Using technology to find recipes

Technology is wonderful when it works, but when it doesn't, it is inconvenient and stressful. My work computer had a major malfunction, and I had to be without it for a few days. Coming up on the end-of-the-month responsibilities and payroll coming due, I was a little worried about how to get everything finished.
I ended up using another computer in the office to get some things done, but every time I wanted to start a task I needed something off of the computer I usually use. It makes me a little upset that we have become so dependent on our technology, but it usually does make things easier and faster.
Speaking of technology, all of the recipes today are from recipe sites that I follow online. They are from either blogs, web pages or from social media. These recipes are a few that I have saved over the past few weeks in hopes to try. Enjoy!
Preparation for Grilled Shrimp Bowls Cilantro Lime Rice: In a large bowl combine the shrimp with garlic, oil sea salt and pepper. Preheat grill to medium high heat. Add shrimp and cook, for about two minutes on each side.
Meanwhile, brush avocado and corn with a tiny bit of oil. Add it to the grill and cook flipping once, until charred, only one to two minutes for the avocado and about 10 minutes for the corn; season with sea salt and pepper, to taste.
Once cooked, and slightly cooled, cut the corn from the cob.
Divide the cooked rice between two bowls. Add lime juice, salt, pepper and cilantro. Mix to combine.
Top each bowl equally with shrimp, avocado, corn and tomatoes. Makes two perfect servings
Source: www.cleanfoodcrush.com/clean-grilled-shrimp-bowls-cilantro-rice/ ?fbclid=IwAR35GPrNz-Yf9B6s0NVFWbKR2hLgOW0hpBwTSiuf_Z8HBQeVdeWTfun9ymU
Melt the butter in the microwave and mix in the minced garlic, parsley and Parmesan cheese. Set aside.
Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
Stretch the pizza crust out to almost the size of your baking sheet. Layer the deli meats. I started with the ham, then the salami followed by the pepperoni. Layer the cheese last.
Roll the Stromboli longwise and be sure to seal the seam good. Seal the ends good. Pinch them and mold the excess dough to the underside of the Stromboli. Score the top a few times with a serrated knife (to allow the steam to escape while baking). Top the Stromboli with the garlic butter mixture.
Bake the stromboli as instructed on the back of whatever pizza dough you are using.
* I found it's the same bake time as you would if you were using it for a regular pizza, however, you just won't par bake it as instructed on the tube.
* I know typical stromboli has red sauce, but I don't like it inside, I like to dip mine in it! You could very well use it on the inside if you would like.
Source: www.facebook.com/groups/cheapmealideas/permalink/4530444940347972
Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Lightly grease a baking sheet with nonstick cooking oil spray.
Arrange green beans on baking sheet in a single layer. Set aside.
In a small bowl mix together olive oil, Parmesan, garlic, salt and pepper. Drizzle the oil mixture over the green beans and toss to evenly coat.
Bake for 20 minutes until vibrant and tender-crisp.
Remove from oven and top with the mozzarella cheese. Return to oven and broil (or grill) until the cheese melts and becomes golden (about four to five minutes).
Source: www.facebook.com/groups/1228918357530508/
Mix all ingredients and pour over the meat. Set to cook on low for the day. Serve over mashed potatoes, noodles or rice.
Source: www.facebook.com/groups/1243278709357859/permalink/1469559476729780
Pecan Cream Pie is a creamy, fluffy, lighter version of classic pecan pie. This is a decadent mixture of cream cheese, fresh whipped cream, and pecans inside a buttery, flaky crust.
Cook pie crust according to package or recipe instructions. Let cool completely before adding the cream pie filling.
In a small bowl, combine heavy whipping cream and powdered sugar. Beat with a hand mixer or stand mixer until stiff peaks form. This will take several minutes.
In a separate larger bowl, combine the softened cream cheese, brown sugar, and pure maple syrup. Beat together until combined and creamy.
Fold the whipped cream into the cream cheese mixture and stir together until combined. Stir in 1 cup of the chopped pecans.
Spread mixture into the baked and cooled pie crust. Sprinkle the remaining pecans on top of the pie. Cover and let refrigerate for eight hours or overnight before serving.
