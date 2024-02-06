Use the slow lane when choosing holiday gifts this year

NEW YORK -- The world is fast and furious. Why not slow it down for the holidays?

Ways to achieve that lofty goal are plentiful. Some ideas on how to give the gift of slow living:

The slow home podcast

The podcast is hosted by the Australian Brook McAlary, a mother of two. She's a 30-something writer from the Blue Mountains near Sydney who suffered severe postnatal depression in 2011. That's when she decided to embrace minimalism and simplicity in her life.

In addition to the podcast, she has written two books: "SLOW: Simple Living for a Frantic World" and "Destination Simple: Everyday Rituals for a Slower Life."

This photo shows the My Calm Blanket, a weighted blanket intended to promote high quality sleep. Weighted blankets play into the Slow Living movement, especially as gifts this holiday season. (My Calm Blanket via AP)

The art of slow growing

For loved ones with a green thumb, and those who aspire, set them up with seeds and everything else they need to get their hands in soil and plant.

The shop SmartSeedsEmporium on Etsy offers a way to grow a living sculpture, the Queen Victoria agave plant . With a spiral of deep green leaves, it grows slowly and can reach a foot tall and wide. Mature plants, considered hardy and drought tolerant, can cost up to $1,000. For $4.99, gift 20 seeds.

Queen Victorias can live for several decades and spike reddish-purple blooms. This Etsy seller offers a variety of rare, exotic seeds from the around the world as well, but the queen seeds hail from the United States.

Walking sticks

For people who aspire to walk more, appreciate the woods, get out to the local park trails or get just an hour outside to get the blood flowing, do it in style with a walking stick or cane.

In addition to specialty makers and hiking stores, bigger chains are in on the idea. Bed, Bath & Beyond carries a 48-inch twisted oak walking stick in red for $55.99. It has others along the same lines in different wood and color schemes.

A site called Fashionablecanes.com is full of options, including a hazel walking stick handcrafted in Ireland . $53.99.