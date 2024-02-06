All sections
FeaturesOctober 6, 2018

Unexpected catch

I slowly walked a pond levee last week looking for late summer flowers to photograph. Up ahead I noticed a round green object out of place in the brush. As I got closer I realized it was a walnut. My first inclination was that a squirrel must have wedged the nut in the forks of a bush. Then I realized that the walnut was stuck on the broken end of a small limb that was sticking straight up...

Aaron Horrell avatar
Aaron Horrell
story image illustation

I slowly walked a pond levee last week looking for late summer flowers to photograph. Up ahead I noticed a round green object out of place in the brush. As I got closer I realized it was a walnut.

My first inclination was that a squirrel must have wedged the nut in the forks of a bush. Then I realized that the walnut was stuck on the broken end of a small limb that was sticking straight up.

A squirrel could not have done this. And I am certain that a man did not do it. For what reason would anyone have waded into the brush to stick a walnut on a broken limb?

The tree you see in the background is a walnut tree. Its limbs overhang the bush. Obviously wind had shaken the nut from the tree and it impaled itself on the vertical broken limb. What were the odds?


Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

