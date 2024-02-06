Using technology to find recipes

In a large bowl mix together sugar, oil and shortening. Mix in eggs one at a time. Mix in vanilla extract, lemon extract and lemon zest. Combine dry ingredients into wet ingredients, alternating with the buttermilk.

Mix together the distilled vinegar and lemon water and mix into the batter. Mix in the food coloring until your desired shade of yellow is reached.

Pour batter evenly into prepared pans and shake the pans to release any trapped air bubbles.

Bake for 25-30 minutes, checking it at the 25 minute mark and adjusting the time if needed. (see note) When moist crumbs cling to a toothpick inserted into the center of the cake, remove cake from oven. Let cakes rest in the pans until pans are cool enough to touch. The cake will continue to cook as it cools.

Once cooled, carefully remove cakes from pan and place on a cooling rack to cool completely.

Lemon Cream Cheese Frosting: In a large bowl, mix together cream cheese and butter. Mix in vanilla extract, lemon extract, and lemon zest. Mix in powder sugar until creamy, adding lemon juice to thin it out if needed.

Stir in food coloring if using.

Place frosting in the refrigerator to allow it to firm up a bit before frosting. Stir the frosting until it's creamy and spreadable and frost the cakes.

Garnish with additional lemon zest if desired.

Notes: Don't overbake. The key is to take the cake out of the oven a few minutes before it's completely done (when moist crumbs cling to a toothpick inserted into the center) and allow it to finish baking as it cools down in the hot pan. This timing will vary depending on your oven, which is why it's best to check cakes before the listed done time.

Source: www.facebook.com/michelle.koester.902/posts/1110431896115984

Upside-Down Pecan Cake

2 1/4 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 cup unsalted butter, softened to room temperature

3/4 cup granulated sugar

1 cup brown sugar

2 large eggs, at room temperature

1 1/2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1/2 cup sour cream

1 cup whole milk

Topping ingredients:

2 cups toasted pecans, chopped

3/4 cup shredded coconut

2/3 cup brown sugar, packed

6 tablespoons butter, melted

2 teaspoons ground cinnamon

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1/2 teaspoon salt

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line a 12x17-inch jelly roll pan with aluminum foil, making sure it hangs over the sides a bit, then grease with non-stick spray.

Mix the pecans, brown sugar and 3/4 cup of the coconut in a small bowl. Sprinkle with cinnamon and salt and stir. Spread the pecan mixture in the lined pan and drizzle with vanilla extract and melted butter.

Whisk the flour, baking soda, and salt together in a large bowl. Set aside. Using a handheld or stand mixer, beat the softened butter on high speed until smooth and creamy, about 1 minute. Add the sugars and beat on high speed for 3 full minutes until creamed together fairly well. Add 1 egg at a time, beating well after each addition until both are mixed in. Beat in the vanilla extract and sour cream. Scrape down the sides and up the bottom of the bowl as needed.

With the mixer running on low speed, add the dry ingredients to the wet ingredients alternating with the milk. Mix each addition just until incorporated. Make sure not overmix the batter.

Spread the cake batter over the pecan mixture. Smooth it out into a thin, even layer. Bake for 20-22 minutes or until the top is lightly browned and a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Remove from the oven and allow the cake to cool in the pan for about 5-10 minutes. Run a knife around the sides of the pan to loosen and invert the cake onto a platter, using foil overhang as needed. Let cool 10-20 minutes before serving.

Source: www.kitchenfunwithmy3sons.com/southern-upside-down-pecan-cake/?fbclid=IwAR2Mzxi7ltRX00JdgZdQdwd7Ip5DunvMoTaEqJY35MJsFMW8zopMtv7Fjes

Easy All Butter Pie Crust

1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1 tablespoon granulated white sugar

1/2 teaspoon salt

8 tablespoons unsalted butter, 1 stick, cold and cut into small pieces

5 to 8 tablespoons ice water

In a medium bowl, whisk together flour, sugar and salt. Add cold butter pieces and cut into the flour mixture using a pastry cutter, two knives or a food processor.

