Variety of recipes for a variety of events

When thinking about what I would want to write about today, I just couldn't decide. Today is April Fool's Day, tomorrow is my husband's birthday, Sunday is Easter and Monday is the NCAA basketball championship game, all of which are special to us.
An entire column on Scott's birthday would be pretty easy and would feature several really good meat entree recipes. So instead of doing an all meat entree column, I'm going to really mix it up and include a recipe or two for each special day coming up.
Enjoy!
Heat oven to 325 degrees. Line a roasting pan or oven proof dish with foil. Take ham out of packaging and place in pan, cut side down. Wrap with foil and securing tightly so that no steam is releases. Place in oven and bake for 2 hours.
In a non-stick pot, combine frozen orange juice concentrate, ground ginger and molasses. Stir together. Cook on low, watching carefully so that it does not boil over, until glaze is reduced by 1/3, about 15 minutes.
When 2 hours cooking time is done, unwrap and pour 1/2 of glaze over ham. Place back in oven for 10 minutes. After 10 minutes, pour over remaining glaze and cook for last 10 minutes. Remove from oven, let rest 15 minutes, slice and serve.
Source: www.asouthernsoul.com/citrus-molasses-glazed-ham/?fbclid=IwAR0WIlUQ4XC79Y2-b78hJw3KhE80wAqMQPlvll7WOcvPNhO59vEvCElNoLM#wprm-recipe-container-11678
Scrub potatoes and peel, if desired. Quarter the potatoes and place them in a large saucepan and cover with water. Bring to a boil, reduce heat and simmer for 10 minutes. Add peas; cook 5 to 10 minutes longer or until potatoes are fork tender.
Meanwhile, in a small saucepan, melt the butter, add onion and saute till tender. Stir in flour, salt and pepper until blended and cook for a minute or two. Gradually add milk and whisk to combine. Bring to a boil, cook and whisk until thickened. Stir in sugar. Taste and adjust salt and pepper as desired.
Drain the potatoes and peas and return to the pan. Add the white sauce and combine gently. Transfer to a serving bowl. Serve.
Source: www.facebook.com/TheFarmStandBobier
Steak Kabobs make the perfect delicious dinner for grilling season. The steak marinade makes the meat melt in your mouth. It is preferred to use metal skewers, but if you must use wooden, be sure to soak in water so they don't burn.
Steak Kabob Marinade:
Combine the ingredients for the marinade in a small bowl. Whisk until smooth. Pour the marinade over the cubed sirloin. Stir to combine. Cover and refrigerate for 1 to 24 hours.
reheat your grill to medium heat.
After the meat has marinated, put together the skewers by adding meat, then the vegetables, then another piece of meat to the skewer. Repeat until the skewer is full, using about 5 pieces of meat, and four sets of vegetables for each skewer to make 10 metal skewers.
Place the skewers on the grill and grill for 6 minutes on each side. It works best to use metal tongs to flip the skewers.
Source: www.simplejoy.com/steak-kabobs/?fbclid=IwAR3LySK9r0VKfy-FOsYRZW02P1hQtjup_EqttHseyuO9zO-Z7E0iRKn5ZWU
Preheat oven to 400 degrees and melt butter in a large skillet over medium-high heat.
Add onions and cook until tender, about 4-5 minutes. Stir in 1/4 cup beef broth and continue cooking for about 15 minutes, stirring frequently, until onions are caramelized.
Season pork chops with salt, pepper, garlic powder, and dried thyme.
Transfer onions to a plate and cover, making sure to leave any sauce in the skillet.
Turn heat down to medium, drizzle skillet with vegetable oil, and add pork chops. Let cook for about 4-5 minutes on each side and transfer to a plate. Add caramelized onions back to the skillet, add flour, and stir. Let flour cook into the onions for 1-2 minutes and pour in 1 cup beef broth. Stir and bring to a boil.
Return pork chops to the skillet, spooning sauce over them, and top each pork chop with a slice of cheese and a small handful of shredded Swiss cheese.
Place skillet in the oven and bake for about 10 minutes, until cheese starts to bubble.
Remove from oven and spoon caramelized onions over pork chops.
Serve with sprigs of fresh thyme.
Source: www.myincrediblerecipes.com/smothered-french-onion-pork-chops/?fbclid=IwAR14lTG_bQhuxJWM9fdy9PZje9d2zpe2Zhg31ZEDBYYdP-hvrKeOrQD-7Jk
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Wash zucchini; do not peel. Cut into 1-inch cubes. Add to a saucepan, cover with water and bring to a boil. Cook 10 minutes. Drain.
