featuresOctober 3, 2020
Unusual berry clusters
Several years ago when I first saw this plant with its brilliant clusters of purple berries, it amazed me. Every few inches up and down each branch are eye-catching berries. The wavy green leaves complement and brighten the scene even more. This native plant is called American beautyberry. ...
Aaron Horrell avatar
Aaron Horrell
story image illustation

Several years ago when I first saw this plant with its brilliant clusters of purple berries, it amazed me. Every few inches up and down each branch are eye-catching berries. The wavy green leaves complement and brighten the scene even more.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

This native plant is called American beautyberry. It is a shrub that puts out several limbs or stalks. The flowers are white or light pink and not particularly showy. The American beautyberry generally doesn't grow more than 5 feet tall, but can grow a few feet taller. The branches droop with their heavy load of berry clusters.

Birds such as cardinals and robins like the berries as a winter treat. You may want to try one of these bushes at the corner of your yard.

Column
