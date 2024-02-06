Understanding interdependence

By Mia Pohlman

Because I recently taught college students who are transitioning into adulthood and am navigating the transition from being a student to life after school myself, I have been thinking lately about interdependence and how to balance being both an individual and part of a community -- specifically, part of a family.

In her book Radical Presence: Teaching as Contemplative Practice, college professor Mary Rose O'Reilley writes about a workshop she attended in which the presenters insisted the freshman student's job is "to separate from the family and individuate." It's a familiar trope that appeared throughout my education as well.

O'Reilley, however, disagrees with this approach, pointing out this is only one idea of the purpose of the first year of college and should not be presented as objective truth, since it is only one way of relating to the world.

Instead, she proposes, "What if we were to define our job as nurturing the student's relationship to family and neighborhood, mediating the differences between university and home life? Might that avoid some of the alienation students feel, that, indeed, most humans feel as they try to bridge their professional lives and the life that came before that?"