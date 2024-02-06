Unload some carbs with these light recipes

The new year has brought with it resolutions from many people to reduce carbs and to eat a little healthier. There are many ways to cut carbohydrates, some easier than others. Today I have found several recipes that are lower in carbs but still pack a plate full of taste and flavors.
These recipes include a variety of cooking methods, such as Instant Pot and grilling. Use whatever method is more convenient for you.
If you're looking for something light, easy, and delicious, this salad is just the thing.
For the salad:
For the vinaigrette:
To prepare the salad, cut goat cheese log into 8 rounds. Gently press each round to 1/2-inch thickness on a baking sheet lined with parchment and freeze 20 minutes.
Place flour in a small bowl. Whisk together the egg and milk in a second small bowl. Combine the panko, salt, and pepper in a third small bowl. Dredge goat cheese rounds in flour, dip in egg mixture, and dredge in panko mixture until coated. Place on a plate, and chill until all goat cheese rounds are breaded.
Heat oil in a large, nonstick skillet over medium until hot. Add goat cheese rounds to skillet, and cook until golden brown on each side, 3 to 4 minutes total. Remove to a paper towel-lined plate.
Arrange salad greens on a serving platter; top with strawberries, cucumber, onion, and goat cheese croutons. Drizzle with vinaigrette.
For the vinaigrette, toss together strawberries, sugar, vinegar, salt, and pepper in a bowl. Let stand 15 minutes.
Transfer the strawberry mixture to a blender, and process until smooth, about 30 seconds. Turn blender on low, and gradually add olive oil in a slow, steady stream.
Return mixture to bowl, and whisk in poppy seeds. Whisk vinaigrette just before serving.
Roasting cabbage brings out an incredible rich flavor that add depth to this simple soup. If you think you don't like cabbage, you'll change your mind after one bite of this soup.
Heat oven to 415 degrees.
Place cabbage rounds on a 11-inch by 9-inch sheet pan lined with parchment.
Pour 1/4 cup olive oil in a small dish. Using a grater or micro plane, grate 1 clove of garlic into olive oil. Brush or spoon garlic oil on each of cabbage rounds. Sprinkle with salt and pepper. Place in oven and roast for approximately 20 minutes. When outside of rounds are dark brown and crisp, flip, spread with remaining olive oil. Return to oven and roast for another 8 to 10 minutes until golden brown.
Remove from oven to cool.
Heat 3 tablespoons olive oil in a large stock pot on medium low heat. Add carrots and onions. Saute until onions are translucent. Season with salt and pepper. Add red pepper flakes and thyme. Cook with onions and carrots for one minute. Add stock to pot. Stir to incorporate vegetables and herbs. Add tomatoes and stir.
Cut cabbage rounds into large chunks (discard very dark edges) and add to stock pot. Drizzle in red wine vinegar. Bring soup up to a boil then reduce to a simmer uncovered for 20 minutes until slightly reduced.
Serve soup with a dash of hot sauce or chopped chives.
Can be frozen in zip-lock bags.
Place butter in a 13-inch by 9-inch baking dish; place in a 400 degrees oven until melted. Spread butter over bottom of dish; cover with onion.
Arrange fish over onion; sprinkle with salt, dill and pepper. Combine the Parmesan cheese, mayonnaise, parsley and lemon juice; spread over fish.
Bake, uncovered, at 400 degrees until fish flakes easily with a fork, 18 to 20 minutes. Sprinkle with almonds.
This shrimp captures their favorite flavors from New Orleans, with the right touch of spices and heat.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a microwave-safe bowl, combine the first 8 ingredients. Microwave, covered, on high 2-3 minutes or until butter is melted; stir until blended.
Divide shrimp and bay leaves between 2 ungreased 13- x 9-inch baking dishes. Add half of the lemon mixture to each dish; toss to combine.
Bake, uncovered, 20-25 minutes or until shrimp turn pink, stirring halfway. Remove bay leaves. Serve with bread.
This chicken dinner is convenient since you refrigerate it overnight, then simply coat with crumbs and bake. It comes out crispy on the outside and tender and juicy on the inside.
Place the chicken in two large resealable plastic bags. In a bowl, combine the sour cream, lemon juice, Worcestershire sauce and seasonings. Pour over chicken; seal bags and toss to coat. Refrigerate overnight.
Drain and discard marinade. Coat chicken with cracker crumbs; place in two greased 13 x 9-inch baking dishes.
Combine oil and butter; drizzle over chicken. Bake, uncovered, at 350 degrees for 50-60 minutes or until juices run clear.
Combine outdoor cooking with fresh flavors and you get this tasty salad.
The salad:
The dressing:
Place grill pan on grill and set burners to high. Sprinkle shrimp with Old Bay seasoning and toss to coat. Place shrimp on grill pan. Grill shrimp 2-3 minutes per side. They will be firm and white when fully cooked-check often, being careful not to overcook.
In a small bowl, mix vinegar, sugar, honey and mustard. Heat bacon drippings in pan on low. When drippings are warm, slowly pour in the vinegar mixture. Whisk all ingredients together until mixed well.
Place spinach on large platter. Arrange shrimp, crumbled bacon and onion on top of greens. Gently drizzle with warm dressing. Add egg slices. Toss gently to serve.
