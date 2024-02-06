The United Nations is useless.

The United States is pouring more than $12 billion a year of our tax money down the U.N. rathole and squandering a better opportunity.

The dream behind the U.N.'s founding, to provide an international forum for peaceful cooperation and the prevention of war, doesn't have to be discarded.

America should lead the democratic nations to establish a new forum and junk the U.N. Those two letters have come to stand for Useless Nations, or worse, Unethical Nations.

The U.N. lends legitimacy to ruthless, despotic regimes and even a terrorist organization, Hamas.

The current crisis in Gaza shows the U.N.'s true colors. For years, the U.N. refused to label Hamas what it is — a terrorist organization like ISIS or Al Qaeda. In 2018, then-U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley sounded the alarm about Hamas' plans to attack Israeli communities, even alleging evidence of maps and raid plans. Haley urged the terrorist designation, but the U.N. refused to act.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned Hamas' terror attack. But Guterres has also aggressively criticized Israel's impending invasion of Gaza to rout out Hamas.

That's no surprise. The U.N. has long been biased against Israel and captive of the world's most despotic regimes.

What is surprising is how President Joe Biden kowtows to the U.N., as if it merits respect. In 2021, soon after entering the White House, Biden told the U.N. General Assembly the U.S. is "back at the table," pursuing "relentless diplomacy" and embracing globalist goals.

And he came bearing money. The U.S. provides one-fifth of the international organization's budget, the largest contributor. Biden restored funding for U.N. agencies cut under President Donald Trump, including more than $600 million a year for the pro-Palestinian U.N. Relief and Works Agency.