Saute the onion in 1 tablespoon butter till tender. Combine zucchini, onion, corn, Swiss cheese, eggs ,salt and pepper.
Transfer the mixture into a 2-quart casserole dish.
Combine the melted butter with the bread cubes and Parmesan cheese. Sprinkle on top. Bake 40 minutes. Remove from oven and serve.
Source: www.facebook.com/TheFarmStandBobier
When it's cut into squares, this dessert looks just like stained-glass windows. The buttery graham cracker crust pairs perfectly with the lovely creamy topping. Change up the colors of the gelatin to what you would like best.
Combine lime gelatin and 1-1/2 cups boiling water; stir until gelatin is dissolved. Pour into a lightly greased 8x4-inch loaf pan; chill until very firm. Repeat to make the strawberry and orange gelatins in separate pans.
Combine the crumbs, sugar and butter; press into a greased 13x9-inch dish. Chill.
Meanwhile, in a small bowl, soften unflavored gelatin in cold water for 5 minutes. In a small saucepan, bring pineapple juice to a boil. Stir in unflavored gelatin until dissolved. Transfer to a large bowl; set aside until room temperature, 20-30 minutes.
When flavored gelatins are firm, cut into 1/2-inch cubes.
In a large bowl, whisk whipped topping into pineapple juice mixture. Gently fold 2/3 of the cubes into whipped topping mixture. Spoon over crust; top with the remaining cubes. Chill for at least 2 hours. Cut into squares and serve.
Source: www.tasteofhome.com/recipes/broken-glass-dessert/?_cmp=top10nl&_ebid=top10nl3242021&_mid=405905&ehid=44C76A2B8B0C507F53318C25776BD00D4D622677&os_ehash=44C76A2B8B0C507F53318C25776BD00D4D622677
A light and fluffy marshmallow layer tops the tart rhubarb filling in this delicious make-ahead recipe.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a small bowl, combine 1-1/2 cups cracker crumbs and butter. Press mixture into a greased 13x9-inch baking dish. Bake until lightly browned, about 10 minutes. Cool on a wire rack.
In a large saucepan, combine the sugar, cornstarch and rhubarb. Bring to a boil; cook and stir until thickened and rhubarb is tender, 2-3 minutes. Remove from the heat; stir in gelatin until dissolved. Cover and refrigerate until partially set, about 1 hour.
Spoon rhubarb mixture over crust. Combine whipped topping and marshmallows; spread over rhubarb mixture.
In a large bowl, whisk milk and pudding mix for 2 minutes. Let stand until soft set, about 2 minutes. Carefully spread over marshmallow topping (the dish will be full). Sprinkle with remaining cracker crumbs. Refrigerate for at least 2 hours before serving.
Source: www.tasteofhome.com/recipes/rhubarb-icebox-dessert/?_cmp=top10nl&_ebid=top10nl3242021&_mid=405905&ehid=44C76A2B8B0C507F53318C25776BD00D4D622677&os_ehash=44C76A2B8B0C507F53318C25776BD00D4D622677
The ultimate snack mix is crunchy, sweet, and salty all at once. This one is loaded with pretzels, bagel chips, and sesame sticks coated in a buttery mixture of mustard and honey, and it fits the bill. A perfect snack for watching your favorite sports team.
Heat the oven to 375 degrees and arrange the racks in the upper and lower thirds of the oven. Line two baking sheets with parchment paper; set aside.
Mix together bagel chips, pretzel sticks, and sesame sticks in a large bowl until evenly combined; set aside.
Mix together butter, honey, mustard powder, and salt in a medium bowl until smooth and well combined. Pour over pretzel mixture, stirring until evenly coated.
Scatter snack mix in a single layer on the prepared baking sheets. Bake, stirring occasionally, until toasted and browned, about 20 minutes. Let cool to room temperature, then break into bite-size pieces.
Source: www.chowhound.com/recipes/honey-mustard-snack-mix-14158
This tasty popcorn recipe combines the flavors of tangy Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese and aromatic extra-virgin olive oil with just the right amount of black-pepper bite.
In a small bowl, toss together the cheese, pepper, and salt until well combined.
Using an air popper, pop the corn kernels into a large bowl. Meanwhile, combine the butter and olive oil in a small bowl. As the large bowl begins to fill with popcorn, alternately drizzle the butter — olive oil mixture over the popcorn and sprinkle it with the cheese mixture, occasionally tossing to coat.