I like to whip some additional cream to decorate the top with right before serving. You don't have to do this at all. Serve plain and it's really delicious too.
Notes: It's best to use the full-fat cream cheese for this recipe.
If wanted, you can use an 8 ounces tub of Cool Whip instead of whipping your own heavy cream and powdered sugar together. It tastes much better when you whip it yourself, but you can use the easier option of Cool Whip if you prefer.
Source: www.togetherasfamily.com/pecan-cream-pie/?fbclid=IwAR2Xkd_fIVgQBvRQzlO37N19GzDH-P_4gpgzOFzagxx3Zied0YjUVUMdFhQ
Have you ever had a Lemon Velvet cake? This soft and fluffy lemon velvet cake has lemon extract, lemon zest, and hot lemon water to create one light, fresh lemony flavor that gets even better the next day! Give it a try.
Cake:
Lemon Cream Cheese Frosting:
Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Thoroughly grease and flour 2 (9-inch) dark cake pans. Set aside.
In a large bowl sift together flour, baking soda, baking powder and salt. Set aside.
In a large bowl mix together sugar, oil and shortening. Mix in eggs one at a time. Mix in vanilla extract, lemon extract and lemon zest. Combine dry ingredients into wet ingredients, alternating with the buttermilk.
Mix together the distilled vinegar and lemon water and mix into the batter. Mix in the food coloring until your desired shade of yellow is reached.
Pour batter evenly into prepared pans and shake the pans to release any trapped air bubbles.
Bake for 25-30 minutes, checking it at the 25 minute mark and adjusting the time if needed. (see note) When moist crumbs cling to a toothpick inserted into the center of the cake, remove cake from oven. Let cakes rest in the pans until pans are cool enough to touch. The cake will continue to cook as it cools.
Once cooled, carefully remove cakes from pan and place on a cooling rack to cool completely.
Lemon Cream Cheese Frosting: In a large bowl, mix together cream cheese and butter. Mix in vanilla extract, lemon extract, and lemon zest. Mix in powder sugar until creamy, adding lemon juice to thin it out if needed.
Stir in food coloring if using.
Place frosting in the refrigerator to allow it to firm up a bit before frosting. Stir the frosting until it's creamy and spreadable and frost the cakes.
Garnish with additional lemon zest if desired.
Notes: Don't overbake. The key is to take the cake out of the oven a few minutes before it's completely done (when moist crumbs cling to a toothpick inserted into the center) and allow it to finish baking as it cools down in the hot pan. This timing will vary depending on your oven, which is why it's best to check cakes before the listed done time.
Source: www.facebook.com/michelle.koester.902/posts/1110431896115984
Topping ingredients:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line a 12x17-inch jelly roll pan with aluminum foil, making sure it hangs over the sides a bit, then grease with non-stick spray.
Mix the pecans, brown sugar and 3/4 cup of the coconut in a small bowl. Sprinkle with cinnamon and salt and stir. Spread the pecan mixture in the lined pan and drizzle with vanilla extract and melted butter.
Whisk the flour, baking soda, and salt together in a large bowl. Set aside. Using a handheld or stand mixer, beat the softened butter on high speed until smooth and creamy, about 1 minute. Add the sugars and beat on high speed for 3 full minutes until creamed together fairly well. Add 1 egg at a time, beating well after each addition until both are mixed in. Beat in the vanilla extract and sour cream. Scrape down the sides and up the bottom of the bowl as needed.
With the mixer running on low speed, add the dry ingredients to the wet ingredients alternating with the milk. Mix each addition just until incorporated. Make sure not overmix the batter.
Spread the cake batter over the pecan mixture. Smooth it out into a thin, even layer. Bake for 20-22 minutes or until the top is lightly browned and a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Remove from the oven and allow the cake to cool in the pan for about 5-10 minutes. Run a knife around the sides of the pan to loosen and invert the cake onto a platter, using foil overhang as needed. Let cool 10-20 minutes before serving.
