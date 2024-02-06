Use those fresh fruits and vegetables while they are in season

I can't think of too many things in life more frustrating than getting a new computer and having to learn all new things. An unwanted upgrade to Windows 11 and new programs that I am not used to but need to learn. I love technology and I love it when it works, but when I am in a hurry and have to use new technology, it can be very frustrating. I'm sure you feel my pain.

Well, I finally worked through several issues and was able to finish this recipe column after several hours of trying.

The recipes today are once again using fresh fruits and vegetables that are available right now. This season of garden abundance lasts such a short time, I want to take advantage of every single minute of it. I hope you are too, and I hope you can use these recipes to enjoy the harvest.

Peach Coffee Cake

Cream Cheese Peach Coffee Cake recipe with moist and buttery cake base, followed with a layer of cinnamon crumbs, cream cheese filling, sliced fresh peaches, finished with irresistible cinnamon streusel and a sweet vanilla glaze is so much deliciousness in one slice of coffee cake!

For cinnamon streusel crumbs:

1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1/4 cup granulated sugar

1/2 cup light brown sugar

1 to 2 teaspoons ground cinnamon (to taste)

Dash of salt

1/2 cup unsalted butter-melted

Cream cheese filling:

8 ounces cream cheese, softened

5 tablespoons sugar

1 egg

1/2 teaspoon vanilla

For the cake:

1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/4 teaspoon salt

6 tablespoons unsalted butter, softened

2/3 cup sugar (may use 1/3 cup light brown sugar and 1/3 cup granulated sugar)

2 eggs

1 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

3/4 cup sour cream

3 medium fresh peaches peeled, cored and sliced into 10 slices each (you can use canned peaches, drained)

For the glaze:

3/4 cup powdered sugar

2 tablespoons milk or creme

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

To make the crumb topping: Stir dry ingredients (sugar, light brown sugar, flour, cinnamon and salt), then add melted butter and stir with a fork to make coarse crumbs. Set in the fridge until ready to use.

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease 9-inch springform pan with cooking spray, line the bottom with parchment paper and set aside.

To make the filling: Mix together the cream cheese and sugar on medium-low speed until creamy. Add egg and vanilla end mix on low just to combine. Set aside.

To make the cake batter: In a bowl stir together flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt, set aside.

With an electric mixer, cream the butter for a minute, then add sugars and mix until light and fluffy. Add eggs and vanilla and mix to combine. Mix in sour cream. Slowly mix in the flour mixture.

Spread the batter onto the bottom of prepared pan and sprinkle with less than 1/2 of the crumb mixture. Reserve the rest for topping.

Spoon the cream cheese filling over the crumbs, but don't go all the way to the edges. Arrange sliced peaches over the cheesecake filling. Then sprinkle with the remaining crumb topping and bake 60 to 70 minutes, until the cake is set in the center. If the top browns to quickly, you can tent it with aluminum foil after 30 to 40 minutes of baking time.

Cool on a rack, run a thin knife around the cake and loose ring from springform pan.

Vanilla glaze: Before serving make the glaze. Whisk together milk, sugar and vanilla. If it's too thick, add more milk, or it's too thin, add more powdered sugar to rich desired consistency. Drizzle over the cake and serve.

Source: www.omgchocolatedesserts.com/peach-coffee-cake-recipe/?fbclid=IwAR1GNtPaZgEw_TcGdBKIW_kECM-oWevvfPjT1NRWOuaHv_Jk1a2Z3VpBmjM

No Bake Blackberry Cheesecake

No Bake Blackberry Cheesecake is one of the easiest desserts you can make. It's rich, creamy and so delicious. You will want to make them over and over this summer!

2 cups heavy whipping cream

1 1/4 cups powdered sugar

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

8 ounces cream cheese, softened

2 cups fresh blackberries plus more for garnish

4 whole chocolate graham crackers, crushed (about a heaping 1/2 cup)

1 tablespoon melted butter

Add heavy whipping cream to a mixer bowl and beat with wire whisk attachment until thickened on medium speed. Add powdered sugar and vanilla and beat until combined at low speed. Raise to high and beat until stiff peaks form. Pour into another bowl and cover and refrigerate.

