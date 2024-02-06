Debbie Birk, the self-styled "Junkin' Gal," has always been a crafter, always been interested in taking raw materials to a new form and function.

For the last several years, she's been punching up furniture finds.

Birk said she's drawn to pieces with character, that she can take down to bare wood and build back up.

"I find them on the side of the road, I find them at estate sales, flea markets," she said, laughing. "Garage sales, Facebook pages like Sell it Semo and those sites, too." Birk said she and her cousin, who lives in St. Louis, often take Sundays and go to estate sales, when everything is priced 50 percent off.

"People who know what I do will sometimes bring me things," she said, "give them to me before they go on the burn pile. Those are the most fun for me. Sometimes they require the most work but are also the most challenging, and that's what I like. I like a challenge."

"If you don't like it, get the paint back out and repaint it, it's just paint." Debbie Birk said about redesigning furniture. No-Fuss Paint cans are seen that Debbie gets from The Designer in You paint product line. Andrew J. Whitaker

Birk isn't formally trained in furniture repair or restoration, she said, but she is self-taught, and she does have a support network of people willing to advise her if she needs help.

Still, Birk said, she likes to work with pieces that have good bones.

"I like to find them in decent shape," she said, and prefers to work with dressers and chairs, though she'll work with any piece she thinks is interesting and worth bringing back.

"I really just look for something that's kind of unique," she said.

"I like to find an ugly duckling out of the bunch and transform it. That's fun for me."

Debbie Birk applies French gilding wax to a mirror she is redesigning, the wax gives a metallic look when used. Birk said she finds furniture and other items everywhere from yardsales, on Sell It Semo or just ion the side of the road. Andrew J. Whitaker

Not only does Birk restore and refresh furniture, she also retails Designer in You (DIY) Paint and Decorative Products Line.

"The line is made by a lady in Georgia who develops the formula for her paints, creates all of her colors, tons of them," Birk said.

She's been using the paint line since the end of March, and is still trying to get through using all of the colors.

"But she's creating more as I go, and I'm having a very hard time keeping up!" Birk said, adding, "It's so much fun to use all these colors."

Birk said the line includes more than paint colors. Glazes, waxes, different texture agents, crackle glazes -- "I'm just having a blast using the products, creating different finishes," Birk said. "I don't want my stuff to be cookie cutter."

That's a little bit of a hard balance to walk, Birk