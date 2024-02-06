All sections
FeaturesAugust 4, 2022

Use those fresh fruits and vegetables while they are in season

I can't think of too many things in life more frustrating than getting a new computer and having to learn all new things. An unwanted upgrade to Windows 11 and new programs that I am not used to but need to learn. I love technology and I love it when it works, but when I am in a hurry and have to use new technology, it can be very frustrating. I'm sure you feel my pain...

Susan McClanahan avatar
Susan McClanahan

I can't think of too many things in life more frustrating than getting a new computer and having to learn all new things. An unwanted upgrade to Windows 11 and new programs that I am not used to but need to learn. I love technology and I love it when it works, but when I am in a hurry and have to use new technology, it can be very frustrating. I'm sure you feel my pain.

Well, I finally worked through several issues and was able to finish this recipe column after several hours of trying.

The recipes today are once again using fresh fruits and vegetables that are available right now. This season of garden abundance lasts such a short time, I want to take advantage of every single minute of it. I hope you are too, and I hope you can use these recipes to enjoy the harvest.

Peach Coffee Cake

Cream Cheese Peach Coffee Cake recipe with moist and buttery cake base, followed with a layer of cinnamon crumbs, cream cheese filling, sliced fresh peaches, finished with irresistible cinnamon streusel and a sweet vanilla glaze is so much deliciousness in one slice of coffee cake!

For cinnamon streusel crumbs:

  • 1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
  • 1/4 cup granulated sugar
  • 1/2 cup light brown sugar
  • 1 to 2 teaspoons ground cinnamon (to taste)
  • Dash of salt
  • 1/2 cup unsalted butter-melted
  • Cream cheese filling:
  • 8 ounces cream cheese, softened
  • 5 tablespoons sugar
  • 1 egg
  • 1/2 teaspoon vanilla

For the cake:

  • 1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 6 tablespoons unsalted butter, softened
  • 2/3 cup sugar (may use 1/3 cup light brown sugar and 1/3 cup granulated sugar)
  • 2 eggs
  • 1 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 3/4 cup sour cream
  • 3 medium fresh peaches peeled, cored and sliced into 10 slices each (you can use canned peaches, drained)

For the glaze:

  • 3/4 cup powdered sugar
  • 2 tablespoons milk or creme
  • 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

To make the crumb topping: Stir dry ingredients (sugar, light brown sugar, flour, cinnamon and salt), then add melted butter and stir with a fork to make coarse crumbs. Set in the fridge until ready to use.

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease 9-inch springform pan with cooking spray, line the bottom with parchment paper and set aside.

To make the filling: Mix together the cream cheese and sugar on medium-low speed until creamy. Add egg and vanilla end mix on low just to combine. Set aside.

To make the cake batter: In a bowl stir together flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt, set aside.

With an electric mixer, cream the butter for a minute, then add sugars and mix until light and fluffy. Add eggs and vanilla and mix to combine. Mix in sour cream. Slowly mix in the flour mixture.

Spread the batter onto the bottom of prepared pan and sprinkle with less than 1/2 of the crumb mixture. Reserve the rest for topping.

Spoon the cream cheese filling over the crumbs, but don't go all the way to the edges. Arrange sliced peaches over the cheesecake filling. Then sprinkle with the remaining crumb topping and bake 60 to 70 minutes, until the cake is set in the center. If the top browns to quickly, you can tent it with aluminum foil after 30 to 40 minutes of baking time.

Cool on a rack, run a thin knife around the cake and loose ring from springform pan.

Vanilla glaze: Before serving make the glaze. Whisk together milk, sugar and vanilla. If it's too thick, add more milk, or it's too thin, add more powdered sugar to rich desired consistency. Drizzle over the cake and serve.

Source: www.omgchocolatedesserts.com/peach-coffee-cake-recipe/?fbclid=IwAR1GNtPaZgEw_TcGdBKIW_kECM-oWevvfPjT1NRWOuaHv_Jk1a2Z3VpBmjM

No Bake Blackberry Cheesecake

No Bake Blackberry Cheesecake is one of the easiest desserts you can make. It's rich, creamy and so delicious. You will want to make them over and over this summer!

  • 2 cups heavy whipping cream
  • 1 1/4 cups powdered sugar
  • 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
  • 8 ounces cream cheese, softened
  • 2 cups fresh blackberries plus more for garnish
  • 4 whole chocolate graham crackers, crushed (about a heaping 1/2 cup)
  • 1 tablespoon melted butter

Add heavy whipping cream to a mixer bowl and beat with wire whisk attachment until thickened on medium speed. Add powdered sugar and vanilla and beat until combined at low speed. Raise to high and beat until stiff peaks form. Pour into another bowl and cover and refrigerate.

