The Hawksmoor Manchester said on Twitter it hoped the diners "enjoyed your evening" after getting the 2001 bottle of Chateau le Pin Pomerol instead of the $333 bottle they had ordered of Chateau Pichon Longueville Comtesse de Lalande 2001. A restaurant spokeswoman said "it was a very busy night at the restaurant and a very simple mistake. A member of staff picked up the wrong bottle" of Bordeaux. The restaurant told the employee "one-off mistakes happen" and added "we love you anyway." The report sparked a flurry of amused responses on Twitter, with many people asking for a table served by the same waiter and others praising Hawksmoor for its comments to its employee. Tasting notes for Chateau le Pin Pomerol on wineinvestment.com note the wine's deep ruby/plum/purple color and read: "A tremendous effort ... an extraordinary perfume of creme de cassis, cherry liqueur, plums, licorice, caramel and sweet toast."