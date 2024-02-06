Vacation snack ideas will travel well so you can too

By Susan McClanahan
For many families it is vacation time. Long car rides to the beach or to another wonderful destination might be a little more tolerable with a few snacks in the car.
Today I am sharing a few recipes for snack food items that will travel well in airtight storage containers and will keep several days. There are many more recipes in this column online, so be sure to go there to read vacation snack treat recipes.
Have fun and safe travels everyone!
This grab and go snack makes a hearty treat for a long day in he car. Chewy and sweet, these fruity bars that will have you craving more. Any dried fruits or nuts will work well in this recipe. Create your own favorite combination!
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Combine oats and almonds in a 15x10x1-inch baking pan coated with cooking spray. Bake 15 minutes or until lightly toasted, stirring occasionally.
In a large bowl, combine egg, butter, honey and vanilla. Stir in sunflower kernels, coconut, apples, cranberries, brown sugar and cinnamon. Stir in oat mixture.
Firmly press into a 15x10x1-inch baking pan coated with cooking spray. Bake 13-18 minutes or until set and edges are lightly browned. Cool on a wire rack. Cut into bars. Store in an airtight container. Yield: 3 dozen.
Chocolate lovers will go crazy over these cookies that feature loads of chocolate!
In a large bowl, cream the shortening, butter and sugars until light and fluffy. Add eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. Beat in vanilla. Combine the flour, baking soda and salt; gradually add to the creamed mixture and mix well. Stir in the remaining ingredients.
Drop by tablespoonfuls 3 inches apart onto ungreased baking sheets. Bake at 350 degrees for 10-12 minutes or until lightly browned. Cool for 2-3 minutes before removing to wire racks to cool completely. Yield: 6-1/2 dozen.
Bananas Foster is a very popular dessert, and this crunchy, snackable version will be a big hit. It's heated in the microwave and takes just a few minutes to make.
Place first four ingredients in a large microwave-safe bowl. Place butter, brown sugar and cinnamon in a small microwave-safe bowl; microwave on high for 2 minutes, stirring once. Stir in extracts. Pour over cereal mixture; toss to coat.
Microwave cereal mixture on high for 3 minutes, stirring every minute. Spread onto baking sheets to cool. Store in an airtight container. Yield: 2 1/2 quarts.
This is another recipe where the sky is the limit. You can omit the chili powder if you wish, or increase the amount for added kick. You can use regular Saltine crackers in place of the whole wheat if desired. There are many different ways to make these, so use your imagination to create your favorite combination of ingredients.
Whisk the canola oil, crushed red pepper flakes, ranch dressing mix, and chili powder together in a bowl.
Divide the saltine crackers evenly into 2 1-gallon-sized sealable bags. Pour the oil mixture evenly over the crackers. Seal the bag and flip to allow the oil mixture to run over the crackers for 5 minutes; flip again. Repeat the flipping every five minutes to evenly coat the crackers for about 1 hour. Allow to sit overnight before serving.
Mix first four ingredients. Drizzle butter over popcorn; toss with cheese mixture. Store in airtight containers.
This is a wonderful quick and easy snack treat. The recipe makes a large amount and doesn't involve any cooking. It's a cinch to package in individual snack bags, keeps its crunch and is a savory alternative to sweet snacks.
In two large bowls, combine the pretzels, Bugles, cashews and crackers. Sprinkle with dressing mix; toss gently to combine. Drizzle with oil; toss until well coated. Store in airtight containers. Yield: 32 servings (6 quarts).
This recipe combines the sweetness from the honey, chewiness from the raisins, a hint of chocolate and cinnamon, and a bit of crunch. These granola bars freeze beautifully, so you can make ahead and have ready to pull out when travel day arrives.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a large bowl, combine the first eight ingredients. In a small bowl, combine honey, butter and vanilla; pour over oat mixture and mix well. (Mixture will be sticky.)
Press into a 13x9-inch baking pan coated with cooking spray. Bake 14-18 minutes or until set and edges are lightly browned. Cool on a wire rack. Cut into bars. Yield: 20 servings.
Rich and sweet, this makes a can't-stop-eating-it treat! Kids of all ages will enjoy munching on this delightful treat.
Combine the cereals and nuts in a large bowl. In a large heavy saucepan over low heat, melt the chocolate chips, peanut butter and butter; stir until smooth. Remove from the heat; stir in vanilla. Pour over cereal mixture and toss gently to coat.
Place confectioners' sugar in a large bag; add cereal mixture. Close bag and shake to coat. Spread onto waxed paper; let stand until set. Store in airtight containers.
These homemade crackers are decidedly light and crispy. An addictive snack on their own, they also pair well with a sharp white cheddar, add a chilled bunch of red grapes and you have a great start to a roadside picnic lunch.
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. In a large bowl, whisk flours and salt. Gradually add water and 1/4 cup oil, tossing with a fork until dough holds together when pressed. Divide dough into three portions.
On a lightly floured surface, roll each portion of dough to 1/8-inch thickness. Cut with a floured 1-1/2-inch round cookie cutter. Place 1 inch apart on ungreased baking sheets. Prick each cracker with a fork; brush lightly with remaining oil. Mix thyme and sea salt; sprinkle over crackers.
Bake 9-11 minutes or until bottoms are lightly browned. Cool completely and store in airtight container. Yield: about 7 dozen.
Pretzels are a great snack food. I love this recipe because it is sweet as well as spicy, but not too spicy. It's a great combination for munching.
