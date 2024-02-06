United in charity, love, hope and service

The photo captured a hopeful, forward-thinking moment for the large, vibrant membership. An unnamed Bulletin-Journal newspaper photographer met the group for a series of photos on what appears to be a summer or fall day -- notice the women's short-sleeved dresses, grass creeping up on the sidewalk and leaves on the tree limb. However, when similar photos ran in Section B in the Bulletin-Journal, dated Feb. 10, 1982, Cape Girardeau was frozen in a deep grip of winter -- airport temperatures recorded 3 below zero. The February newspaper ran two photos -- one with the Masons and one with the Eastern Star members and a few male patrons. The accompanying captions indicated the groups were posed in front of their newly purchased building at 314 Mill St. Further research and consultation with lodge members more accurately identify the building's location, formerly a Pentecostal church, as 236 Mill St. The renovated building would become the Prince Hall affiliate's lodge and Eastern Star meeting hall for several years. Previously, the groups met at the Sparks Funeral Home on North Street.

In more recent years, the organizations purchased the original Holy Family Catholic Church building at 1507 S. Sprigg St. This property is significant in local Black history and is the last remaining structure of what was known as the Smelterville neighborhood.

Identifying individuals photographed in informal groupings can be difficult. The number guide may help match images and names. Although they claimed fading memories, several folks helped attribute names for individuals in the photos. Thanks to Willie Jones, Steven Lee and Terry Wade. If misidentifications are made, it is unintentional and corrections are eagerly accepted.