Add cream cheese to mixer and beat until fluffy, about one to two minutes. Add blackberries and beat until well combined, about two minutes. Fold in half of whipped cream mixture.

Mix chocolate graham cracker crumbs and butter together and spoon into four (8-ounce) bowls or cups. Top with blackberry mixture. Top with remaining whipped cream.

Garnish with blackberries if desired.

Refrigerate until ready to serve.

Source: www.facebook.com/groups/265861764453194/permalink/935432744162756

Deep Fried Sweet Vidalia Onion Rings

Thick cut rings or strips of sweet Vidalia onions, dredged in buttermilk and seasoned flour, and deep fried to a crispy crunch.

  • 2 medium Vidalia onions, cut into thick rings or halved and cut into thick strips
  • 1 egg
  • 1 cup buttermilk
  • Couple dashes hot sauce
  • 1 cup self-rising flour

2 tablespoons cornstarch

  • Pinch kosher salt
  • 1 teaspoon Creole or Cajun seasoning, or to taste, optional

Preheat the deep fryer to 355 degrees. Cut onion into thick rings or in half from top to root, and then cut into thick strips; set aside.

Set up your dredging bowls. In one bowl, beat together egg, buttermilk and hot sauce. In another bowl, add the flour, cornstarch, salt and Cajun seasoning. Mix well.

Dip the onion strips into the buttermilk mixture, let excess drain off and dredge into the flour mixture.

After dredging all of the rings or strips, return them all to the flour bowl and toss to coat again.

Add carefully, one at a time, to the fryer and deep fry, in batches, for about two to three minutes or until light golden brown, turning over if needed to brown evenly.

Drain on a rack over paper towels, sprinkle right away with some additional salt, if desired.

Serve right away with Mississippi Comeback Sauce for dipping.

Note: Cut into whole, thick slices for whole onion rings, or run onion across a mandolin to slice super thin for onion haystacks. May substitute other sweet onions, or a regular yellow onion, when Vidalias are out of season.

Source: www.deepsouthdish.com/2009/09/deep-fried-sweet-vidalia-onion-strips.html?fbclid=IwAR3e5IH_865ij3m9m9tIT7y4u2Tq6WtVcmu-eghMsdXETT5hCc1ycG8FA2c

Zucchini fritters

Zucchini Fritters are one of our favorite appetizers. A delicious combination of fresh zucchini, Parmesan cheese, garlic and scallions, they're both healthy and flavorful, and so easy to make! If you're looking for a fresh new way to use up your garden zucchini, you'll love these crispy, delicious fritters!

  • 4 cups shredded zucchini (about 2 pounds)
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 cup all-purpose flour
  • 1/2 cup shredded Parmesan cheese
  • 1 large egg
  • 1 to 2 scallions, thinly sliced
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil, for frying
  • 1/2 teaspoon pepper

Sour cream dipping sauce, recipe below

Place shredded zucchini in a large colander and sprinkle with salt. Allow zucchini to drain for about 10 minutes, then use your hands or a clean dish towel to drain zucchini completely.

Combine all ingredients except olive oil in a large mixing bowl. Mix well.

Heat 2 tablespoons olive oil in a medium skillet over medium-high heat. Scoop 2 tablespoons of batter into skillet for each fritter, then flatten gently.

Cook for about two minutes, until golden brown. Then flip and cook the other side until golden brown.

Serve immediately.

Sour Cream Dipping Sauce:

  • 1/2 cup sour cream
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced
  • 2 teaspoons lemon juice
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon pepper

Combine all sauce ingredients together and refrigerate until serving time.

Source: www.lemontreedwelling.com/zucchini-fritters/?fbclid=IwAR3sTRBXr11Pl5t16N3JUcff7IIRJEBS9TglAC6dwXUrWNDMbWOIlzTTREQ

Peach Crumble Pie

A fantastic peach pie made with ripe, juicy peaches topped with a cinnamon infused almond crunch topping. The perfect marriage of pie and crisp!