Add cream cheese to mixer and beat until fluffy, about one to two minutes. Add blackberries and beat until well combined, about two minutes. Fold in half of whipped cream mixture.

Mix chocolate graham cracker crumbs and butter together and spoon into four (8-ounce) bowls or cups. Top with blackberry mixture. Top with remaining whipped cream.

Garnish with blackberries if desired.

Refrigerate until ready to serve.

Source: www.facebook.com/groups/265861764453194/permalink/935432744162756

Deep Fried Sweet Vidalia Onion Rings

Thick cut rings or strips of sweet Vidalia onions, dredged in buttermilk and seasoned flour, and deep fried to a crispy crunch.

2 medium Vidalia onions, cut into thick rings or halved and cut into thick strips

1 egg

1 cup buttermilk

Couple dashes hot sauce

1 cup self-rising flour

2 tablespoons cornstarch

Pinch kosher salt

1 teaspoon Creole or Cajun seasoning, or to taste, optional

Preheat the deep fryer to 355 degrees. Cut onion into thick rings or in half from top to root, and then cut into thick strips; set aside.

Set up your dredging bowls. In one bowl, beat together egg, buttermilk and hot sauce. In another bowl, add the flour, cornstarch, salt and Cajun seasoning. Mix well.

Dip the onion strips into the buttermilk mixture, let excess drain off and dredge into the flour mixture.

After dredging all of the rings or strips, return them all to the flour bowl and toss to coat again.

Add carefully, one at a time, to the fryer and deep fry, in batches, for about two to three minutes or until light golden brown, turning over if needed to brown evenly.

Drain on a rack over paper towels, sprinkle right away with some additional salt, if desired.

Serve right away with Mississippi Comeback Sauce for dipping.

Note: Cut into whole, thick slices for whole onion rings, or run onion across a mandolin to slice super thin for onion haystacks. May substitute other sweet onions, or a regular yellow onion, when Vidalias are out of season.

Source: www.deepsouthdish.com/2009/09/deep-fried-sweet-vidalia-onion-strips.html?fbclid=IwAR3e5IH_865ij3m9m9tIT7y4u2Tq6WtVcmu-eghMsdXETT5hCc1ycG8FA2c

Zucchini fritters

Zucchini Fritters are one of our favorite appetizers. A delicious combination of fresh zucchini, Parmesan cheese, garlic and scallions, they're both healthy and flavorful, and so easy to make! If you're looking for a fresh new way to use up your garden zucchini, you'll love these crispy, delicious fritters!

4 cups shredded zucchini (about 2 pounds)

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 cup shredded Parmesan cheese

1 large egg

1 to 2 scallions, thinly sliced

2 cloves garlic, minced

2 tablespoons olive oil, for frying

1/2 teaspoon pepper

Sour cream dipping sauce, recipe below

Place shredded zucchini in a large colander and sprinkle with salt. Allow zucchini to drain for about 10 minutes, then use your hands or a clean dish towel to drain zucchini completely.

Combine all ingredients except olive oil in a large mixing bowl. Mix well.

Heat 2 tablespoons olive oil in a medium skillet over medium-high heat. Scoop 2 tablespoons of batter into skillet for each fritter, then flatten gently.

Cook for about two minutes, until golden brown. Then flip and cook the other side until golden brown.

Serve immediately.

Sour Cream Dipping Sauce:

1/2 cup sour cream

2 garlic cloves, minced

2 teaspoons lemon juice

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

Combine all sauce ingredients together and refrigerate until serving time.

Source: www.lemontreedwelling.com/zucchini-fritters/?fbclid=IwAR3sTRBXr11Pl5t16N3JUcff7IIRJEBS9TglAC6dwXUrWNDMbWOIlzTTREQ

Peach Crumble Pie

A fantastic peach pie made with ripe, juicy peaches topped with a cinnamon infused almond crunch topping. The perfect marriage of pie and crisp!