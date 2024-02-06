All sections
featuresAugust 20, 2022
United in charity, love, hope and service
Women's auxiliaries associated with civic organizations are often the glue that keep missions central and provide the creative energy to get things done. This photo, circa 1981, confirms the formidable combined strength of women and men working together for a common good. Members of Harmony Lodge No. 40 Prince Hall Free and Accepted Masons and the Princess Oziel No. 101, Order of the Eastern Star, look out upon us from 40 years ago...
Denise Lincoln avatar
Denise Lincoln
Those seated, from left in the printed photo are -- 1) Geraldine Lee (Worthy Matron), 2) W. M "Jessie" Sterling (Worthy Master) and 3) Margret Moss (Associate Matron); second row, standing, from left -- 4) Fred C. Lee (Worthy Patron and Grand Lodge board member), 5) Flora Evans (Past Matron), 6) Ida Fulton (Past Matron), 7) Clara Daniels (Past Matron), 8) Mildred "Midge" Wilson (Past Matron), 9) Maggie Carroll, 10) Emerson Wade, 11) Harry Lee (Tyler or outer guard) and 12) Dave Hayes (historian); third row, standing, from left -- 13) Walter Wilson (Past Master), 14) Willie Betts (chaplain), 15) Herbert Simms, 16) Carl Long, 17) Richard James (Senior Deacon), 18) Tommie Willis (Junior Deacon), 19) Terry Wade (Senior Warden), 20) Donald Fulton (Past Master), 21) Norman Miller, 22) Norman Miller (Past Master), 23) Lee Langston (secretary) and 24) Charles Patterson (Past Master).
Those seated, from left in the printed photo are -- 1) Geraldine Lee (Worthy Matron), 2) W. M "Jessie" Sterling (Worthy Master) and 3) Margret Moss (Associate Matron); second row, standing, from left -- 4) Fred C. Lee (Worthy Patron and Grand Lodge board member), 5) Flora Evans (Past Matron), 6) Ida Fulton (Past Matron), 7) Clara Daniels (Past Matron), 8) Mildred "Midge" Wilson (Past Matron), 9) Maggie Carroll, 10) Emerson Wade, 11) Harry Lee (Tyler or outer guard) and 12) Dave Hayes (historian); third row, standing, from left -- 13) Walter Wilson (Past Master), 14) Willie Betts (chaplain), 15) Herbert Simms, 16) Carl Long, 17) Richard James (Senior Deacon), 18) Tommie Willis (Junior Deacon), 19) Terry Wade (Senior Warden), 20) Donald Fulton (Past Master), 21) Norman Miller, 22) Norman Miller (Past Master), 23) Lee Langston (secretary) and 24) Charles Patterson (Past Master).

Women's auxiliaries associated with civic organizations are often the glue that keep missions central and provide the creative energy to get things done. This photo, circa 1981, confirms the formidable combined strength of women and men working together for a common good. Members of Harmony Lodge No. 40 Prince Hall Free and Accepted Masons and the Princess Oziel No. 101, Order of the Eastern Star, look out upon us from 40 years ago.

Wysiwyg image
Submitted
The photo captured a hopeful, forward-thinking moment for the large, vibrant membership. An unnamed Bulletin-Journal newspaper photographer met the group for a series of photos on what appears to be a summer or fall day -- notice the women's short-sleeved dresses, grass creeping up on the sidewalk and leaves on the tree limb. However, when similar photos ran in Section B in the Bulletin-Journal, dated Feb. 10, 1982, Cape Girardeau was frozen in a deep grip of winter -- airport temperatures recorded 3 below zero. The February newspaper ran two photos -- one with the Masons and one with the Eastern Star members and a few male patrons. The accompanying captions indicated the groups were posed in front of their newly purchased building at 314 Mill St. Further research and consultation with lodge members more accurately identify the building's location, formerly a Pentecostal church, as 236 Mill St. The renovated building would become the Prince Hall affiliate's lodge and Eastern Star meeting hall for several years. Previously, the groups met at the Sparks Funeral Home on North Street.

In more recent years, the organizations purchased the original Holy Family Catholic Church building at 1507 S. Sprigg St. This property is significant in local Black history and is the last remaining structure of what was known as the Smelterville neighborhood.

Identifying individuals photographed in informal groupings can be difficult. The number guide may help match images and names. Although they claimed fading memories, several folks helped attribute names for individuals in the photos. Thanks to Willie Jones, Steven Lee and Terry Wade. If misidentifications are made, it is unintentional and corrections are eagerly accepted.

