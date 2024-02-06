Use what's in your pantry

I have a few grocery items left over from the Christmas season and I need to use them up. I had a half head of cabbage from making vegetable beef soup, a couple of bags of fresh cranberries, some smoked beef sausage and frozen shrimp from making a low country boil, and a tube of convenience biscuits left from making an appetizer, to mention just a few. I had leftover turkey and gravy that I froze, so last week I made a turkey pot pie and used the pie dough balls a friend gave me for Christmas. Today I decided to find a couple of new recipes to use up some things I already have at home.

Shelf cooking is a quest for many people. Shelf cooking is trying to use as many ingredients as possible that you already have at your home without buying more.

As we start this new year, I am trying to use items in my freezer and pantry and clean out as much of it as possible. Here are a few recipes I found to do that very thing.

Nutty Oatmeal Cranberry Bars

These sweet and tart bars are perfect for serving as a snack during coffee or tea time, or as a main dessert served a la mode.

For Oatmeal Crust:

1 1/4 cups all-purpose flour

1 1/4 cup old fashioned oats

3/4 cup packed brown sugar

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

8 tablespoon salted butter, melted

2 tablespoons lemon juice

For Cranberry Nut Topping:

1 cup sour cream or Greek yogurt

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1/2 teaspoon lemon zest

3 tablespoon all-purpose flour

1/2 cup packed brown sugar

2 cups fresh cranberries

3/4 cup chopped pecans or walnuts

Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Grease or coat with cooking spray a 9-inch-by-13-inch baking pan.

For Oatmeal Crust: Prepare crust by whisking together flour, oats, brown sugar, salt, baking soda, and cinnamon. Stir in melted butter and lemon juice until combined. Evenly press mixture into the bottom of prepared baking pan.

For Cranberry Nut Topping: Combine sour cream, vanilla extract, lemon zest, flour and brown sugar. Spread mixture over crust. Spread fresh cranberries evenly over mixture, lightly pressing into mixture. Evenly spread top with chopped nuts.

Bake at 325-degrees for 45 to 50 minutes, until light brown. Let cool completely in pan before slicing.

Source: www.shewearsmanyhats.com/nutty-oatmeal-cranberry-bars-recipe/

Cajun Cabbage Shrimp Jambalaya

Cajun spices, savory broth, and shrimp with spicy turkey sausage along with cauliflower rice. A delicious low carb skillet meal that is healthy and nutritious. Just the right dish to start the new year.

3-4 tablespoons avocado oil

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 cup diced onion

1 yellow pepper, diced

1 rib celery, diced

14 ounces cabbage coleslaw mix

1 1/2 cup vegetable stock

2 bay leaves

2 cups raw cauliflower rice

12 ounces frozen medium to large shrimp

1-2 teaspoons Cajun Seasoning

13 ounces turkey sausage

4 green onions, sliced

On medium heat add avocado oil to a skillet, add sliced turkey sausage. Cook until brown, turning over and browning the other side, being sure to not to overcook. The sausage will be tough. Transfer to a platter and set aside. Toss the cooked shrimp in the Cajun seasoning and set aside.

Add more avocado oil, cauliflower rice, onions, celery, and bell pepper, stirring and sauteing for a minute then add the cabbage slaw. Add salt and pepper to taste. Cook until the cabbage is limp and bright in color.

Add a cup of vegetable broth and bay leaves, cover and simmer for 10 to 15 minutes. Remove the lid and add the turkey sausage, and shrimp. Add Cajun season, liberally. Give the jambalaya a good stir and cover with the lid. Cook another 5 minutes.

Remove bay leaves before serving. Garnish with sliced green onions.

Source: www.cookingwithk.net/2019/01/cajun-cabbage-shrimp-jambalaya-listen.html

Lemon Spaghetti

A partial box of spaghetti in the pantry will become a quick and easy side dish for a chicken breast dinner.

1 pound spaghetti

2/3 cup olive oil

2/3 cup grated Parmesan

1/2 cup fresh lemon juice (about 3 lemons)

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

1 tablespoon lemon zest

1/3 cup chopped fresh basil leaves

Cook the pasta in a large pot of boiling salted water until tender but still firm to the bite, stirring occasionally, about 8 minutes. Meanwhile, whisk the oil, Parmesan and lemon juice in a large bowl to blend.

Drain the pasta, reserving 1 cup of the cooking liquid. Toss the pasta with the lemon sauce, and the reserved cooking liquid, adding 1/4 cup at a time as needed to moisten. Season with salt and pepper. Garnish with lemon zest and chopped basil.

Source: www.foodnetwork.com/recipes/giada-de-laurentiis/lemon-spaghetti-recipe

Creamy Chicken and Biscuits

2 cups new redskin potatoes, halved or quartered

2 cups carrots, peeled and sliced

1 onion, diced

3 tablespoons butter

3 tablespoons all-purpose flour

Salt and pepper to taste

2 cups milk

1 cup chicken broth

2 cubes chicken bouillon

2 boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cooked and diced

12-ounce tube large refrigerated biscuits, cut into quarters

Cover potatoes, carrots and onion with water in a medium saucepan. Bring to a boil over medium heat; reduce heat and simmer until tender. Drain and set aside.

Melt butter in another medium saucepan; stir in flour, salt and pepper, stirring constantly. Gradually add milk, broth and bouillon. Cook until thickened, about 3 to 5 minutes; set aside.

Combine chicken and vegetables in a lightly greased 13- x 9-inch baking pan. Pour sauce over top; arrange biscuits over sauce. Bake, uncovered, at 400 degrees for 15 minutes, or until biscuits are golden and sauce is bubbly. Serves 8.

Source: http://www.gooseberrypatch.com/gooseberry/recipe.nsf/