Source: www.kitchenfunwithmy3sons.com/southern-upside-down-pecan-cake/?fbclid=IwAR2Mzxi7ltRX00JdgZdQdwd7Ip5DunvMoTaEqJY35MJsFMW8zopMtv7Fjes
In a medium bowl, whisk together flour, sugar and salt. Add cold butter pieces and cut into the flour mixture using a pastry cutter, two knives or a food processor.
Fill a cup with iced water and using a measuring spoon, drizzle a tablespoon of water over the flour mixture. Toss with a fork to distribute the moisture. Repeat this process adding a tablespoon of water at a time and tossing the mixture until your mixture looks shaggy and there are no dry piles of flour at the bottom of the bowl. It shouldn't look wet. You should be able to grab a handful of the mixture and squeeze it in your hands and have it hold together. For me, this took about 5-6 tablespoons of water, but it varies each time I make it. Start checking for texture after 4 tablespoons.
Bring mixture together into a ball.
Tear off two sheets of plastic wrap and overlap them to create a large rolling area. Place the ball into the center of the plastic.
Tear off two more sheets of plastic wrap and cover the ball of dough, overlapping the plastic so that you have another big area of wrap sandwiching dough. Lightly press on the ball to flatten it into a disk.
Using a rolling pin, roll the dough into a 12-inch circle. Roll from the center out, easing up on the pressure as you near the edges so that you don't roll them too thin. Your rolling pin should not roll past the edge of the dough and back onto your counter. That would squeeze your dough into paper thinness. Think of the circle of dough like a clock and roll out to the 12, then pick your rolling pin up and go back to center to roll down to the 6. You can change your rolling position or just use the plastic wrap to pick up and rotate your dough to help you roll out to the different points on the "clock." Always roll from the center out and resist the temptation to roll your pin back and forth. You want it to be rolled out to a uniform thickness so that it bakes evenly.
When you've finished rolling out the dough, fold both layers of plastic wrap up and over the circle of dough to wrap it up. Place on a flat baking sheet and refrigerate it for an hour or two or overnight.
When your dough is ready, remove the top layer of plastic wrap. To place the dough into a pie pan, center the pan upside down on top of the dough. Using the baking sheet for stability, hold the bottom of the pie pan and flip the dough over. Remove top layer of plastic.
Gently fit the dough into the pan without stretching it. Just lift and gently pat it into place.
You will have excess dough on the edges. Roll or fold these under until they meet the edge of the pie pan.
Using your fingers, flute the edge.
Once you've finished fluting the edge, your dough has probably warmed up from handling. Cold dough is best, so cover the pan with plastic wrap and refrigerate for another 30 minutes to an hour, or until thoroughly chilled, before using in your favorite pie recipe.
Source: www.facebook.com/groups/417526042167588/permalink/954137285173125
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Pour melted butter into a 9x13 baking dish. Sprinkle pecans over butter.
In a bowl, mix flour, sugar, milk, and vanilla stir to combine but do not over mix. Pour batter over the pecans and butter but do not mix. Sprinkle brown sugar evenly over the batter. Again do not mix.
Carefully pour the water over the mixture do not stir. Bake for 30- 35 minutes or until golden brown.
NOTE: Cobbler will have a slight jiggle. If concerned cook 8 minutes longer. Allow to cool completely just as you would with pecan pie before serving.
Source: www.facebook.com/groups/shugarysweetsfanpage/permalink/2757757007857118
Just a hand full of ingredients - dump them in the pan and it turns out amazing!
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Grease a 13Ã—9 casserole dish with non-stick cooking spray and set aside.
In a medium mixing bowl, mix together apple pie filling, cinnamon, and nutmeg. Pour the apple mixture into the prepared pan and smooth out evenly.
Arrange the caramels over top of the apple filling. Evenly sprinkle the dry cake mix over the caramels. Place the pats of butter evenly over the top of the whole dessert.
Bake the dump cake at 350 degrees for 45 minutes, or until the top is lightly browned and the edges are bubbling.
Cool slightly before serving.
Source: www.facebook.com/groups/1228918357530508/
Have a great week, and until next time, happy cooking.