When the popcorn stops popping, use your hands to toss everything together and ensure that the ingredients are evenly distributed. Serve immediately.
Source: www.chowhound.com/pictures/march-madness-party-recipes/parmigianoblack-pepper-popcorn
Buffalo wings are classically fried, but in this oven-baked version, a short buttermilk-based marinade combined with broiling, crisps up the skin and leaves the meat juicy. A last-minute dip in hot sauce guarantees that spicy flavor.
Place 1 cup of the hot sauce, the buttermilk, and the garlic powder in a large resealable plastic bag and stir to combine. Add the wings; seal the bag, pressing out any excess air; and turn the bag to coat the wings evenly. Let marinate in the refrigerator, turning occasionally, for at least 2 hours or up to 12 hours.
Heat the broiler to high and arrange a rack in the middle of the oven. Cover a baking sheet with aluminum foil and place a wire rack on it.
Remove the wings from the marinade, letting any excess drip off, and arrange in a single layer on the rack. (If possible, don't allow the wings to touch.) Discard the marinade and broil the wings until the meat starts to pull away from the bones and the skin is deep golden brown, bubbling, and crisped, about 12 minutes. Remove from the oven and turn the wings over using tongs. Return wings to the oven and continue broiling until the skin is deep golden brown, bubbling, and crisped on the second side, about 12 minutes more.
Meanwhile, combine remaining 1/2 cup hot sauce and melted butter in a large bowl and set aside. Add cooked wings and toss to coat. Serve immediately with blue cheese dressing and celery sticks, if using.
Source: www.chowhound.com/pictures/march-madness-party-recipes/easy-buffalo-wings
Not a fan of Buffalo style wings, these salty-n-sweet Polynesian-style wings are nicely balanced, finger-licking treats.
For the chicken:
For the sauce:
To serve:
For the chicken: Place the brown sugar, soy sauce, sake or sherry, and garlic in a large resealable plastic bag and stir to combine. Add the chicken, seal (pressing out any excess air), and turn the bag to coat the chicken evenly. Place in the refrigerator and marinate, turning occasionally, for at least 2 hours or up to 12 hours.
Heat the broiler to high and arrange a rack in the middle of the oven. Line a baking sheet with aluminum foil and set a wire rack over the foil. Remove the chicken from the marinade, letting any excess drip off, and arrange in a single layer on the rack. (Try not to let the wings touch.) Discard the marinade.
Broil the chicken until the meat starts to pull away from the bone and the skin is a deep golden brown, bubbling, and crisped, about 12 minutes. Remove the baking sheet from the oven and, using tongs, flip the wings over. Return to the oven and continue broiling until the skin is a deep golden brown, bubbling, and crisped on the second side, about 12 minutes more. Meanwhile, prepare the sauce.
For the sauce: Place all of the ingredients except the cornstarch-water mixture in a small saucepan and stir to combine. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat. Reduce the heat to low and simmer until the sauce has reduced to about 1/2 cup, about 10 minutes. Add the cornstarch mixture, whisk to combine, and cook until the sauce has thickened, about 1 minute. Transfer to a large heatproof bowl.
To serve: Add the cooked wings to the sauce and toss to combine. Transfer to a serving dish and sprinkle with the toasted sesame seeds. Serve immediately.
Source: www.chowhound.com/pictures/march-madness-party-recipes/sweet-soy-glazed-chicken-wings
This Frito Taco Salad comes together quickly by using bottled dressing. It's full of tomatoes, onions, cheese, lettuce and beans and has crunchy Fritos mixed in! To make this a full meal entree salad, add browned ground beef seasoned with taco seasoning packet.
In a small bowl, combine the Roma tomatoes, onions and dressings. Allow this to marinate in the refrigerator for at least an hour before serving.
Cut the head of lettuce into bite-size pieces. Place the lettuce in a large bowl.
Add the kidney beans and cheddar cheese to the lettuce. If using the meat, add meat at this point.
Add the dressing mixture and Fritos.
Mix well and serve immediately.
Source: www.tastesoflizzyt.com/frito-taco-salad/?fbclid=IwAR0GbedNDsTWJeGZVN6tftC6Fz0gvOC9h9NfUBm2qqdfMDtrH2LTLs77pms#wprm-recipe-container-14814
Have a great week, and until next time, happy cooking!
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.