Understanding the eclipse

In just over a week, on Monday, Aug. 21, at 1:20 p.m. CDT, an eclipse will occur in Southeast Missouri. We are directly in the path of this celestial event, which is confined to 14 U.S. states, including the Show-Me State.

The eclipse will cut a diagonal path through America's midsection, and the total darkness should last in our area about a minute and 45 seconds.

Southeast Missouri State University, in a timely move, is canceling all classes between noon and 2 p.m. and that evening is bringing in Michio Kaku, a theoretical physicist, to talk about the eclipse.

I recognize him from a TV commercial for Turbo Tax. Watch it on YouTube sometime. Dr. Kaku is pretty engaging and has a comic's timing.

My understanding is it will be nigh impossible to find a hotel room in Cape or Jackson on the 21st -- as St. Louisans, in particular, come south to bear witness.

What is a total solar eclipse? Simply put, it is when the moon completely blocks out the sun. This rare occurrence is significant enough it should get our heads out of our cellphones, albeit briefly.

My hometown is Pittsburgh, a now-economically diverse Pennsylvania city.

Long known as the Steel City, with a professional football team named after its best-known product, Pittsburgh once looked as if it experienced eclipses every day.

Back in the 1940s, as numerous steel mills shot soot and ash into the air, the sky was frequently black as night at midday.

Those days are long gone, but the region's elderly remember them well.