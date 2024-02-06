Utah to increase alcohol limits on beer

SALT LAKE CITY -- Alcohol limits for beer at Utah grocery stores inched closer to the rest of the country Wednesday under a legislative compromise in the state where the predominant faith teaches abstinence from alcohol.

The agreement would raise alcohol limits to 4 percent starting in November, a level still lower than almost all other states but would allow beers such as Bud Light and Corona to be sold, Republican Sen. Jerry Stevenson said.

The deal must still be approved by the full Legislature, but Stevenson expressed confidence that would happen.

The agreement breaks a stalemate over a proposed larger increase supported by big retailers such as Wal-Mart but opposed by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, which counts most lawmakers as members.

The 4-percent-by-weight limit would allow most, but not all, regular-strength beers in private stores and on tap, said Kate Bradshaw, a lobbyist with the Responsible Beer Choice Coalition, a group of manufacturers, distributers and sellers.

"It's the biggest change in Utah alcohol history in 86 years, since prohibition ended," she said. A task force would also be assigned to study whether to raise the limits again. Higher-strength beer, wine and spirits are only available at state-owned liquor stores in Utah.