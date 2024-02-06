Unusual berry clusters

This native plant is called American beautyberry. It is a shrub that puts out several limbs or stalks. The flowers are white or light pink and not particularly showy. The American beautyberry generally doesn't grow more than 5 feet tall, but can grow a few feet taller. The branches droop with their heavy load of berry clusters.

Birds such as cardinals and robins like the berries as a winter treat. You may want to try one of these bushes at the corner of your yard.