All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
FeaturesMay 23, 2019

UK restaurant accidentally serves customers a $5,760 bottle of red wine

LONDON -- A British restaurant has given some customers an unexpected treat, accidentally serving them a $5,760 bottle of red wine. The Hawksmoor Manchester said on Twitter it hoped the diners "enjoyed your evening" after getting the 2001 bottle of Chateau le Pin Pomerol instead of the $333 bottle they had ordered of Chateau Pichon Longueville Comtesse de Lalande 2001. ...

Associated Press

LONDON -- A British restaurant has given some customers an unexpected treat, accidentally serving them a $5,760 bottle of red wine.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The Hawksmoor Manchester said on Twitter it hoped the diners "enjoyed your evening" after getting the 2001 bottle of Chateau le Pin Pomerol instead of the $333 bottle they had ordered of Chateau Pichon Longueville Comtesse de Lalande 2001. A restaurant spokeswoman said "it was a very busy night at the restaurant and a very simple mistake. A member of staff picked up the wrong bottle" of Bordeaux. The restaurant told the employee "one-off mistakes happen" and added "we love you anyway." The report sparked a flurry of amused responses on Twitter, with many people asking for a table served by the same waiter and others praising Hawksmoor for its comments to its employee. Tasting notes for Chateau le Pin Pomerol on wineinvestment.com note the wine's deep ruby/plum/purple color and read: "A tremendous effort ... an extraordinary perfume of creme de cassis, cherry liqueur, plums, licorice, caramel and sweet toast."

Story Tags
Community
Advertisement
Related
FeaturesDec. 7
How to handle holiday meltdowns (yours and theirs)
FeaturesDec. 7
Games to snuggle up with this holiday season
CommunityDec. 6
Sponsored: Jaycees ToyBox: A Christmas tradition of giving
FeaturesNov. 27
‘Slow shopping’ is transforming holiday spending habits

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Chaffee's volunteer firefighters
FeaturesOct. 24
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Chaffee's volunteer firefighters
Stay away from this
FeaturesJuly 27
Stay away from this
New playground equipment donated
FeaturesJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
FeaturesJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
Captured on Film
FeaturesJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
FeaturesJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
FeaturesJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
FeaturesJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy