIx7G-TJp71msN_FI5XTH4528ER8RriKUPeI
This homemade chicken soup is made from scratch, with tomato base, shredded chicken, veggies and a spice kick.
For the broth:
For the chicken soup:
In a large pot, combine water, chicken, bay leaves and coriander. Bring to boil and lower heat to low. Cook for about 2 hours on low heat. Stir occasionally.
Set the chicken and the stock aside for now. Strain out and discard the bay leaves and coriander. Shred the chicken once it's cooled enough to handle.
Preheat medium pot over medium heat and add onion. Saute until transparent. Add tomatoes and saute for 2-3 minutes. Add the minced (or pressed) garlic, mix well. Add corn and beans. Cook for 2-3 minutes. Add shredded chicken and saute for a couple more minutes. Add broth, tomato sauce, salt, chili powder, and red pepper flakes. Bring to boil and lower heat to medium. Cook for about 45 minutes, stirring occasionally. (If using dry black beans, cook until beans are soft.) Stir in lime juice and mix well.
Serve with the toppings of your choice.
Source: www.willcookforsmiles.com/chicken-tortilla-soup/?fbclid=IwAR288ZMBVTxRlc__Tw1lrKPL3dsWhld7w7EekTHt4uHYEhPmjDfA40tQD80
Saute onion, carrot and celery in vegetable oil in a large pot over medium-high heat until tender, about 3-5 minutes. Stir in garlic, Italian seasoning, salt, and pepper and let cook for 1 minute. Add chicken breasts, stock and rice and bring to a boil.
Turn down heat to medium low, cover, and let simmer for 30 minutes, stirring occasionally.
Remove chicken breasts and shred before returning to the pot, along with the evaporated milk.
Source: www.myincrediblerecipes.com/easy-chicken-rice-soup/?fbclid=IwAR3u_pvR0F9n2PBxZYUkdwakfQlCupHCkSWXxwP7bGD_fQVl4oxmPaDHMX0
This Cheesy Cauliflower Soup is creamy, comforting, and packed with delicious flavor! Perfect for busy weeknights or lazy weekends at home, and you won't believe how easy it is to make!
Cut cauliflower into small florets. Combine cauliflower florets in a medium saucepan with chicken broth, onion, garlic and thyme. Bring to a boil; reduce heat and simmer, partially covered, 10 minutes.
Remove from pan, reserving 1/3 of cauliflower.
Transfer remaining 2/3 to a food processor or blender OR use an immersion blender to blend until pureed. (Note: let cauliflower mixture cool slightly before using in a blender.)
In a large saucepan melt butter and flour over medium heat, stirring constantly. Gradually mix in half and half; add salt and pepper. Cook, stirring constantly, until mixture boils.
Blend in cauliflower puree and shredded cheese; heat, stirring occasionally, until cheese melts.
Stir in reserved cauliflower.
Garnish with fresh thyme or crispy fried onions, as desired.
Source: www.lemontreedwelling.com/cheesy-cauliflower-soup/?fbclid=IwAR2rMR3U06fGTj3B_qk_z2LFh4gP7WtMM6hb0udHAchK07_VERKoptp7QNY
Have a great week, and until next time, happy cooking.