Grilled chicken salad with juicy grapes served in crisp lettuce leaves.
Add chicken, grapes, apple and celery to a large bowl.
With a wire whisk, blend next 6 ingredients until smooth. Taste and adjust seasoning.
Pour dressing over chicken and toss gently. Add almonds and toss.
Place lettuce leaves on plate and fill with chicken salad.
Garnish with chopped scallions and Chinese noodles.
Simple, quick and packed with flavor, but so simple and so good. Make a double batch and enjoy the chicken with fresh veggies for dinner and then have extra for chicken salad, sandwiches or in pasta.
In a small bowl, mix olive oil, salt and pepper.
Place chicken in a large zip top bag along with sliced lemon and thyme. Pour olive oil mixture over chicken. Seal bag and place in refrigerator to marinate for 2 to 3 hours.
Heat grill to medium high heat. Place chicken on grill and cook until internal temperature reaches 160 degrees.
Remove chicken from grill and tent with foil. Place lemon wedges on grill. Cook until seared on each side.
Remove lemons from grill and squeeze over chicken. Serve immediately. Can be stored in airtight container in refrigerator.
This recipe was inspired by a stuffed chicken Marsala recipe that features similar ingredients.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a large skillet, cook pancetta over medium heat until partially cooked but not crisp; drain on paper towels.
In same skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat. Add shallot; cook and stir until lightly browned, 1-2 minutes. Stir in mushrooms; cook until tender, 1-2 minutes. Add 1/8 teaspoon salt and 1/8 teaspoon pepper.
Pound chicken breasts with a meat mallet to 1/4-inch thickness. Spread each with 2 tablespoons pesto; layer with one slice pancetta and a fourth of the mushroom mixture. Fold chicken in half, enclosing filling; secure with toothpicks. Sprinkle with remaining salt and pepper.
Transfer to a greased 13 x 9-inch baking dish. Bake until a thermometer inserted in chicken reads 165 degrees, 30-35 minutes. Discard toothpicks before serving.
Place chicken breasts in Instant Pot. Add one cup of water or chicken stock. Sprinkle on salt and pepper to season chicken.
Set pressure cooker to 6 minutes, high pressure and set valve to seal. Once the timer goes off, let pressure release naturally for 5 minutes then do a quick release. Carefully remove lid, remove chicken breasts and let rest for 5 minutes.
To make the Chicken Salad: Place shredded chicken, artichokes, capers and onion in a large bowl. Set aside.
In a small bowl, add mayonnaise, lemon zest and lemon juice. Whisk together until smooth. Pour over chicken salad ingredients. Mix to combine.
Sprinkle on parsley, salt and pepper and toss gently. Serve immediately.
Chicken salad will keep in refrigerator for 3-5 days in a covered container.
For the dressing:
To make quinoa in the Instant Pot: Rinse 1 cup quinoa in a fine mesh strainer under water until it runs clear. Add quinoa to Instant Pot along with 1 cup of chicken or vegetable stock or water. Add 1 teaspoon salt. Place lid on Instant Pot and turn vent knob to seal. Cook on high pressure for 2 minutes. Allow pressure to release naturally for 7 minutes then do a quick release. Carefully remove lid and fluff quinoa with a fork. Let cool.
Dressing: To a mason jar with lid or in a small bowl, add olive oil, vinegar, lime zest, lime juice, garlic, chili powder, cumin, salt and pepper. Shake or whisk to blend. Set aside.
To make the salad: Place quinoa in a large mixing bowl. Add black beans, corn, tomatoes, onion and cilantro. Pour 1/2 of dressing over salad and toss. Add in avocado and drizzle on more dressing (to your liking) and gently toss. Serve immediately.
Mexican Quinoa Salad can be stored, covered in the refrigerator for up to 3 to 5 days. This salad can be kept at room temperature for approximately 3 hours.
For the Chopped Greek salad:
Combine lemon juice, zest, olive oil, oregano, garlic, salt and pepper in a zip top bag. Add chicken and toss to coat. Place bag with chicken in a container and marinate in the refrigerator for 30 minutes.
Remove chicken from fridge and divide cubes into 8 portions. Thread onto skewers. Discard bag with marinade.
In a medium size bowl, add tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, lemon juice, olive oil, and oregano. Toss together. Season with salt and pepper. Set aside.
Build a charcoal fire for direct grilling and preheat to 400 degrees. Lightly oil grates to prevent sticking.
Place chicken skewers on grill and cook for 10 to 12 minutes, turning often until the chicken is cooked through.
Serve chicken with salad, family style.
Warm steak layered over crisp crunchy greens with intense, rich Gorgonzola cheese and a flavor packed creamy dressing. It's a delicious way to end a day.
The dressing:
The salad:
Place all ingredients in a mason jar or sealed container. Shake until all ingredients are mixed well. Set aside.
Wash and roughly chop romaine lettuce. Place in refrigerator to chill. Heat outdoor grill or indoor grill pan to high heat. Sprinkle steak with salt and pepper and place on grill to cook. For medium grilled steaks cook on each side for 3 minutes, remove steaks from grill and let rest for 10 minutes.
Place lettuce on large platter, top with cheese, and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Slice steak and layer onto salad.
Drizzle with dressing.
Have a great week, and until next time, happy cooking.
