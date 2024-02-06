Use those fresh fruits and vegetables while they are in season

I can't think of too many things in life more frustrating than getting a new computer and having to learn all new things. An unwanted upgrade to Windows 11 and new programs that I am not used to but need to learn. I love technology and I love it when it works, but when I am in a hurry and have to use new technology, it can be very frustrating. I'm sure you feel my pain.
Well, I finally worked through several issues and was able to finish this recipe column after several hours of trying.
The recipes today are once again using fresh fruits and vegetables that are available right now. This season of garden abundance lasts such a short time, I want to take advantage of every single minute of it. I hope you are too, and I hope you can use these recipes to enjoy the harvest.
Cream Cheese Peach Coffee Cake recipe with moist and buttery cake base, followed with a layer of cinnamon crumbs, cream cheese filling, sliced fresh peaches, finished with irresistible cinnamon streusel and a sweet vanilla glaze is so much deliciousness in one slice of coffee cake!
For cinnamon streusel crumbs:
For the cake:
For the glaze:
To make the crumb topping: Stir dry ingredients (sugar, light brown sugar, flour, cinnamon and salt), then add melted butter and stir with a fork to make coarse crumbs. Set in the fridge until ready to use.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease 9-inch springform pan with cooking spray, line the bottom with parchment paper and set aside.
To make the filling: Mix together the cream cheese and sugar on medium-low speed until creamy. Add egg and vanilla end mix on low just to combine. Set aside.
To make the cake batter: In a bowl stir together flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt, set aside.
With an electric mixer, cream the butter for a minute, then add sugars and mix until light and fluffy. Add eggs and vanilla and mix to combine. Mix in sour cream. Slowly mix in the flour mixture.
Spread the batter onto the bottom of prepared pan and sprinkle with less than 1/2 of the crumb mixture. Reserve the rest for topping.
Spoon the cream cheese filling over the crumbs, but don't go all the way to the edges. Arrange sliced peaches over the cheesecake filling. Then sprinkle with the remaining crumb topping and bake 60 to 70 minutes, until the cake is set in the center. If the top browns to quickly, you can tent it with aluminum foil after 30 to 40 minutes of baking time.
Cool on a rack, run a thin knife around the cake and loose ring from springform pan.
Vanilla glaze: Before serving make the glaze. Whisk together milk, sugar and vanilla. If it's too thick, add more milk, or it's too thin, add more powdered sugar to rich desired consistency. Drizzle over the cake and serve.
Source: www.omgchocolatedesserts.com/peach-coffee-cake-recipe/?fbclid=IwAR1GNtPaZgEw_TcGdBKIW_kECM-oWevvfPjT1NRWOuaHv_Jk1a2Z3VpBmjM
No Bake Blackberry Cheesecake is one of the easiest desserts you can make. It's rich, creamy and so delicious. You will want to make them over and over this summer!
Add heavy whipping cream to a mixer bowl and beat with wire whisk attachment until thickened on medium speed. Add powdered sugar and vanilla and beat until combined at low speed. Raise to high and beat until stiff peaks form. Pour into another bowl and cover and refrigerate.
Add cream cheese to mixer and beat until fluffy, about one to two minutes. Add blackberries and beat until well combined, about two minutes. Fold in half of whipped cream mixture.
Mix chocolate graham cracker crumbs and butter together and spoon into four (8-ounce) bowls or cups. Top with blackberry mixture. Top with remaining whipped cream.
Garnish with blackberries if desired.
Refrigerate until ready to serve.
Source: www.facebook.com/groups/265861764453194/permalink/935432744162756
Thick cut rings or strips of sweet Vidalia onions, dredged in buttermilk and seasoned flour, and deep fried to a crispy crunch.
2 tablespoons cornstarch
Preheat the deep fryer to 355 degrees. Cut onion into thick rings or in half from top to root, and then cut into thick strips; set aside.
Set up your dredging bowls. In one bowl, beat together egg, buttermilk and hot sauce. In another bowl, add the flour, cornstarch, salt and Cajun seasoning. Mix well.
Dip the onion strips into the buttermilk mixture, let excess drain off and dredge into the flour mixture.
After dredging all of the rings or strips, return them all to the flour bowl and toss to coat again.
Add carefully, one at a time, to the fryer and deep fry, in batches, for about two to three minutes or until light golden brown, turning over if needed to brown evenly.
Drain on a rack over paper towels, sprinkle right away with some additional salt, if desired.
