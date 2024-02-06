USA Today suspends book bestseller list

NEW YORK -- USA Today's weekly chart of top-selling books is on indefinite hiatus after the newspaper's parent company, Gannett, laid off the editor in charge of compiling the list that's closely followed in the publishing industry.

"USA Today's Books list will be on hiatus for the remainder of the year," a spokesperson told The Associated Press on Monday. "We will share further updates in 2023."

In a separate move, the highly regarded literary magazine Bookforum announced Monday that it was shutting down after being sold by Artforum International Magazine to the Penske Media Corporation. Bookforum began in 1994 as a literary supplement to Artforum and had featured writing by J.G. Ballard, Jennifer Egan and many lesser-known contributors.

"Bookforum was a rare and extraordinary magazine," the writer Moira Donegan tweeted Monday, "one of the few places where a new writer can try out ambitious projects, and a place that never asked me to make my writing simpler, less weird, or more palatable."

Last month, Astra magazine abruptly shut down after publishing just two issues, with contributors including U.S. poet laureate Ada Limon, novelist Ottessa Moshfegh and essayist-fiction writer Leslie Jamison. The president of parent company Astra Publishing House, Leying Jiang, said in a statement at the time that the decision was based on "unexpected challenges" in the marketplace.