"I pledge allegiance to the flag of the United States of America and to the Republic for which it stands, one nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all."

Many years ago, while both of my in-laws were still alive, this writer was present for a Sunday school class in which Mom and Dad Ford actively participated.

At issue on the day in question were the words "under God" in the Pledge of Allegiance.

Class attendees were mainly senior citizens, men and women who had graduated high school well before 1954, when "under God" was added to the pledge by Congress -- at the express urging of then-President Dwight D. "Ike" Eisenhower.

The Cold War politics of the era played a significant role in the two-word addition as tensions were writ large between the then-U.S.S.R., which had an officially atheist government, and the U.S.

One more layer of history should be noted, too.

From April to June 1954, the televised Army-McCarthy hearings riveted the nation -- including the often-strident rhetoric of Sen. Joseph McCarthy of Wisconsin, who raged in numerous public speeches about "godless Communists."

As those hearings were concluding, on June 14, 1954, Ike signed legislation permanently enshrining "under God" into the pledge.

Eisenhower was no doubt driven by personal conviction, but the timing of the pledge addition suggested political motivation, too.

The added words encapsulated America's mid-1950s answer to official Soviet atheism.