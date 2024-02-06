Umbrellas under a leaf

Commonly called Umbrella Mushrooms or Parasol Mushrooms, these are beautiful and tiny. They will fall over at the touch of a finger. Still, as dainty as they are, my photo shows that growing upward together they are capable of lifting a leaf.

The best time to find clusters of umbrella mushrooms is during autumn a day or so after wet weather. Look on level damp ground possibly along an old road at the edge of a woods.