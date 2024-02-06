Unexpected catch

I slowly walked a pond levee last week looking for late summer flowers to photograph. Up ahead I noticed a round green object out of place in the brush. As I got closer I realized it was a walnut.
My first inclination was that a squirrel must have wedged the nut in the forks of a bush. Then I realized that the walnut was stuck on the broken end of a small limb that was sticking straight up.
A squirrel could not have done this. And I am certain that a man did not do it. For what reason would anyone have waded into the brush to stick a walnut on a broken limb?
The tree you see in the background is a walnut tree. Its limbs overhang the bush. Obviously wind had shaken the nut from the tree and it impaled itself on the vertical broken limb. What were the odds?