Serve right away with Mississippi Comeback Sauce for dipping.
Note: Cut into whole, thick slices for whole onion rings, or run onion across a mandolin to slice super thin for onion haystacks. May substitute other sweet onions, or a regular yellow onion, when Vidalias are out of season.
Source: www.deepsouthdish.com/2009/09/deep-fried-sweet-vidalia-onion-strips.html?fbclid=IwAR3e5IH_865ij3m9m9tIT7y4u2Tq6WtVcmu-eghMsdXETT5hCc1ycG8FA2c
Zucchini Fritters are one of our favorite appetizers. A delicious combination of fresh zucchini, Parmesan cheese, garlic and scallions, they're both healthy and flavorful, and so easy to make! If you're looking for a fresh new way to use up your garden zucchini, you'll love these crispy, delicious fritters!
Sour cream dipping sauce, recipe below
Place shredded zucchini in a large colander and sprinkle with salt. Allow zucchini to drain for about 10 minutes, then use your hands or a clean dish towel to drain zucchini completely.
Combine all ingredients except olive oil in a large mixing bowl. Mix well.
Heat 2 tablespoons olive oil in a medium skillet over medium-high heat. Scoop 2 tablespoons of batter into skillet for each fritter, then flatten gently.
Cook for about two minutes, until golden brown. Then flip and cook the other side until golden brown.
Serve immediately.
Sour Cream Dipping Sauce:
Combine all sauce ingredients together and refrigerate until serving time.
Source: www.lemontreedwelling.com/zucchini-fritters/?fbclid=IwAR3sTRBXr11Pl5t16N3JUcff7IIRJEBS9TglAC6dwXUrWNDMbWOIlzTTREQ
A fantastic peach pie made with ripe, juicy peaches topped with a cinnamon infused almond crunch topping. The perfect marriage of pie and crisp!
For the pie filling:
For the crumble topping:
Peel and slice 6 cups of peaches. In a large bowl toss the peaches with 1 cup of granulated sugar. Cover and set aside for 1 hour.
Roll out the pie crust and fit into the bottom of a 9-inch-deep dish metal pie plate. Refrigerate until needed.
To make the crumble topping: Melt the butter in a small microwave safe bowl. Add the flour, almond flour, cinnamon, sugars and salt. Stir with a fork until you can press the dough together to form large and small crumbles. Refrigerate until needed.
Prepare the pie filling: Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Line a large heavy duty baking sheet or baking stone with aluminum foil. Place the baking sheet in the oven to preheat.
In a medium saucepan whisk together the cornstarch, cinnamon, nutmeg and salt. Drain the peaches through a fine mesh strainer set over the saucepan. Set the drained peaches aside. Whisk together the peach juice and cornstarch mixture. Cook over medium heat until the syrup comes to a boil. Whisk constantly and cook until the mixture thickens, about 30 seconds. Remove from the heat and stir in the lemon juice, almond extract and butter.
Gently fold in the peaches and any extra peach juice. Pour the peach mixture into the prepared pie crust. Using a fork break apart the crumble topping into large and small pieces and scatter over the peaches. You don't have to use all the crumble topping. (See notes)
Place the pie on the preheated foil lined baking sheet and bake for 50 to 60 minutes or until the crust and crumble are well-browned and the peach juices are thick and bubbling. Tent the pie with foil after 30 minutes to prevent over-browning. Add sliced almonds during the last 10 minutes of baking, if using.
Cool on a wire rack before serving, about 4 hours.
Notes: Feel free to use all or part of the crumble topping. If you have leftover crumble, simply sprinkle it over a few peaches cut in half and pitted and bake until juicy and tender. Serve warm from the oven with a scoop of ice cream!
Store leftover pie at room temperature for 2 to 3 days or refrigerate for longer storage.
Frozen peaches can be used if needed. Simply mix the frozen peaches with 1 cup of sugar and allow them to thaw completely before using.
Source: www.savingdessert.com/peach-crumble-pie/?fbclid=IwAR39yNAVJb42nVuMXPZAiFNA5QI8veVga_zYGneEhbMzlJWFWz96Zp8pKrE
Preheat your oven for a family favorite recipe for extra-moist Zucchini Banana Muffins starring overripe bananas and shredded zucchini.
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Line two muffin tins with a total of 16 paper cups. (Alternately, grease 16 muffin cups with cooking spray.)
In a large bowl, whisk together the flour, sugar, baking soda, cinnamon and salt.
