Unload some carbs with these light recipes

The new year has brought with it resolutions from many people to reduce carbs and to eat a little healthier. There are many ways to cut carbohydrates, some easier than others. Today I have found several recipes that are lower in carbs but still pack a plate full of taste and flavors.

These recipes include a variety of cooking methods, such as Instant Pot and grilling. Use whatever method is more convenient for you.

Grilled Chicken and Goat Cheese Salad with Strawberry Poppy Seed Vinaigrette

If you're looking for something light, easy, and delicious, this salad is just the thing.

For the salad:

1 (8 ounce) goat cheese log

1/2 cup all-purpose flour

1 large egg

2 tablespoons whole milk

1/2 cup panko breadcrumbs

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1/4 cup vegetable oil

5 cups mixed lettuces

1-1/2 cups strawberries, sliced

1 cucumber, thinly sliced

3 grilled chicken breasts, sliced

For the vinaigrette:

1 cup quartered fresh strawberries

2 tablespoons granulated sugar

5 tablespoons white wine vinegar

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1/4 teaspoon black peppe

1/3 cup extra-virgin olive oil

1 tablespoon poppy seeds

To prepare the salad, cut goat cheese log into 8 rounds. Gently press each round to 1/2-inch thickness on a baking sheet lined with parchment and freeze 20 minutes.

Place flour in a small bowl. Whisk together the egg and milk in a second small bowl. Combine the panko, salt, and pepper in a third small bowl. Dredge goat cheese rounds in flour, dip in egg mixture, and dredge in panko mixture until coated. Place on a plate, and chill until all goat cheese rounds are breaded.

Heat oil in a large, nonstick skillet over medium until hot. Add goat cheese rounds to skillet, and cook until golden brown on each side, 3 to 4 minutes total. Remove to a paper towel-lined plate.

Arrange salad greens on a serving platter; top with strawberries, cucumber, onion, and goat cheese croutons. Drizzle with vinaigrette.

For the vinaigrette, toss together strawberries, sugar, vinegar, salt, and pepper in a bowl. Let stand 15 minutes.

Transfer the strawberry mixture to a blender, and process until smooth, about 30 seconds. Turn blender on low, and gradually add olive oil in a slow, steady stream.

Return mixture to bowl, and whisk in poppy seeds. Whisk vinaigrette just before serving.

Amazing Roasted Cabbage Soup

Roasting cabbage brings out an incredible rich flavor that add depth to this simple soup. If you think you don't like cabbage, you'll change your mind after one bite of this soup.

1 small head of cabbage cut into 1-inch rounds

1/2 cup olive oil

2 cloves of garlic

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

2 carrots, diced

1 small onion, diced

Pinch of red pepper flakes

1/4 teaspoon dried thyme

8 cups chicken or vegetable stock

1 (8 ounce) can small diced or crushed tomatoes, drained

4 tablespoons red wine vinegar

Heat oven to 415 degrees.

Place cabbage rounds on a 11-inch by 9-inch sheet pan lined with parchment.

Pour 1/4 cup olive oil in a small dish. Using a grater or micro plane, grate 1 clove of garlic into olive oil. Brush or spoon garlic oil on each of cabbage rounds. Sprinkle with salt and pepper. Place in oven and roast for approximately 20 minutes. When outside of rounds are dark brown and crisp, flip, spread with remaining olive oil. Return to oven and roast for another 8 to 10 minutes until golden brown.

Remove from oven to cool.

Heat 3 tablespoons olive oil in a large stock pot on medium low heat. Add carrots and onions. Saute until onions are translucent. Season with salt and pepper. Add red pepper flakes and thyme. Cook with onions and carrots for one minute. Add stock to pot. Stir to incorporate vegetables and herbs. Add tomatoes and stir.

Cut cabbage rounds into large chunks (discard very dark edges) and add to stock pot. Drizzle in red wine vinegar. Bring soup up to a boil then reduce to a simmer uncovered for 20 minutes until slightly reduced.

Serve soup with a dash of hot sauce or chopped chives.

Can be frozen in zip-lock bags.

Almond-Topped Fish

1 tablespoon butter

1 small onion, thinly sliced

4 cod or haddock fillets (6 ounces each)

1 teaspoon seasoned salt

1/2 teaspoon dill weed

1/4 teaspoon pepper

1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese

1/4 cup reduced-fat mayonnaise

1 tablespoon minced fresh parsley

1 tablespoon lemon juice

2 tablespoons sliced almonds, toasted

Place butter in a 13-inch by 9-inch baking dish; place in a 400 degrees oven until melted. Spread butter over bottom of dish; cover with onion.