Fill a cup with iced water and using a measuring spoon, drizzle a tablespoon of water over the flour mixture. Toss with a fork to distribute the moisture. Repeat this process adding a tablespoon of water at a time and tossing the mixture until your mixture looks shaggy and there are no dry piles of flour at the bottom of the bowl. It shouldn't look wet. You should be able to grab a handful of the mixture and squeeze it in your hands and have it hold together. For me, this took about 5-6 tablespoons of water, but it varies each time I make it. Start checking for texture after 4 tablespoons.

Bring mixture together into a ball.

Tear off two sheets of plastic wrap and overlap them to create a large rolling area. Place the ball into the center of the plastic.

Tear off two more sheets of plastic wrap and cover the ball of dough, overlapping the plastic so that you have another big area of wrap sandwiching dough. Lightly press on the ball to flatten it into a disk.

Using a rolling pin, roll the dough into a 12-inch circle. Roll from the center out, easing up on the pressure as you near the edges so that you don't roll them too thin. Your rolling pin should not roll past the edge of the dough and back onto your counter. That would squeeze your dough into paper thinness. Think of the circle of dough like a clock and roll out to the 12, then pick your rolling pin up and go back to center to roll down to the 6. You can change your rolling position or just use the plastic wrap to pick up and rotate your dough to help you roll out to the different points on the "clock." Always roll from the center out and resist the temptation to roll your pin back and forth. You want it to be rolled out to a uniform thickness so that it bakes evenly.

When you've finished rolling out the dough, fold both layers of plastic wrap up and over the circle of dough to wrap it up. Place on a flat baking sheet and refrigerate it for an hour or two or overnight.

When your dough is ready, remove the top layer of plastic wrap. To place the dough into a pie pan, center the pan upside down on top of the dough. Using the baking sheet for stability, hold the bottom of the pie pan and flip the dough over. Remove top layer of plastic.

Gently fit the dough into the pan without stretching it. Just lift and gently pat it into place.

You will have excess dough on the edges. Roll or fold these under until they meet the edge of the pie pan.

Using your fingers, flute the edge.

Once you've finished fluting the edge, your dough has probably warmed up from handling. Cold dough is best, so cover the pan with plastic wrap and refrigerate for another 30 minutes to an hour, or until thoroughly chilled, before using in your favorite pie recipe.

Source: www.facebook.com/groups/417526042167588/permalink/954137285173125

Pecan Cobbler

6 tablespoons real butter (no substitutions)

1 cup pecans, chopped

1 1/2 cups self-rising flour

1 1/2 cups sugar

2/3 cup of milk

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 1/2 cups brown sugar, packed

1 1/2 cups hot water

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Pour melted butter into a 9x13 baking dish. Sprinkle pecans over butter.

In a bowl, mix flour, sugar, milk, and vanilla stir to combine but do not over mix. Pour batter over the pecans and butter but do not mix. Sprinkle brown sugar evenly over the batter. Again do not mix.

Carefully pour the water over the mixture do not stir. Bake for 30- 35 minutes or until golden brown.

NOTE: Cobbler will have a slight jiggle. If concerned cook 8 minutes longer. Allow to cool completely just as you would with pecan pie before serving.

Source: www.facebook.com/groups/shugarysweetsfanpage/permalink/2757757007857118

Caramel Apple Dump Cake

Just a hand full of ingredients - dump them in the pan and it turns out amazing!

2 (20 ounces each) cans apple pie filling

2 teaspoons ground cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1 1/2 cups Kraft caramels, unwrapped and each cut in half n 1 box dry yellow cake mix

1 cup or 2 sticks butter, cut into 1/4 -inch thick pats

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Grease a 13Ã—9 casserole dish with non-stick cooking spray and set aside.

In a medium mixing bowl, mix together apple pie filling, cinnamon, and nutmeg. Pour the apple mixture into the prepared pan and smooth out evenly.

Arrange the caramels over top of the apple filling. Evenly sprinkle the dry cake mix over the caramels. Place the pats of butter evenly over the top of the whole dessert.

Bake the dump cake at 350 degrees for 45 minutes, or until the top is lightly browned and the edges are bubbling.

Cool slightly before serving.

Source: www.facebook.com/groups/1228918357530508/

Have a great week, and until next time, happy cooking.