In a separate medium bowl, whisk together the mashed bananas, buttermilk, eggs, melted butter and vanilla. Stir the banana mixture into the dry ingredients.
Shred the zucchini on the small hole of a box grater. Measure out 1 1/2 cups of shredded zucchini then squeeze it in a dish towel to ring out excess moisture.
Fold the zucchini and chopped nuts (optional) into the batter.
Divide the batter among the muffin tin cups, filling each about 3/4 full.
Bake the muffins for 22 to 26 minutes until a toothpick inserted comes out clean. Remove the muffins from the oven and let them cool slightly before serving.
Source: www.justataste.com/zucchini-banana-muffins-recipe/?fbclid=IwAR37BAPUg9LaeziC5kJXypT6AHT_ilHNsQ5ZRBMndnTpY-hjQG467bSqyF0
Luscious, juicy blackberries layered between three layers of buttery, flaky crust with a rich syrup of butter, sugar, vanilla, and water poured over the whole cobbler. This is where all the magic happens when the dough in the center forms pillows of tender dumplings.
Preheat oven 400 degrees. Place blackberries in a large bowl and toss with vanilla; set aside.
Mix flour, salt, shortening, and cold butter together with a pastry blender until well blended. Add water to the well blended flour mixture. Mix all ingredients together with a fork until come together in a ball slightly.
Divide the dough into thirds. Roll one third of the dough on a lightly floured surface with a rolling pin large enough to place into a large oblong dish push the dough up the sides. Place 1/2 of the blackberries across the dough. Sprinkle 1 cup of sugar evenly across the blackberries.
Roll one third of the dough on a lightly floured surface with a rolling pin large enough to place into a large oblong dish. Place over the blackberries. Place the rest of the blackberries across the dough. Sprinkle with 1 cup of sugar evenly across the blackberries.
Roll the last third of the dough on a lightly floured surface and cut 1/2-inch strips and place a row going lengthwise 1/2-inch apart on top of the blackberries. Place another row of strips going the opposite direction horizontally 1/2 -inch apart.
In a large saucepan, heat, sugar, butter, and water over medium heat until butter melts. Do not boil. Pour over the blackberries in the prepared dish.
Sprinkle coarse sugar evenly over dough. Bake for 1 hour.
NOTES: Fresh or frozen blackberries may be used. If using the frozen blackberries do not thaw before using. Reduce the water by a 1/2 cup when pouring over the cobbler.
Source: www.cookingwithk.net/2019/10/blackberry-dumpling-cobbler.html?fbclid=IwAR10kuXCTAPQAc3Ov8pw-kcmhl0t0Xo9E1YoUxhq_r0hv03ADyI3_QwMOoY
I have shared this recipe before, but I had someone ask me about it and wanted me to pass it along to you again. I like Club crackers but the saltines are fine, too.
Ripe tomatoes, mayonnaise, saltine crackers and fresh cracked black pepper. Tomato cracker salad is reminiscent of a good, old fashioned tomato sandwich!
Dice tomatoes and place in a bowl. Stir in mayonnaise. Add black pepper. Mix in. Refrigerate until ready to serve.
Right before serving, stir in broken saltine crackers.
This does not keep well, so only make what you will eat in once sitting.
Source: www.anaffairfromtheheart.com/tomato-cracker-salad/?fbclid=IwAR1ofMhg088wnmFQuxhZYcXAlE1hujNf_NsibgdoAmYMuf3brfyhHnaydnk
In a mixing bowl, add the melted butter, egg, milk, sugar, and vanilla and almond extracts. Mix well. Then add the flour, baking powder, and salt; stir.
Spoon the cake batter onto a greased cookie sheet or jelly roll pan. The dough will be thin and thick. Spread smoothly to the edges. Place the sliced peaches evenly on the dough with the cut side down.
Spoon some of the juice on the peaches.
Make the streusel topping: Mix 2/3 cup of flour, sugar, and 6 tablespoons of butter.
Sprinkle the streusel topping over the cake.
Optional to sprinkle with cinnamon or add toasted nuts (almonds, pecans, or walnuts) to the topping.
Bake at 350 for about 25 minutes. You'll know it's done when it's bubbly and slightly browned along the sides. Don't over bake!
When the cake is slightly cooled, pour a drizzle (powdered sugar mixed with a tiny bit of milk) over the cake and sprinkle with chopped nuts (optional).
Serve with whipped cream or vanilla ice cream.
Source: www.reluctantentertainer.com/peach-kuchen-recipe/
Have a great week, and until next time, happy cooking.