Arrange fish over onion; sprinkle with salt, dill and pepper. Combine the Parmesan cheese, mayonnaise, parsley and lemon juice; spread over fish.

Bake, uncovered, at 400 degrees until fish flakes easily with a fork, 18 to 20 minutes. Sprinkle with almonds.

New Orleans-Style Spicy Shrimp

This shrimp captures their favorite flavors from New Orleans, with the right touch of spices and heat.

3 medium lemons, sliced

2/3 cup butter, cubed

1/2 cup ketchup

1/4 cup Worcestershire sauce

2 tablespoons seafood seasoning

2 tablespoons chili garlic sauce

2 tablespoons Louisiana-style hot sauce

1 tablespoon Italian salad dressing mix

4 pounds uncooked shell-on shrimp (31 to 40 per pound)

2 bay leaves

French bread

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a microwave-safe bowl, combine the first 8 ingredients. Microwave, covered, on high 2-3 minutes or until butter is melted; stir until blended.

Divide shrimp and bay leaves between 2 ungreased 13- x 9-inch baking dishes. Add half of the lemon mixture to each dish; toss to combine.

Bake, uncovered, 20-25 minutes or until shrimp turn pink, stirring halfway. Remove bay leaves. Serve with bread.

Christmas Day Chicken

This chicken dinner is convenient since you refrigerate it overnight, then simply coat with crumbs and bake. It comes out crispy on the outside and tender and juicy on the inside.

16 boneless skinless chicken breast halves (4 ounces each)

2 cups sour cream

1/4 cup lemon juice

4 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce

2 teaspoons celery salt

2 teaspoons pepper

2 teaspoons paprika

1 teaspoon seasoned salt

1 teaspoon garlic salt

1-1/2 to 2 cups crushed butter-flavored crackers

1/2 cup canola oil

1/2 cup butter, melted

Place the chicken in two large resealable plastic bags. In a bowl, combine the sour cream, lemon juice, Worcestershire sauce and seasonings. Pour over chicken; seal bags and toss to coat. Refrigerate overnight.

Drain and discard marinade. Coat chicken with cracker crumbs; place in two greased 13 x 9-inch baking dishes.

Combine oil and butter; drizzle over chicken. Bake, uncovered, at 350 degrees for 50-60 minutes or until juices run clear.

Spinach Salad with Shrimp and Warm Bacon Dressing

Combine outdoor cooking with fresh flavors and you get this tasty salad.

The salad:

8 cups fresh washed baby spinach, dried really well

1 pound fresh peeled and deveined shrimp, grilled

1 tablespoon Old Bay seasoning

3 boiled eggs, sliced

4 pieces cooked bacon, crumbled

1/2 red onion, sliced very thin

The dressing:

3 tablespoons bacon drippings

3 tablespoons red wine vinegar

2 teaspoons sugar

1 tablespoon honey

1/3 teaspoon Dijon mustard

Salt and pepper to taste

Place grill pan on grill and set burners to high. Sprinkle shrimp with Old Bay seasoning and toss to coat. Place shrimp on grill pan. Grill shrimp 2-3 minutes per side. They will be firm and white when fully cooked-check often, being careful not to overcook.

In a small bowl, mix vinegar, sugar, honey and mustard. Heat bacon drippings in pan on low. When drippings are warm, slowly pour in the vinegar mixture. Whisk all ingredients together until mixed well.

Place spinach on large platter. Arrange shrimp, crumbled bacon and onion on top of greens. Gently drizzle with warm dressing. Add egg slices. Toss gently to serve.

Grilled Chicken Salad Wraps

Grilled chicken salad with juicy grapes served in crisp lettuce leaves.

4 grilled chicken breasts, chopped or meat from one rotisserie chicken

1 cup red grapes, sliced

1/2 Granny Smith apple, diced

2 stalks celery, diced

1/2 cup of mayonnaise

1 heaping teaspoon Dijon mustard

1 tablespoon honey

Juice of one lemon

2 teaspoons salt

1 teaspoon pepper

1/3 cup sliced almonds

8 to 10 large lettuce leaves, washed and chilled

Add chicken, grapes, apple and celery to a large bowl.