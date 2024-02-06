Variety of recipes for a variety of events

When thinking about what I would want to write about today, I just couldn't decide. Today is April Fool's Day, tomorrow is my husband's birthday, Sunday is Easter and Monday is the NCAA basketball championship game, all of which are special to us.

An entire column on Scott's birthday would be pretty easy and would feature several really good meat entree recipes. So instead of doing an all meat entree column, I'm going to really mix it up and include a recipe or two for each special day coming up.

Enjoy!

Citrus Molasses Ham

1 (7-pound) spiral cut ham, precooked, not glazed

1 can frozen orange juice concentrate

1 teaspoon ground ginger

1/2 cup molasses

Heat oven to 325 degrees. Line a roasting pan or oven proof dish with foil. Take ham out of packaging and place in pan, cut side down. Wrap with foil and securing tightly so that no steam is releases. Place in oven and bake for 2 hours.

In a non-stick pot, combine frozen orange juice concentrate, ground ginger and molasses. Stir together. Cook on low, watching carefully so that it does not boil over, until glaze is reduced by 1/3, about 15 minutes.

When 2 hours cooking time is done, unwrap and pour 1/2 of glaze over ham. Place back in oven for 10 minutes. After 10 minutes, pour over remaining glaze and cook for last 10 minutes. Remove from oven, let rest 15 minutes, slice and serve.

Creamed Peas and Potatoes

1 pound medium size red potatoes

2 1/2 cup frozen peas

1/4 cup salted butter

1 green onion, chopped

1/4 cup all purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon salt

Dash of pepper

2 cups milk ( preferably 2% or whole)

1 1/2 teaspoons sugar

Scrub potatoes and peel, if desired. Quarter the potatoes and place them in a large saucepan and cover with water. Bring to a boil, reduce heat and simmer for 10 minutes. Add peas; cook 5 to 10 minutes longer or until potatoes are fork tender.

Meanwhile, in a small saucepan, melt the butter, add onion and saute till tender. Stir in flour, salt and pepper until blended and cook for a minute or two. Gradually add milk and whisk to combine. Bring to a boil, cook and whisk until thickened. Stir in sugar. Taste and adjust salt and pepper as desired.

Drain the potatoes and peas and return to the pan. Add the white sauce and combine gently. Transfer to a serving bowl. Serve.

Steak Kabobs

Steak Kabobs make the perfect delicious dinner for grilling season. The steak marinade makes the meat melt in your mouth. It is preferred to use metal skewers, but if you must use wooden, be sure to soak in water so they don't burn.

2 pounds top sirloin, cut into cubes

1 large red onion, cut into square pieces

n 2 red bell peppers, cut into square pieces

2 yellow squash, sliced into 1/4-inch pieces (look for one that is uniform in width from tip to end)

Steak Kabob Marinade:

1/2 cup olive oil

1/3 cup soy sauce

1 tablespoon brown sugar, packed

1 tablespoon lemon juice

2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce

2 cloves garlic, minced

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

Combine the ingredients for the marinade in a small bowl. Whisk until smooth. Pour the marinade over the cubed sirloin. Stir to combine. Cover and refrigerate for 1 to 24 hours.

reheat your grill to medium heat.

After the meat has marinated, put together the skewers by adding meat, then the vegetables, then another piece of meat to the skewer. Repeat until the skewer is full, using about 5 pieces of meat, and four sets of vegetables for each skewer to make 10 metal skewers.

Place the skewers on the grill and grill for 6 minutes on each side. It works best to use metal tongs to flip the skewers.

Smothered French Onion Pork Chops

2 medium yellow onions, halved and sliced thinly

4 tablespoons butter

1 1/4 cup beef broth, divided

4 large boneless or bone-in pork chops

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon dried thyme

2 1/2 tablespoons flour

4 slices provolone or mozzarella cheese

1 cup shredded Swiss cheese

Preheat oven to 400 degrees and melt butter in a large skillet over medium-high heat.

Add onions and cook until tender, about 4-5 minutes. Stir in 1/4 cup beef broth and continue cooking for about 15 minutes, stirring frequently, until onions are caramelized.

Season pork chops with salt, pepper, garlic powder, and dried thyme.

Transfer onions to a plate and cover, making sure to leave any sauce in the skillet.

Turn heat down to medium, drizzle skillet with vegetable oil, and add pork chops. Let cook for about 4-5 minutes on each side and transfer to a plate. Add caramelized onions back to the skillet, add flour, and stir. Let flour cook into the onions for 1-2 minutes and pour in 1 cup beef broth. Stir and bring to a boil.

Return pork chops to the skillet, spooning sauce over them, and top each pork chop with a slice of cheese and a small handful of shredded Swiss cheese.

Place skillet in the oven and bake for about 10 minutes, until cheese starts to bubble.

Remove from oven and spoon caramelized onions over pork chops.

Serve with sprigs of fresh thyme.

Zucchini Corn Bake

3 (7 to 8-) inch market size zucchini

1 medium onion, chopped

1 tablespoon butter

1 (10ounce) package frozen corn, defrosted and microwave for 2 minutes

1 cup shredded Swiss cheese

2 large eggs, beaten

1/4 teaspoon salt

Pepper to taste

1 tablespoon butter, melted

2 slices of white bread, cut in 3/8-inch cubes

2 tablespoons grated Parmesan Cheese

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Wash zucchini; do not peel. Cut into 1-inch cubes. Add to a saucepan, cover with water and bring to a boil. Cook 10 minutes. Drain.

Saute the onion in 1 tablespoon butter till tender. Combine zucchini, onion, corn, Swiss cheese, eggs ,salt and pepper.

Transfer the mixture into a 2-quart casserole dish.

Combine the melted butter with the bread cubes and Parmesan cheese. Sprinkle on top. Bake 40 minutes. Remove from oven and serve.

Broken Glass Dessert

When it's cut into squares, this dessert looks just like stained-glass windows. The buttery graham cracker crust pairs perfectly with the lovely creamy topping. Change up the colors of the gelatin to what you would like best.

1 package (3 ounces) lime gelatin

4 1/2 cups boiling water, divided

1 package (3 ounces) strawberry gelatin

1 package (3 ounces) orange gelatin

1 1/2 cups graham cracker crumbs

1/2 cup sugar

1/2 cup butter, melted

1 envelope unflavored gelatin

1/4 cup cold water

1 cup pineapple juice

1 carton (8 ounces) frozen whipped topping, thawed

Combine lime gelatin and 1-1/2 cups boiling water; stir until gelatin is dissolved. Pour into a lightly greased 8x4-inch loaf pan; chill until very firm. Repeat to make the strawberry and orange gelatins in separate pans.

Combine the crumbs, sugar and butter; press into a greased 13x9-inch dish. Chill.

Meanwhile, in a small bowl, soften unflavored gelatin in cold water for 5 minutes. In a small saucepan, bring pineapple juice to a boil. Stir in unflavored gelatin until dissolved. Transfer to a large bowl; set aside until room temperature, 20-30 minutes.

When flavored gelatins are firm, cut into 1/2-inch cubes.

In a large bowl, whisk whipped topping into pineapple juice mixture. Gently fold 2/3 of the cubes into whipped topping mixture. Spoon over crust; top with the remaining cubes. Chill for at least 2 hours. Cut into squares and serve.