Place pretzels in a large bowl. Whisk the egg white and water until frothy; stir in the brown sugar, cinnamon, allspice and chipotle pepper. Pour over pretzels; toss to coat.
Arrange in single layer on parchment paper-lined baking sheets. Bake at 350 degrees for 10-12 minutes or until dry. Cool completely on a wire rack. Store in an airtight container. Yield: 4 cups.
This recipe uses cayenne pepper and it adds an unexpected zing to the savory combo of rosemary and walnuts. These are a nice change from other sweet snacks. I personally prefer pecans, but you choose your favorite.
Place walnuts or pecans in a small bowl. Spritz with cooking spray. Add the seasonings; toss to coat. Place in a single layer on a baking sheet.
Bake at 350 degrees for 10 minutes. Serve warm, or cool completely and store in an airtight container. Yield: 2 cups.
Have you made snack mixes and your family ends up picking through a snack mix for their favorite ingredients and leaving the rest. Sometimes you just have to combine your favorite ingredients to suit your family favorites. This combination may be a start to the perfect snack mix.
Preheat oven to 250 degrees. Mix first five ingredients; toss with cereals and cashews, coating evenly. Spread into a 15x10x1-inch pan coated with cooking spray.
Bake 45 minutes, stirring every 15 minutes. Cool completely before storing in airtight containers. Yield: about 7 cups.
This crispy combo of cereal, popcorn, pretzels, nuts and candies, then coated in white chocolate, could be a great long car vacation ride.
In a large bowl, combine the first six ingredients. In a microwave or heavy saucepan over low heat, melt baking chips with oil; stir until smooth.
Pour over popcorn mixture and toss to coat. Immediately spread onto two baking sheets; let stand until set, about 2 hours. Store in airtight containers. Yield: 9 1/2 quarts.
A fun snack mix pressed into chewy bars, this treat is popular with kids of all ages. Individually wrap for a ready-to-eat snack on the go.
In a large bowl, combine pretzels, cereal and M&M's. In a large saucepan over low heat, melt butter and peanut butter. Add marshmallows; cook and stir until marshmallows are melted and mixture is smooth.
Pour over pretzel mixture; stir to coat. Press into a greased 13x9-inch pan. Cool until firm; cut into squares. Yield: about 3 dozen.
This sweet snack is fun for kids and adults alike! Because who doesn't love chocolate and bananas together?
In a large microwave-safe bowl, combine the cereals, cashews and banana chips. In a small microwave-safe bowl, melt butter. Add the coconut, honey, cocoa, extract and cinnamon; stir until blended. Pour over cereal mixture and toss to coat.
Microwave, uncovered, on high for 4 minutes, stirring every minute. Spread onto waxed paper to cool. Store in an airtight container. Yield: 3 quarts.
This nutty concoction is an easy snack that will spice up the snack table at any party. You'll be busy keeping the bowl filled.
In a large microwave-safe bowl, combine the first five ingredients. Microwave, uncovered, on high for 30 seconds. Add the almonds, cashews, peanuts and coconut; toss to coat.
Cook, uncovered, 5-6 minutes longer or until lightly browned, stirring after each minute. Add mangoes. Spread onto waxed paper to cool. Store in an airtight container. Yield: 7-1/2 cups.
Once you start eating this snack mix you just can't stop. Have fun with it by adding other goodies into the mix, like nuts, cereal, pretzels and more.
Place all ingredients in a large bowl; toss to combine. Store in airtight containers. Yield: 4 quarts.
Why not enjoy concession-style snacks at home? This recipe combines sweet, salty and chewy treats to make a sweet and savory mix.
In a large microwave-safe bowl, combine Corn Chex and Rice Chex. Place butter in a small microwave-safe bowl. Microwave on high for 20-25 seconds or until just melted.
Whisk in popcorn seasoning until smooth. Pour over cereal; toss to coat.
Microwave, uncovered, on high for 2-3 minutes, stirring after each minute. Immediately spread onto waxed paper; cool completely. Stir in popcorn and candies. Store in an airtight container. Yield: 4-1/2 quarts.
In a large microwave-safe bowl, combine the sugar and corn syrup. Microwave on high for 2 minutes or until sugar is dissolved. Stir in peanut butter until blended. Add the cereal, pretzels and M&M's; stir until coated. Press into a greased 15x10x1-inch pan. Cut into bars. Yield: about 3 dozen.
For long travel days on vacation, this power combination of ingredients will keep you going for hours.
In a large bowl, combine all ingredients. Store in an airtight container. Yield: 2 quarts.
Note: Look for unsweetened coconut in the baking or health food section. You may also find it in the frozen department.
Enjoy this Asian twist to popcorn as a go-to snack food.
Mix first four ingredients; toss with popcorn. Stir in cracker mix and peanuts. Store in airtight containers. Yield: about 3-1/2 quarts.
Tart dried cranberries and cherries are a nice contrast to the sweet cereal in this kid-friendly snack. It's a great take-along treat.
Place all ingredients in a large bowl; toss to combine. Store in airtight containers. Yield: 2-1/2 quarts.
In a large bowl, combine all ingredients; mix well. Store in an airtight container. Yield: 10 cups.
In a large saucepan, combine the marshmallows, butter and peanut butter. Cook and stir over medium-low heat until melted. Remove from the heat. Stir in the cereal and M&M's.
Pat into a 13x9-inch pan coated with cooking spray. Cool. Cut into bars.
Have a great week, and until next time, happy cooking.
