Valentine's Day coming up quickly

Valentine's Day is Monday. Time is running short to make an Valentine's Day impression on the ones you love.

Men, let me give you some unsolicited advice. There are three days a year, four if you are married, you need to show up and demonstrate you care: birthday, Christmas, anniversary if married and Valentine's Day. Yes, I know those flowers die. Doesn't matter. Flowers die, your truck will rust out, show the one you love you care about them. Anyway, back to the column.

The one truth that everyone knows, but few will admit, is that relationships are hard. Friendship, dating, marriage, parenting -- every relationship of value is hard. Romantic and marriage relationship especially. Thankfully the Bible says a lot about every type of relationship you have.

One of the most famous Bible passages is the love chapter from 1 Corinthians 13. Great chapter, undoubtedly appropriate for weddings but speaks to a broader audience than bride and groom. The passage was originally written to a church instructing them how men and women saved by grace were to love each other. Not a romantic love but an active love; caring for others in a similar way that God cared for them. There are many principles in the chapter but two big critical ideas.