Unusual berry clusters

Several years ago when I first saw this plant with its brilliant clusters of purple berries, it amazed me. Every few inches up and down each branch are eye-catching berries. The wavy green leaves complement and brighten the scene even more.
This native plant is called American beautyberry. It is a shrub that puts out several limbs or stalks. The flowers are white or light pink and not particularly showy. The American beautyberry generally doesn't grow more than 5 feet tall, but can grow a few feet taller. The branches droop with their heavy load of berry clusters.
Birds such as cardinals and robins like the berries as a winter treat. You may want to try one of these bushes at the corner of your yard.