"I pledge allegiance to the flag of the United States of America and to the Republic for which it stands, one nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all."
Many years ago, while both of my in-laws were still alive, this writer was present for a Sunday school class in which Mom and Dad Ford actively participated.
At issue on the day in question were the words "under God" in the Pledge of Allegiance.
Class attendees were mainly senior citizens, men and women who had graduated high school well before 1954, when "under God" was added to the pledge by Congress -- at the express urging of then-President Dwight D. "Ike" Eisenhower.
The Cold War politics of the era played a significant role in the two-word addition as tensions were writ large between the then-U.S.S.R., which had an officially atheist government, and the U.S.
One more layer of history should be noted, too.
From April to June 1954, the televised Army-McCarthy hearings riveted the nation -- including the often-strident rhetoric of Sen. Joseph McCarthy of Wisconsin, who raged in numerous public speeches about "godless Communists."
As those hearings were concluding, on June 14, 1954, Ike signed legislation permanently enshrining "under God" into the pledge.
Eisenhower was no doubt driven by personal conviction, but the timing of the pledge addition suggested political motivation, too.
The added words encapsulated America's mid-1950s answer to official Soviet atheism.
The seniors attending Sunday school on that occasion in Clarion, Pennsylvania, were apathetic about "under God" in the allegiance pledge -- because they had not grown up saying it.
As a person born after 1954, it's all I've known.
Frankly, I can't imagine uttering the Pledge of Allegiance without acknowledging the sovereignty of God.
It turns out another U.S. president also used "under God" in a speech nearly a century earlier during the Civil War.
In Lincoln's fabled Gettysburg Address, America's 16th president said the following in his brief speech on November 19, 1863.
"The world will little note, nor long remember what we say here, but it can never forget what they did here. It is for us the living, rather, to be dedicated here to the unfinished work which they who fought here have thus far so nobly advanced. It is rather for us to be here dedicated to the great task remaining before us-that from these honored dead we take increased devotion to that cause for which they gave the last full measure of devotion-that we here highly resolve that these dead shall not have died in vain-that this nation, under God, shall have a new birth of freedom-and that government of the people, by the people, for the people shall not perish from the earth."
Author Gerald Flurry, in an article published in October 2022, remarked about Lincoln's decision to include the short phrase in his 272-word remarks in eastern Pennsylvania farmland, soiled with the blood of 7,058 dead men -- both Union and Confederate.
"Apparently (Lincoln) added 'under God' the night before he spoke. For a government to truly succeed, Lincoln said, it must be 'under God.' Of course, America's government is flawed because it is of (people), but it was built upon many biblical principles. Lincoln knew the Bible and he knew the founders' thinking and was passionate about it," Flurry wrote.
Everything has a history. Americans should know where the phrase "under God" comes from and might reflect on why so many cherish the utterance even today.