For the pie filling:

  • 1 single deep-dish 9-inch unbaked pie crust homemade or store-bought
  • 6 cups peeled and sliced fresh peaches, about 6 to 7 large
  • 1 cup granulated sugar
  • 1/4 cup cornstarch
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • Dash nutmeg
  • Pinch of salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon almond extract or vanilla
  • 2 tablespoon unsalted butter (1 ounce)
  • Juice of 1/2 a lemon

For the crumble topping:

  • 5 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted
  • 3/4 cup all-purpose flour
  • 1/4 cup almond flour or ground almonds or an additional 1/4 cup all-purpose flour
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 1/3 cup light brown sugar packed
  • 1 tablespoon granulated sugar
  • 1/8 teaspoon salt
  • Sliced almonds for garnish optional

Peel and slice 6 cups of peaches. In a large bowl toss the peaches with 1 cup of granulated sugar. Cover and set aside for 1 hour.

Roll out the pie crust and fit into the bottom of a 9-inch-deep dish metal pie plate. Refrigerate until needed.

To make the crumble topping: Melt the butter in a small microwave safe bowl. Add the flour, almond flour, cinnamon, sugars and salt. Stir with a fork until you can press the dough together to form large and small crumbles. Refrigerate until needed.

Prepare the pie filling: Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Line a large heavy duty baking sheet or baking stone with aluminum foil. Place the baking sheet in the oven to preheat.

In a medium saucepan whisk together the cornstarch, cinnamon, nutmeg and salt. Drain the peaches through a fine mesh strainer set over the saucepan. Set the drained peaches aside. Whisk together the peach juice and cornstarch mixture. Cook over medium heat until the syrup comes to a boil. Whisk constantly and cook until the mixture thickens, about 30 seconds. Remove from the heat and stir in the lemon juice, almond extract and butter.

Gently fold in the peaches and any extra peach juice. Pour the peach mixture into the prepared pie crust. Using a fork break apart the crumble topping into large and small pieces and scatter over the peaches. You don't have to use all the crumble topping. (See notes)

Place the pie on the preheated foil lined baking sheet and bake for 50 to 60 minutes or until the crust and crumble are well-browned and the peach juices are thick and bubbling. Tent the pie with foil after 30 minutes to prevent over-browning. Add sliced almonds during the last 10 minutes of baking, if using.

Cool on a wire rack before serving, about 4 hours.

Notes: Feel free to use all or part of the crumble topping. If you have leftover crumble, simply sprinkle it over a few peaches cut in half and pitted and bake until juicy and tender. Serve warm from the oven with a scoop of ice cream!

Store leftover pie at room temperature for 2 to 3 days or refrigerate for longer storage.

Frozen peaches can be used if needed. Simply mix the frozen peaches with 1 cup of sugar and allow them to thaw completely before using.

Source: www.savingdessert.com/peach-crumble-pie/?fbclid=IwAR39yNAVJb42nVuMXPZAiFNA5QI8veVga_zYGneEhbMzlJWFWz96Zp8pKrE

Zucchini Banana Muffins

Preheat your oven for a family favorite recipe for extra-moist Zucchini Banana Muffins starring overripe bananas and shredded zucchini.

  • 2 cups all-purpose flour
  • 3/4 cup sugar
  • 3/4 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 3 very ripe, darkly speckled large bananas, mashed well (about 1 1/2 cups)
  • 1/4 cup buttermilk or buttermilk substitute
  • 2 large eggs, beaten lightly
  • 6 tablespoons butter, melted and cooled
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons vanilla extract
  • 2 medium zucchini
  • 1 cup chopped nuts, such as walnuts or pecans (optional)

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Line two muffin tins with a total of 16 paper cups. (Alternately, grease 16 muffin cups with cooking spray.)

In a large bowl, whisk together the flour, sugar, baking soda, cinnamon and salt.

In a separate medium bowl, whisk together the mashed bananas, buttermilk, eggs, melted butter and vanilla. Stir the banana mixture into the dry ingredients.

Shred the zucchini on the small hole of a box grater. Measure out 1 1/2 cups of shredded zucchini then squeeze it in a dish towel to ring out excess moisture.

Fold the zucchini and chopped nuts (optional) into the batter.

Divide the batter among the muffin tin cups, filling each about 3/4 full.

Bake the muffins for 22 to 26 minutes until a toothpick inserted comes out clean. Remove the muffins from the oven and let them cool slightly before serving.

Source: www.justataste.com/zucchini-banana-muffins-recipe/?fbclid=IwAR37BAPUg9LaeziC5kJXypT6AHT_ilHNsQ5ZRBMndnTpY-hjQG467bSqyF0

Blackberry Dumpling Cobbler

Luscious, juicy blackberries layered between three layers of buttery, flaky crust with a rich syrup of butter, sugar, vanilla, and water poured over the whole cobbler. This is where all the magic happens when the dough in the center forms pillows of tender dumplings.

  • 4 cups flour
  • 2 teaspoons salt
  • 1 cup shortening, cold
  • 1/2 cup butter, cold
  • 10 tablespoons cold water
  • 3 pounds fresh blackberries
  • 1 tablespoon vanilla
  • 4 cup sugar (divided)
  • 2 cups water
  • 1/2 cup butter
  • 1/2 cup coarse sugar

Preheat oven 400 degrees. Place blackberries in a large bowl and toss with vanilla; set aside.

Mix flour, salt, shortening, and cold butter together with a pastry blender until well blended. Add water to the well blended flour mixture. Mix all ingredients together with a fork until come together in a ball slightly.

Divide the dough into thirds. Roll one third of the dough on a lightly floured surface with a rolling pin large enough to place into a large oblong dish push the dough up the sides. Place 1/2 of the blackberries across the dough. Sprinkle 1 cup of sugar evenly across the blackberries.

Roll one third of the dough on a lightly floured surface with a rolling pin large enough to place into a large oblong dish. Place over the blackberries. Place the rest of the blackberries across the dough. Sprinkle with 1 cup of sugar evenly across the blackberries.

Roll the last third of the dough on a lightly floured surface and cut 1/2-inch strips and place a row going lengthwise 1/2-inch apart on top of the blackberries. Place another row of strips going the opposite direction horizontally 1/2 -inch apart.

In a large saucepan, heat, sugar, butter, and water over medium heat until butter melts. Do not boil. Pour over the blackberries in the prepared dish.

Sprinkle coarse sugar evenly over dough. Bake for 1 hour.

NOTES: Fresh or frozen blackberries may be used. If using the frozen blackberries do not thaw before using. Reduce the water by a 1/2 cup when pouring over the cobbler.

Source: www.cookingwithk.net/2019/10/blackberry-dumpling-cobbler.html?fbclid=IwAR10kuXCTAPQAc3Ov8pw-kcmhl0t0Xo9E1YoUxhq_r0hv03ADyI3_QwMOoY

Tomato Cracker Salad

I have shared this recipe before, but I had someone ask me about it and wanted me to pass it along to you again. I like Club crackers but the saltines are fine, too.

Ripe tomatoes, mayonnaise, saltine crackers and fresh cracked black pepper. Tomato cracker salad is reminiscent of a good, old fashioned tomato sandwich!

  • 5 medium sized fresh, garden tomatoes, red and ripe
  • 1 cup real mayonnaise, or as desired
  • 1 sleeve of saltine crackers, coarsely broken
  • Fresh cracked black pepper
  • Salt if desired

Dice tomatoes and place in a bowl. Stir in mayonnaise. Add black pepper. Mix in. Refrigerate until ready to serve.

Right before serving, stir in broken saltine crackers.

This does not keep well, so only make what you will eat in once sitting.

Source: www.anaffairfromtheheart.com/tomato-cracker-salad/?fbclid=IwAR1ofMhg088wnmFQuxhZYcXAlE1hujNf_NsibgdoAmYMuf3brfyhHnaydnk

Peach Kuchen Recipe

  • 2 cups flour
  • 1/2 cup sugar
  • 2 teaspoons baking powder
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1 egg
  • 1 cup milk, you can use evaporated
  • 1/2 cup butter, melted
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 1 teaspoon almond extract
  • 1-quart canned peaches, sliced (drained — keep the juice)
  • 2/3 cup flour
  • 2/3 cup sugar
  • 6 tablespoons butter, melted
  • 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon, optional, sprinkle on top
  • Whipped cream, optional

In a mixing bowl, add the melted butter, egg, milk, sugar, and vanilla and almond extracts. Mix well. Then add the flour, baking powder, and salt; stir.

Spoon the cake batter onto a greased cookie sheet or jelly roll pan. The dough will be thin and thick. Spread smoothly to the edges. Place the sliced peaches evenly on the dough with the cut side down.

Spoon some of the juice on the peaches.

Make the streusel topping: Mix 2/3 cup of flour, sugar, and 6 tablespoons of butter.

Sprinkle the streusel topping over the cake.

Optional to sprinkle with cinnamon or add toasted nuts (almonds, pecans, or walnuts) to the topping.

Bake at 350 for about 25 minutes. You'll know it's done when it's bubbly and slightly browned along the sides. Don't over bake!

When the cake is slightly cooled, pour a drizzle (powdered sugar mixed with a tiny bit of milk) over the cake and sprinkle with chopped nuts (optional).

Serve with whipped cream or vanilla ice cream.

Source: www.reluctantentertainer.com/peach-kuchen-recipe/

Have a great week, and until next time, happy cooking.

